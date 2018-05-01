₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,515 members, 4,280,556 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 June 2018 at 12:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) (22496 Views)
15-Year-Old Boy Sent Home From School Over This Hairstyle In West Midlands / Doctor Aarinola Olayia Breaks OAU 28-Year Record (Photo) / 18-Year-Old Boy Suspended After Proposing To His Teen Girlfriend In School In SA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 8:17pm On Jun 05
A woman has taken to Facebook to berate a teacher who allegedly injured a 4-year-old pupil after reportedly pushing him down from his desk. According to Eze Doreen who shared the news, after wounding the young boy, the teacher never bothered to notify his parents or the school authorities in order to administer first aid to him.
The young boy was reportedly left in pains till he went home with the injury.
According to information gathered, the two teachers handling the boy's class have been suspended by the school authorities.
Below is what Eze Doreen wrote on Facebook;
Some teacher are extremely wicked, heartless but money conscious. This kid of 4 years was pushed down by his teacher from a desk by 11:00am yesterday she never cared to call the child's parents nor report to the school authority for at least, the child to be given a first aid, she left the child in pains and went home. The child was in pain till 4:00pm when his mother came to pick him and his elder siblings.
What do you think should be the punishment for such a wicked teacher?
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/see-what-a-teacher-did-after-allegedly-injuring-a-4-year-old-boy-graphic-photos.html
2 Shares
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by NwaChibuzor060: 8:19pm On Jun 05
They only broke his teeth and his mother is lamenting. When I was his age at foundation junior school idimu, a teacher almost cracked my skull with drum stick. I ran home with a bleeding head and saw my father collecting fresh air for passage. Without even asking me what happened the old man ordered me to return back to where I was coming from.
86 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 8:23pm On Jun 05
This teacher needs to be arraigned and prosecuted.
This is the height of wickedness any sane human can melt on a small child as such ...
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:05pm On Jun 05
☣ ☠
∆ Hmm... ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:07pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
☣ ☠
∆ Chibuzor. Are you psychopathic or na sense no just dey your head? ∆
☣ ☠
94 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by comshots(m): 9:21pm On Jun 05
Monster teacher.Most of them cannot allow a stick of broom to be use on the children But they will be using hammer on other people's children.
4 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by 360great(m): 9:26pm On Jun 05
END TIME TEACHER ....
3 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by philo04(m): 9:26pm On Jun 05
just teeth ....thout is head
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Andyibest: 9:26pm On Jun 05
The frustrations in the country is being passed on to the children. I hope the teachers get corrected
Looking For Capital For Your Business? Then Get It Now And Boost Your Business
www.smalllbusinessloans.blogspot.com/2018/05/best-small-business-loan-websites-you.html
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Follygunners: 9:26pm On Jun 05
Awon Okoro pple again.
But why do these pple have to act sooooo savagery all the time?
Shey na curse or wetin? Dis is getting too much, I swear!
4 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Lawalemi(m): 9:27pm On Jun 05
Jeesu!!!!
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Wapapod(m): 9:27pm On Jun 05
Nigerian teachers. Wicked soul
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:27pm On Jun 05
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Harrynight(m): 9:27pm On Jun 05
Shiits like this happens only in government schools.
That teacher dare not try that in a private school, believe me the teacher, the principal abi proprietor, and the entire school authority won't live to tell the story
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 9:27pm On Jun 05
Thank your stars.... Its milk teeth
The teacher sef
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by dtruth50(m): 9:27pm On Jun 05
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by JamaicanLove(f): 9:28pm On Jun 05
Andyibest:
Womene? Wawu.
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by brenister10: 9:28pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
Are you sure he's your real father?
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by franciskaine(m): 9:28pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:typical ajepako parent, heheh
11 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:28pm On Jun 05
Everything.... Social media.
What happened last night is on Facebook
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by azraeljaheel: 9:28pm On Jun 05
Choi them need kill that teacher.. Or if him get pikin make em throw the kid from 3 storey building
Then again our teachers are really underpaid... Frustration dey cause so many things
2 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:28pm On Jun 05
Chai!!!
If na my brother dem do this to, what happened last 5years would repeat itself again... Won't say more than that
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 9:29pm On Jun 05
Too bad. This one isn't a teacher but a teeth-remover.
Very cheap and you might be interested www.nairaland.com/4543541/neat-samsung-s7-edge-4gb
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Hollman(m): 9:29pm On Jun 05
This is Nigeria!!!
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by Authoreety: 9:29pm On Jun 05
Bbb
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by psychologist(m): 9:29pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
And that was his sin
Sending you back to school was his greatest undoing
Cus ur case now is beyond nairaland
8 Likes
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by tayo4ng: 9:29pm On Jun 05
his own teeth should also be remove. law of Moses
1 Like
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by francisbarrack(m): 9:29pm On Jun 05
NwaChibuzor060:
Ur old man most b wicked
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by proff010: 9:29pm On Jun 05
The teacher is wicked, the boy too is wicked may be he is not a fast learner...
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by YelloweWest: 9:29pm On Jun 05
When I came to Nigeria for the first time and saw kids crying and not wanting to go to school I was surprised because back in SA where I grew up even if we were sick we'd never want to miss a day of school.
When I started school in Nigeria I also hated it...
Imagine what an adult did to a toddler!
If that's my child somebody will be in the hospital!
|Re: Teacher Breaks A 4-Year-Old Boy's Teeth (Graphic Photos) by jennybright(f): 9:30pm On Jun 05
Chai! Chai!! Chai!!! I'm just biting my teeth now. By the time I'm through with the teacher, the school and even the environment. He or she won't mess up with anything concerning me not even my shadow. God...
The teacher is a monster
1 Like
FUTASUG Passed Wrong Information About The Drowned Students / We Reject Scrapping Of Post-jamb –MURIC / School Gives Goat As Prize For First Position In A Primary School
Viewing this topic: dukia, donglazy(m), Basics24, Jaykolo10(m), pozolana(m), horpeyemmi66(m), Mavrick2012, Zaen, Chromite, kingthreat(m), Lymasaba(m), juxtabayano(m), favypraiz(m), stainless239(f), defendingqueen, barayci(m), holawhale333(m), Operamini106(m), gidis1stson(m), Jambo6630, Apexox, Nice123(m), nanoprado and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27