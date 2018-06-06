Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / We Are Not Withdrawing The 'This Is Nigeria' Video - Falz's Management To MURIC (6498 Views)

An Islamic group, Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), yesterday released a statement ordering Falz to take down the video which they claim ridicules their religion due to some girls seen wearing hijab and dancing shaku shaku in the video.



However, Falz's management have reacted to the ultimatum given to him by MURIC. According to them, the video won't be taken down. They advised the group to head to court to address their grievances and that they are ready to meet them there.



They said, “We have nothing to say. We are not withdrawing the video neither are we commenting on their claims. If they (MURIC) have any grievance they can head to court and we will meet them”.

Let the sons of mumumad go and hang themselves.





See Muslims o, hijab the copied from Christian. When Catholic start using hijab, Muhammed didn't dream of coming to the world.

Useless muric

I see Charlie Hebdo replica happening soon in Nigeria over this video.

Let just be watching for now.

Well, Maybe The Muric Wanted Those Girls To Dance Unclad For Their Viewing Pleasure, Just Maybe. Thus Attacking The Innocent Falz, Is A "legal" Way Of Venting Their Disappointment And Frustration On Him, Just Maybe. Because All I See Is Shear Hypocrisy And Minds Under Bondage.

I see Charlie Hebdo replica happening soon in Nigeria over this video.

Let just be watching for now. That is how you Muslims react to every issue. When things don't go your way, you send your terrorist wing to cause destruction and put fear in people using terror. Yet you deny that they are your brothers in the mission to make Islam dominate the world. How do you intend t0 dominate the world when you don't preach to non-muslims? All you do is breed almajiri children anyhow and forcefully Islam people through jihad.



If any Charlie Hebdo type attack should happen in Nigeria, MURIC will be surprised at what will happen to them. That's when they will know that they bit more than they can chew.



As a Muslim, is anything wrong with Falz's video? Was Islam mentioned? Is hijab that dates before Islam only peculiar to Islam?



Be honest with yourself. Failure to admit the truth really means you will be one of those who will side with Satan and shed Christian blood during the great tribulation.



Come home to Jesus now and flee the association of evil doers who think they can fight for God.



NOT GOOD ! NOT GOOD !





Back to the topic, I've been telling your likes to come down to Nigeria and stop hiding in the US/Europe and instigating violent.



I don't see reason why Muslim artists won't be producing songs in Christian attire.

Leave ISLAM alone as we Muslim won't tolerate anything to paint our religion back. Let FALZ or whoever pass their message without bringing Islam into it. We won't take it from anyone.



Even if our fellow Muslim commit blasphemy, we won't accept it.



To start with am with Jesus A.S more than you so preaching the gospel you're not following.



Back to the topic, I've been telling your likes to come down to Nigeria and stop hiding in the US/Europe and instigating violent.



I don't see reason why Muslim artists won't be producing songs in Christian attire.

Leave ISLAM alone as we Muslim won't tolerate anything to paint our religion back. Let FALZ or whoever pass their message without bringing Islam into it. We won't take it from anyone.



Even if our fellow Muslim commit blasphemy, we won't accept it.



You follow Jesus more than me yet you support the killing of Christians who are His true followers. Mtchew.



Omo na Naija I dey o.



Have you condemned your Fulani herdsmen terrorists who posted a video showing them dancing in Christian Church Choir attire after killing the Christians?



No one is painting Islam bad. The only one painting Islam bad is Islam itself. Mind you, hijab is not peculiar to Islam alone as it predates Islam. Catholics use it too and Muhammad copied it from them and others.



Mind you, the hijab in the video is not catholic hijab and you know it.



Support the killings of Christian? How and when? I know how received countless of mentions from you and your likes asking me if am owed of my BMC stipends on thread am condemning PMB for not acting as expected.Mind you, the hijab in the video is not catholic hijab and you know it.

Support the killings of Christian? How and when? I know how received countless of mentions from you and your likes asking me if am owed of my BMC stipends on thread am condemning PMB for not acting as expected.



Mind you, the hijab in the video is not catholic hijab and you know it.



Neither is it Islam hijab cos no name was written on them.



Neither is it Islam hijab cos no name was written on them.
Are you happy that people are dying recklessly under Buhari's watch? Do you feel such a man deserves a second term?



As for the second term, God alone knows who will see the next minute and not to talk of next year.



Me as a person, I want PMB as life time President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Neither is it Islam hijab cos no name was written on them.



Are you happy that people are dying recklessly under Buhari's watch? Do you feel such a man deserves a second term? I want Buhari to step up his game and brought the killers to justice.As for the second term, God alone knows who will see the next minute and not to talk of next year.Me as a person, I want PMB as life time President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Yeye people sha. I buy a yard of clothing material, sew it into a head covering and you claim it belongs to your religion. Did your religion pay for it? Please

This people are mad, they didn't comment wen Boko Haram and herdsmen are slaughtering people like a cow and even they will say "bismilahi" before they kill that person.

But just a song, they are running mad..



See, am also doing my single, the title of that song is."This is religion" 8 Likes 2 Shares

Well said!

It's time MURIC realizes it needs to stop chasing shadows.



Everytime it releases a comment, it is either in support​ Buhari, APC or just interfering in irrelevant issues while ignoring the important ones.



Does it remember how the Christian Association of Nigeria rubbished itself during the days of GEJ? It is repeating the same thing here.



What is MURIC saying about the Christian farmers being killed in Benue and Taraba?



Nothing!



How about the Christian girl being held by that evil terrorist group masquerading as a pro-Islamic group?



Nothing!



What about the Almajiri problem, female genital mutilation, illiteracy, underage marriage and underage voting in the north?



Nothing!



Yet it decided to clamp down on a musical video.



MURIC had better go and get seated and stop claiming it's fighting for we Muslims. It's behavior these days is even starting to become irritating. 6 Likes 1 Share

Good one from Falz. The terrorists can continue crying.



Good one from Falz. The terrorists can continue crying.

Imagine suing someone whose father is the Constitution itself and whose mother is a jagaban of law. Even Falz is a certified lawyer, mumu MURIC.

Nice one falz this mumuric people have misplaced priority

Muslims and intolerance....how many Muslims slammed the herdsmen in Benue wearing choir robes of the people they killed....Islam is a trap for backwardness and bigotry.... You guys need to learn how to cohabit in a sane environment



Very good of falz and his team...let's see if Nigeria will burn down cos of muric or same ijabs that is used to shield bobms and used to commit many other heinous crimes against humanity....



How many Muslims have publicly condemn the acts of their Muslim brothers.....they always claim those people are not Muslim but we know the truth...make una go sit down abeg...qoute me wrongly and die....stupid backwards illiterate bigots 7 Likes 1 Share

What is the meaning of MURIC?

Falz u will always b my guy,

I see Charlie Hebdo replica happening soon in Nigeria over this video.

Let just be watching for now.

NOTHING will happen! NOTHING will happen!

INFACT WHERE IS CLARENCE LETS SHOOT ANOTHER ONE DIS TIME NA CHOIR WE GO USE DANCE D SHAKU SHAKU AND WE GO PUT STARBOY AND HIS JUNOIR BROTHER DAVIDO

LET D WAR BEGIN