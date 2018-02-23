Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex (9346 Views)

A trader at Ladipo market, Kelvin Duru has landed in trouble after he engaged a sex worker in a popular hotel but refused to pay for extra rounds of sex with the 32-year old Blessing Isi in Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the request for extra money caused serious quarrel between Kelvin and Blessing and in the process he gave her blows and injured her on the mouth.



The incident happened at the popular brothel located at Mosalashi Street off Lafenwa Road in Ejigbo, Lagos.



According to Blessing, Kelvin approached her for a sex romp and she charged him N500 with the hope that he would spend very little time and pay her the fee. She said when he stayed for almost two hours, she then protested but he promised to add extra N200 to make it N700.



Blessing said she bore the whole discomfort until he was satisfied and gave her N1000 asking for change. She then gave him N300 but he insisted that she will not collect the extra N200 which caused the fight and he injured her.



The Edo State-born Blessing claimed that during the fight, Kelvin stole her N76,000 which she kept in her room where the fight took place.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered from Kelvin that when he contacted Blessing, that they agreed on N500 before they started the romp.



He said at the middle of the action, she said that he had wasted much time and should add another N200 which he agreed since he was still in the action.



When he finished he then insisted that he will not pay the extra money. Kelvin denied that he stole any money from her bag.



The matter was reported to the police. He was asked to pay her the money but he insisted that he did not take her money.



Kelvin was charged to court for assault.

He pleaded not guilty.



The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. L.K.J. Layeni granted Kelvin bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 21 March, 2018.





http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-sex-worker-extra-rounds-sex/

Is prostitution not an illegal business in Nigeria? How come they have got the legal right to take their customers to the police to seek justice for their illegal business?

Back to the matter, the man went in there and contracted the prostitute to have a discharge which is a round. A round of sex is independent of time and he can't be charged for an extra time!

Must every man be an embarrassment like Miracle in BBNaija that cut short the viewing pleasure of his fans by discharging into Nina in seconds? 13 Likes 1 Share



but wait, why not get a girlfriend LalalalalalalSee what ordinary #200 has caused youinstead make u jejely give her the 1K sef.. she don rope u say u thief her money and them no born ur papa well make u no pay herbut wait, why not get a girlfriend 4 Likes

i wonder how sex has more control of human minds, imagine what he landed himself into" 1 Like 1 Share

Sex is truly cheap in Nija, a lady opening her legs for 500 seems crazy.

The man should be dealt with for not keeping to his contract with her, guess he wasn't thinking properly when he consented to adding extra cash. 2 Likes

Yet police didn't rope the girl for prostitution, the court didn't sentence her for prostitution



Even the op sef is trying his best to confuse us. We nor know if the guy actually go 2rounds or him 1 round be like last like 2rounds



BTW, wen i was still kpanshing okpo, I use to pay them 2k a round Shebi prostitution is illegal in NigeriaYet police didn't rope the girl for prostitution, the court didn't sentence her for prostitutionEven the op sef is trying his best to confuse us. We nor know if the guy actually go 2rounds or him 1 round be like last like 2roundsBTW, wen i was still kpanshing okpo, I use to pay them 2k a round

Just to add two hundred naira, u knw gree na u don enter sanko, sometimes its better to play the role of a fool and nt to act like a wise man all times 2 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria where illegal business affairs are taken to court 1 Like

Edo girls always reping home and abroad 3 Likes

LIFE to many is now all about sex...sex...even sex. Their thoughts...imaginations...discussions...and missions are all about what is btw two legs. Salt is sweet, but wealth does not determine the quantity of salt humans consume. Everything has an expiry date. And what is between the two legs kill painfully than atomic radiation...and faster than bullets. NOW he hit her below and also in the mouth. All the major holes batterred. Imagine going behind bars all because of a public volcanoe. 1 Like 1 Share

Can we all see why we need sharia law in Nigeria? Only Islamic laws can rid this country of this kinds of immorality. In saner climes like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Uzbekistan, such people are beheaded or publicly flogged to serve as a deterrent to others. I hope the federal government can enforce Islamic teachings in all schools of the country so gradually everyone will understand the tenets of Islam Can we all see why we need sharia law in Nigeria? Only Islamic laws can rid this country of this kinds of immorality. In saner climes like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Uzbekistan, such people are beheaded or publicly flogged to serve as a deterrent to others. I hope the federal government can enforce Islamic teachings in all schools of the country so gradually everyone will understand the tenets of Islam 2 Likes 1 Share

