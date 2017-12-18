Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) (10739 Views)

Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex / 'policeman Framed Me For Robbery For Denying Him Sex' / Man Beats Wife To Death For Denying Him Sex

The 16-year old marriage between a couple, Mr. Ibhanesebhor Matthew and his wife, Angela, has crashed after the man attacked and battered the wife for denying him sex for over two years in their matrimonial home in Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the alleged assault happened at their Obadore home in the Igando area of Lagos where they resided and had a property.



Mr. Matthew was angry and had lamented that he had not slept with his wife over the years as Angela told him that she did not have any emotional and sexual feeling for him any longer.



However, they were still staying in the same house as a couple but were cooking, eating separately, not talking to each other and sleeping in different room for those years.



The 54-year old Matthew then filed a divorce suit before the court and informed his siblings what he was passing through and Angela had refused to leave his home despite the harsh treatment on him. It was learnt that some of his siblings then visited his home, jointly battered Angela and sent her packing.



The matter was reported at the Igando Police Division. Matthew and his sister Christiana were arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court on Tuesday and remanded in prison custody.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Matthew and Angela met each other in Lagos as public servants, got married some years ago and had only a female child. Mr. Matthew hailed from Esan in Edo State while Angela was from Agu Nri in Anambra State.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that things became worse after they could not get more children after trying for almost 14 years and Angela was said to be fed up with the trials without getting pregnant. She then decided to concentrate on church activities in her Catholic faith where they got wedded.



Matthew was also said to be fed up and wanted Angela to go but it had been difficult because of their church wedding. He was said to have sought the assistance of his family members; Angela was attacked, flogged with a pipe and sent away.



However, Matthew and his sister Christiana were charged for conspiracy and assault and they pleaded not guilty.



The prosecutor, Mr. Inspector G Simon did not object their bail conditions.



Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.



They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 4 July, 2018.



http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-wife-denying-sex/

Nawa oh,how can someone deny her husband sex for 2 solid years?

Although,i don't support the beating. 5 Likes

What's with the 0.3mp pictures? 8 Likes

Nawa oh,how can someone deny her husband sex for 2 solid years?



Although,i don't support the beating.





∆ I support the beating because she has been collecting the goody bag from somewhere else while she's under the same roof with the man she call her husband. ∆





Ephesians 5:22 said it all. Why did she deny him sex? 1 Like

∆ I support the beating because she has been collecting the goody bag from somewhere else while she's under the same roof with the man she call her husband. ∆

In as much as I will always condemn this idea of laying ur hands on a woman, the woman got it all wrong saying she can't be having s**x with the husband since baby isn't coming, WHAT



Who says we only have s**x cos of making babies?



In as much as I will always condemn this idea of laying ur hands on a woman, the woman got it all wrong saying she can't be having s**x with the husband since baby isn't coming, WHAT

Who says we only have s**x cos of making babies?

The truth is when a woman can comfortably denied her husband s**x for 2 solid years its obvious, she has an option!

Wetin d man marry am for? If she cannot satisfy him sexually, two yrs is too much. 3 Likes

Dude must have grown tadpoles damn 2 Likes

Someone else is shining her Congo, two years without sex? 2 Likes 1 Share

Maybe she used to collect it outside while denying it at home. 2 Likes

There is a reason she did that. She might be circumciced and that experience alone is enought o not want to go touch a man.

Before you get married do Absolute disclosure 1 Like

It's a pity what they are going through. . May God heal them.



But you said the wife refused her hubby and concentrated on church activities, but God instructed us not to deny ourselves sex as partners.



Is she serving church or serving God? It is well.

Thank God our movie director, Cyriacus Izuekwe DGN supplied pictures to back his claims today 1 Like

Demit Huuuuu for a whole 2 years?Demit 3 Likes

........ How can you deny an Edo Man SEX ........ How can you deny an Edo Man SEX

Just move on abeg. It should never be that serious.

How the man dey cope?

I never have sex for just 1 week and almost die





Which kind nonsense be that?

That's rough play now 1 Like

Why not divorce her though? 1 Like

Someone else is shining her Congo, two years without sex? I tell ya

If I no ask my woman for sex within a week?

If I no ask my woman for sex within a week?

She go dey suspect me immediately

2 years.

GO BACK AND READ THE ARTICLE AGAIN N0favors:

Why not divorce her though? GO BACK AND READ THE ARTICLE AGAIN

But what kind of ssexx does the man want to enjoy with the old woman.she's old and the man should be out there flexing with them bitxtches 1 Like

e no concern me

I think she is having sex with a spare parts guy