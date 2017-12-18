₦airaland Forum

Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) (10739 Views)

Man Batters Squatter For Denying Him Sex / ‘policeman Framed Me For Robbery For Denying Him Sex’ / Man Beats Wife To Death For Denying Him Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by dre11(m): 11:39am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


The 16-year old marriage between a couple, Mr. Ibhanesebhor Matthew and his wife, Angela, has crashed after the man attacked and battered the wife for denying him sex for over two years in their matrimonial home in Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the alleged assault happened at their Obadore home in the Igando area of Lagos where they resided and had a property.

Mr. Matthew was angry and had lamented that he had not slept with his wife over the years as Angela told him that she did not have any emotional and sexual feeling for him any longer.

However, they were still staying in the same house as a couple but were cooking, eating separately, not talking to each other and sleeping in different room for those years.

The 54-year old Matthew then filed a divorce suit before the court and informed his siblings what he was passing through and Angela had refused to leave his home despite the harsh treatment on him. It was learnt that some of his siblings then visited his home, jointly battered Angela and sent her packing.

The matter was reported at the Igando Police Division. Matthew and his sister Christiana were arrested and charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court on Tuesday and remanded in prison custody.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Matthew and Angela met each other in Lagos as public servants, got married some years ago and had only a female child. Mr. Matthew hailed from Esan in Edo State while Angela was from Agu Nri in Anambra State.

P.M.EXPRESS scooped that things became worse after they could not get more children after trying for almost 14 years and Angela was said to be fed up with the trials without getting pregnant. She then decided to concentrate on church activities in her Catholic faith where they got wedded.

Matthew was also said to be fed up and wanted Angela to go but it had been difficult because of their church wedding. He was said to have sought the assistance of his family members; Angela was attacked, flogged with a pipe and sent away.

However, Matthew and his sister Christiana were charged for conspiracy and assault and they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Inspector G Simon did not object their bail conditions.

Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.
The matter was adjourned till 4 July, 2018.


http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-wife-denying-sex/

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Evablizin(f): 11:45am
Nawa oh,how can someone deny her husband sex for 2 solid years?
Although,i don't support the beating.

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by profnigga(m): 11:57am
op.. u sure say d woman stil get hole .



just asking ni ooooo

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:07pm
What's with the 0.3mp pictures?

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 12:19pm
Evablizin:
Nawa oh,how can someone deny her husband sex for 2 solid years?

Although,i don't support the beating.
angry angry angry


☣ ☠


I support the beating because she has been collecting the goody bag from somewhere else while she's under the same roof with the man she call her husband.


☣ ☠

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by lonelydora(m): 2:38pm
Ephesians 5:22 said it all. Why did she deny him sex?

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by walanter(m): 2:39pm
OrestesDante:

angry angry angry


☣ ☠


I support the beating because she has been collecting the goody bag from somewhere else while she's under the same roof with the man she call her husband.
Those symbols represent what

☣ ☠

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Harrynight(m): 2:39pm
cry



In as much as I will always condemn this idea of laying ur hands on a woman, the woman got it all wrong saying she can't be having s**x with the husband since baby isn't coming, WHAT

Who says we only have s**x cos of making babies?

The truth is when a woman can comfortably denied her husband s**x for 2 solid years its obvious, she has an option!

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:41pm
Wetin d man marry am for? If she cannot satisfy him sexually, two yrs is too much.

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by SAMBARRY: 2:42pm
Smh
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by PotatoSalad(m): 2:42pm
Dude must have grown tadpoles damn

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by yemaldo(m): 2:43pm
Someone else is shining her Congo, two years without sex?

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by bottlecap: 2:43pm
are you for real
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by TheNature: 2:44pm
Maybe she used to collect it outside while denying it at home.

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Lh19(m): 2:45pm
Aswear someone is shining her Congo outside cheesy cheesy
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by johnime: 2:45pm
There is a reason she did that. She might be circumciced and that experience alone is enought o not want to go touch a man.
Before you get married do Absolute disclosure

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by lloyds(m): 2:46pm
It's a pity what they are going through. . May God heal them.

But you said the wife refused her hubby and concentrated on church activities, but God instructed us not to deny ourselves sex as partners.

Is she serving church or serving God? It is well.
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 2:47pm
Thank God our movie director, Cyriacus Izuekwe DGN supplied pictures to back his claims today

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Irohjohnpaulc(m): 2:47pm
Huuuuu for a whole 2 years? Demit

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Fukafuka: 2:48pm
grin........ How can you deny an Edo Man SEX

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GreenMavro: 2:48pm
shocked
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by obowunmi(m): 2:49pm
Just move on abeg. It should never be that serious.
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:50pm
Like seriously shocked
How the man dey cope?
I never have sex for just 1 week and almost die grin


Which kind nonsense be that?
That's rough play now angry angry

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by N0favors: 2:51pm
Why not divorce her though?

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:54pm
yemaldo:
Someone else is shining her Congo, two years without sex?
I tell ya
If I no ask my woman for sex within a week?
She go dey suspect me immediately

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:55pm
2 years.
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Fukafuka: 2:56pm
GO BACK AND READ THE ARTICLE AGAIN
N0favors:
Why not divorce her though?
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by Dollabiz: 2:56pm
But what kind of ssexx does the man want to enjoy with the old woman.she's old and the man should be out there flexing with them bitxtches

Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by punk4(m): 2:57pm
e no concern me
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GistFullGround: 2:57pm
I think she is having sex with a spare parts guy
Re: Man Batters Wife For Denying Him Sex For Two Years (photos) by GistFullGround: 2:58pm
N0favors:
Why not divorce her though?

You only read the headline?

