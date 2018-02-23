₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,965,564 members, 4,100,125 topics. Date: Friday, 23 February 2018 at 01:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex (9346 Views)
|Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Islie: 5:20am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-batters-sex-worker-extra-rounds-sex/
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Nwodosis(m): 5:21am
Is prostitution not an illegal business in Nigeria? How come they have got the legal right to take their customers to the police to seek justice for their illegal business?
Back to the matter, the man went in there and contracted the prostitute to have a discharge which is a round. A round of sex is independent of time and he can't be charged for an extra time!
Must every man be an embarrassment like Miracle in BBNaija that cut short the viewing pleasure of his fans by discharging into Nina in seconds?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by timwudz(m): 5:24am
Lalalalalalal
See what ordinary #200 has caused you
instead make u jejely give her the 1K sef.. she don rope u say u thief her money and them no born ur papa well make u no pay her
but wait, why not get a girlfriend
4 Likes
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by vchykp(m): 5:27am
i wonder how sex has more control of human minds, imagine what he landed himself into"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by juanjo2: 5:37am
[/b]
timwudz:
Lalalalalalal
See what ordinary #200 has caused you
instead make u jejely give her the 1K sef.. she don rope u say u thief her money and them no born ur papa well make u no pay her
but wait, why not get a girlfriend [b]
timwudz:
timwudz:and you think you can make heaven
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Samusu(m): 5:44am
Kelvin, yhu don jam gbese Dan uwarka
1 Like
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Olalan(m): 5:47am
Sex is truly cheap in Nija, a lady opening her legs for 500 seems crazy.
The man should be dealt with for not keeping to his contract with her, guess he wasn't thinking properly when he consented to adding extra cash.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by timwudz(m): 5:48am
juanjo2:I'd remind u of this when I see u going to hell, on my way to Paradise
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by rawpadgin(m): 5:49am
Shebi prostitution is illegal in Nigeria
Yet police didn't rope the girl for prostitution, the court didn't sentence her for prostitution
Even the op sef is trying his best to confuse us. We nor know if the guy actually go 2rounds or him 1 round be like last like 2rounds
BTW, wen i was still kpanshing okpo, I use to pay them 2k a round
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Hector09: 5:51am
Just to add two hundred naira, u knw gree na u don enter sanko, sometimes its better to play the role of a fool and nt to act like a wise man all times
2 Likes
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by muhammed50(m): 6:05am
Welcome to Nigeria where illegal business affairs are taken to court
1 Like
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Nutase(f): 6:46am
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Asowari(m): 7:28am
Edo girls always reping home and abroad
3 Likes
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Litblogger(f): 12:25pm
Asowari:You better use your sense.
1 Like
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by oyetunder(m): 12:26pm
LIFE to many is now all about sex...sex...even sex. Their thoughts...imaginations...discussions...and missions are all about what is btw two legs. Salt is sweet, but wealth does not determine the quantity of salt humans consume. Everything has an expiry date. And what is between the two legs kill painfully than atomic radiation...and faster than bullets. NOW he hit her below and also in the mouth. All the major holes batterred. Imagine going behind bars all because of a public volcanoe.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by judecares1: 12:26pm
useless men always visit oloshi joint
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Raals(m): 12:26pm
men are evil
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Nairalanddist: 12:26pm
Can we all see why we need sharia law in Nigeria? Only Islamic laws can rid this country of this kinds of immorality. In saner climes like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Uzbekistan, such people are beheaded or publicly flogged to serve as a deterrent to others. I hope the federal government can enforce Islamic teachings in all schools of the country so gradually everyone will understand the tenets of Islam
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by YINKS89(m): 12:26pm
Na wa ooo.
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by jaymejate(m): 12:27pm
poverty in the Land
Okay Then, I've Seen The Names
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by Konye1: 12:27pm
Nwodosis:
From ur explanation i get it that you know how the sex rounds are billed... The thing is how did u know so much??
2 Likes
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by free2ryhme: 12:28pm
Islie:
Konji is a bastard
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by sotall(m): 12:28pm
Ok
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by baxuda: 12:29pm
tondo
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by oziuwendu: 12:29pm
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by kenzysmith: 12:30pm
the man did well all this asawo non dey do person well after thry collect moni
|Re: Man Batters Sex Worker Over Extra Rounds Of Sex by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:31pm
In every situation give thanks. There are some in worse situation. Thank You Lord.
My Wife Steals From Me, Man Tells Court / Nigerians Jailed After First Phishing Fraud Prosecution In The Uk-mirror, U / Undergraduate In Court For Stabbing Man To Death
Viewing this topic: Lekan1o1, kelsmic, tytope(f), Febisola007, oziuwendu, segmond(m), alabo1, ibrah04(m), periscope123, shinaapp, Olusholadiamond(m), Seenyo, jidesamuel(m), oluoni(m), Biggybogo1(m), ULSHERLAN(m), aydot93, jakesjohnson(m), sidvinci(m), XVIER(m), Sytasteme(m), omoere, oilofgladness1(m), Gucciboss, donswaga, chinemelu17(m), batxano, stevenosa, DONFASZY(m), freedomchild, Goldenblogger, justchill(m), carpmam, edward1106(m), BlackUhuru77(m), Eife(m), jackie35, crownprince7(m), horlakay(m), nisam, Yabsun(m), lee818(f), tayorh(m), durubennie, notttty(m), liztop2012(f), translux, akenzua74, Forzap(m), 1realBobby(m), jboi08(m), wehla(m), xavier047, goldenarrow, mythoughts, bekongtony(m), Ados50, melya(m), holaconley, jossy404, Lildoks(m), kennethokey15(m), bamakoe(f), agbarahk(m), orangb, Emily22(m), davidhoop, Cyrilpac(m), Rozaytee(f), victoralex(m), Delebiz(m), emmypero10(m), mcknowles, jotoru, sobastical(m), obayaya(m), IAmAmbrose(m), TrumpDonald2(m), Phamoxy(m), Obidavies, fikayor2(m), Suprnov3r(m), Viqtour(m), TEEGER1, segsman(m), kayrukky, melodythatsme, florixi, hazyfm1, realshel, OceanmorganTrix, kenzindax(f), brimoknight(m) and 226 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22