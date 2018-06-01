₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by BloggersNG: 12:04pm
This is what happens when you return from the village after spending 2days been fortified by Juju Priest, So this guy on Twitter is Calling on SARS Officials to come and harass him, infact to arrest him, as he just returned from his hometown, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state and his desperate to test the authenticity of his village goods...
See his tweets below, plus reactions!
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by opera1(m): 12:06pm
SARS get juju too ooo.
Don't ever start what u can't finish.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by grayht(m): 12:18pm
Sars juju dey under there face cap.. if u know u knw
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by grayht(m): 12:19pm
Lalasticlacla
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Yian1(m): 12:28pm
U go soon know say na SARS train ur baba for Ijebu
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by OrestesDante(m): 12:36pm
☣ ☠
∆ The man has eaten frog as part of the juju. It's puffing inside him.
Don't worry. Juju go soon clear from your eyes ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by tuzeriouz: 12:49pm
In fact one pellet is more that enough for you and your juju priest
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Fukafuka: 2:42pm
...... Idiot !!!! By the time we carry you reached Commander Abba Kyari ehhn ? Who No know , go know !
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Bossontop(m): 2:42pm
Dis guy no geh sense aswear......na ontop sars u wan test jazz...if e no com work nkor??
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by asawanathegreat(m): 2:43pm
Shongo will fail u very soon
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by GreenMavro: 2:43pm
SARS go test their BULLET on you...u go think say na only u get juju...wen u see SARS wey tie red cloth round him gun...u go hail
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Jossyroyal1: 2:43pm
The god dat can enter ur pocket or dat u can tie around ur waist is that one a god?
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by batmangh: 2:44pm
His face alone is more than juju.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by itiswellandwell: 2:44pm
Lol. Where your own end, na there Sars begin.
Lol. Where your own end, na there Sars begin.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Uchihaitaci: 2:45pm
Useless thread ..I learned nothing from.it , just wasted 20 seconds of my.life reading this nonsense
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by lonelydora(m): 2:46pm
Ok
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by AdoredLadyvida: 2:47pm
Funny guy,
God bless U.S.A,bless Nigeria
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by lenghtinny(m): 2:47pm
The guy is high on ijebu garri
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by yeyerolling: 2:47pm
with less sophisticated guns,cannon and human sacrifices, the british defeated the ijebu with their jazz. be carefull
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 2:47pm
opera1:Those people get juju. I was told by a police officer that if you want to join special squads in police if you don't have juju, no try am.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by skywalker495: 2:48pm
this one z strong ele igidi gan
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by madridguy(m): 2:48pm
Na so dem dey put trouble upon themselves. What stop him from going to the SARS at Ijebu and boast and let see if they will not use him to make juju.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by IeatPussy: 2:48pm
This reminds me of event that happened last month at Nkpor ; during all this cultist clash. The Cult boys gather together as they are having fun , drinking and smoking. One of them just ask the other that ' He has gone to Baba and do Jazz for Gun. Say no gun go penetrate in body again.' He ask his fellow frd to test am with the gun he's carrying . The guy quickly ask am weather he's serious for the testing . He said yes, that he's damn serious. Immediately the frd brought out the gun and blow the guy for bele. Naso the guy start bleeding and die. everyone disappear immediately.
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Abfinest007(m): 2:48pm
abeg arrest him
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by reantv(m): 2:48pm
Smiles. Awaiting results...
Smiles. Awaiting results...
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by emmabest2000(m): 2:49pm
opera1:
Forget it dude
Those SARS guys na folws , na only garara them sabi do!
If you know , you know !
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by lonelydora(m): 2:50pm
Bossontop:
Thinking same too
|Re: Man Begs SARS To Arrest Him So He Can Test His Ijebu Juju by Googlelism(m): 2:51pm
The juju still dey shack am nii... Very the thing go soon clear for his like carnival
