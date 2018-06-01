Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju (10429 Views)

See his tweets below, plus reactions!





Gossip From Ebiwali--

This is what happens when you return from the village after spending 2days been fortified by Juju Priest, So this guy on Twitter is Calling on SARS Officials to come and harass him, infact to arrest him, as he just returned from his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state and his desperate to test the authenticity of his village goods...See his tweets below, plus reactions!

SARS get juju too ooo.

Don't ever start what u can't finish. 10 Likes

Sars juju dey under there face cap.. if u know u knw 3 Likes

Lalasticlacla

U go soon know say na SARS train ur baba for Ijebu 2 Likes







☣ ☠





∆ The man has eaten frog as part of the juju. It's puffing inside him.





Don't worry. Juju go soon clear from your eyes ∆





☣ ☠

In fact one pellet is more that enough for you and your juju priest

...... Idiot !!!! By the time we carry you reached Commander Abba Kyari ehhn ? Who No know , go know ! ...... Idiot !!!! By the time we carry you reached Commander Abba Kyari ehhn ? Who No know , go know ! 6 Likes



Dis guy no geh sense aswear......na ontop sars u wan test jazz...if e no com work nkor?? Dis guy no geh sense aswear......na ontop sars u wan test jazz...if e no com work nkor?? 8 Likes

Shongo will fail u very soon





SARS go test their BULLET on you...u go think say na only u get juju...wen u see SARS wey tie red cloth round him gun...u go hail SARS go test their BULLET on you...u go think say na only u get juju...wen u see SARS wey tie red cloth round him gun...u go hail







The god dat can enter ur pocket or dat u can tie around ur waist is that one a god? The god dat can enter ur pocket or dat u can tie around ur waist is that one a god? 7 Likes

His face alone is more than juju.





Useless thread ..I learned nothing from.it , just wasted 20 seconds of my.life reading this nonsense

Ok

Funny guy,







God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria 1 Like

The guy is high on ijebu garri 2 Likes 1 Share

with less sophisticated guns,cannon and human sacrifices, the british defeated the ijebu with their jazz. be carefull

opera1:

SARS get juju too ooo.

Those people get juju. I was told by a police officer that if you want to join special squads in police if you don't have juju, no try am.

this one z strong ele igidi gan

Na so dem dey put trouble upon themselves. What stop him from going to the SARS at Ijebu and boast and let see if they will not use him to make juju.

This reminds me of event that happened last month at Nkpor ; during all this cultist clash. The Cult boys gather together as they are having fun , drinking and smoking. One of them just ask the other that ' He has gone to Baba and do Jazz for Gun. Say no gun go penetrate in body again.' He ask his fellow frd to test am with the gun he's carrying . The guy quickly ask am weather he's serious for the testing . He said yes, that he's damn serious. Immediately the frd brought out the gun and blow the guy for bele. Naso the guy start bleeding and die. everyone disappear immediately.

abeg arrest him

Smiles. Awaiting results...



opera1:

SARS get juju too ooo.

Don't ever start what u can't finish.

Forget it dude



Those SARS guys na folws , na only garara them sabi do!



If you know , you know !

Bossontop:



Dis guy no geh sense aswear......na ontop sars u wan test jazz...if e no com work nkor??

Thinking same too Thinking same too