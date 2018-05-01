Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) (22496 Views)

The young boy was reportedly left in pains till he went home with the injury.



According to information gathered, the two teachers handling the boy's class have been suspended by the school authorities.



Below is what Eze Doreen wrote on Facebook;



Some teacher are extremely wicked, heartless but money conscious. This kid of 4 years was pushed down by his teacher from a desk by 11:00am yesterday she never cared to call the child's parents nor report to the school authority for at least, the child to be given a first aid, she left the child in pains and went home. The child was in pain till 4:00pm when his mother came to pick him and his elder siblings.



What do you think should be the punishment for such a wicked teacher?



They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from. 86 Likes 7 Shares

This teacher needs to be arraigned and prosecuted.



This is the height of wickedness any sane human can melt on a small child as such ... 24 Likes 1 Share







NwaChibuzor060:

They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from.







∆ Chibuzor. Are you psychopathic or na sense no just dey your head? ∆





Monster teacher.Most of them cannot allow a stick of broom to be use on the children But they will be using hammer on other people's children. 4 Likes

END TIME TEACHER .... 3 Likes

But why do these pple have to act sooooo savagery all the time?



Shey na curse or wetin? Dis is getting too much, I swear! Awon Okoro pple again.But why do these pple have to act sooooo savagery all the time?Shey na curse or wetin? Dis is getting too much, I swear! 4 Likes

Nigerian teachers. Wicked soul





Shiits like this happens only in government schools.



That teacher dare not try that in a private school, believe me the teacher, the principal abi proprietor, and the entire school authority won't live to tell the story Shiits like this happens only in government schools.That teacher dare not try that in a private school, believe me the teacher, the principal abi proprietor, and the entire school authority won't live to tell the story 5 Likes 1 Share

Thank your stars.... Its milk teeth



Andyibest:

NwaChibuzor060:

They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from.



Are you sure he's your real father? Are you sure he's your real father? 26 Likes 1 Share

NwaChibuzor060:

They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from. typical ajepako parent, heheh typical ajepako parent, heheh 11 Likes

Then again our teachers are really underpaid... Frustration dey cause so many things Choi them need kill that teacher.. Or if him get pikin make em throw the kid from 3 storey buildingThen again our teachers are really underpaid... Frustration dey cause so many things 2 Likes





If na my brother dem do this to, what happened last 5years would repeat itself again... Won't say more than that Chai!!!If na my brother dem do this to, what happened last 5years would repeat itself again... Won't say more than that 1 Like





This is Nigeria!!!

NwaChibuzor060:

They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from.

And that was his sin

Sending you back to school was his greatest undoing





Cus ur case now is beyond nairaland And that was his sinSending you back to school was his greatest undoingCus ur case now is beyond nairaland 8 Likes

his own teeth should also be remove. law of Moses 1 Like

NwaChibuzor060:

They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from.

Ur old man most b wicked Ur old man most b wicked

The teacher is wicked, the boy too is wicked may be he is not a fast learner...





When I came to Nigeria for the first time and saw kids crying and not wanting to go to school I was surprised because back in SA where I grew up even if we were sick we'd never want to miss a day of school.



When I started school in Nigeria I also hated it...



Imagine what an adult did to a toddler!



If that's my child somebody will be in the hospital! When I came to Nigeria for the first time and saw kids crying and not wanting to go to school I was surprised because back in SA where I grew up even if we were sick we'd never want to miss a day of school.When I started school in Nigeria I also hated it...Imagine what an adult did to a toddler!If that's my child somebody will be in the hospital!