|Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by dre11(m): 11:39am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-wife-denying-sex/
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:45am
Nawa oh,how can someone deny her husband sex for 2 solid years?
Although,i don't support the beating.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by profnigga(m): 11:57am
op.. u sure say d woman stil get hole .
just asking ni ooooo
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:07pm
What's with the 0.3mp pictures?
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 12:19pm
Evablizin:
∆ I support the beating because she has been collecting the goody bag from somewhere else while she's under the same roof with the man she call her husband. ∆
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by lonelydora(m): 2:38pm
Ephesians 5:22 said it all. Why did she deny him sex?
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by walanter(m): 2:39pm
OrestesDante:
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Harrynight(m): 2:39pm
In as much as I will always condemn this idea of laying ur hands on a woman, the woman got it all wrong saying she can't be having s**x with the husband since baby isn't coming, WHAT
Who says we only have s**x cos of making babies?
The truth is when a woman can comfortably denied her husband s**x for 2 solid years its obvious, she has an option!
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:41pm
Wetin d man marry am for? If she cannot satisfy him sexually, two yrs is too much.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by SAMBARRY: 2:42pm
Smh
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 2:42pm
Dude must have grown tadpoles damn
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by yemaldo(m): 2:43pm
Someone else is shining her Congo, two years without sex?
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by bottlecap: 2:43pm
are you for real
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by TheNature: 2:44pm
Maybe she used to collect it outside while denying it at home.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Lh19(m): 2:45pm
Aswear someone is shining her Congo outside
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by johnime: 2:45pm
There is a reason she did that. She might be circumciced and that experience alone is enought o not want to go touch a man.
Before you get married do Absolute disclosure
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by lloyds(m): 2:46pm
It's a pity what they are going through. . May God heal them.
But you said the wife refused her hubby and concentrated on church activities, but God instructed us not to deny ourselves sex as partners.
Is she serving church or serving God? It is well.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 2:47pm
Thank God our movie director, Cyriacus Izuekwe DGN supplied pictures to back his claims today
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Irohjohnpaulc(m): 2:47pm
Huuuuu for a whole 2 years? Demit
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Fukafuka: 2:48pm
........ How can you deny an Edo Man SEX
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GreenMavro: 2:48pm
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by obowunmi(m): 2:49pm
Just move on abeg. It should never be that serious.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:50pm
Like seriously
How the man dey cope?
I never have sex for just 1 week and almost die
Which kind nonsense be that?
That's rough play now
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by N0favors: 2:51pm
Why not divorce her though?
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:54pm
yemaldo:I tell ya
If I no ask my woman for sex within a week?
She go dey suspect me immediately
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:55pm
2 years.
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Fukafuka: 2:56pm
GO BACK AND READ THE ARTICLE AGAIN
N0favors:
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Dollabiz: 2:56pm
But what kind of ssexx does the man want to enjoy with the old woman.she's old and the man should be out there flexing with them bitxtches
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by punk4(m): 2:57pm
e no concern me
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GistFullGround: 2:57pm
I think she is having sex with a spare parts guy
|Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GistFullGround: 2:58pm
N0favors:
You only read the headline?
