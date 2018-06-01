₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by WotzupNG: 12:08pm
Nollywood actress, Toyin Adewale is celebrating her birthday today. To mark her special day, the Yoruba actress who is the mother of Nigerian singer, Mayorkun, took to social media where she shared some lovely photos.
Sharing the photos, Toyin Adewale wrote:
It's the beautiful month of June, My own birth month...
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by WotzupNG: 12:09pm
More
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by friendlyadvice: 12:14pm
with all your make up you still no fine
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Yian1(m): 12:23pm
friendlyadvice:
She still fine pass you
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by diamond81: 12:45pm
Happy birthday mummy mayorkun
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 12:48pm
i love this woman, she gives her body to davido because of her son, mayorkun
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by itspzpics(m): 2:08pm
Wow
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by OneCorner: 2:23pm
Fine woman.
If I dey knack d woman now, I jejely turn mayorkun step papa be dat
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by newsynews: 2:27pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by friendlyadvice: 2:56pm
Yian1:na your girlfriend wey this ugly woman go fine pass IJN
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by newsynews: 5:56pm
friendlyadvice:She no ugly na lalasticlala
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by GreatOlu1: 9:54pm
Mama De Mama... You born mayorkun well.
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by geetom(m): 9:55pm
Mama mayorkun
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by ifeoluwa21(m): 9:55pm
Pretty woman
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by PrettyGist: 9:55pm
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Andyibest: 9:57pm
Wow
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by bettercreature(m): 9:58pm
Africans be celebrating birthday without telling you their age But would blame you if you call it Ritual.
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by IamHopeful(f): 9:58pm
Too much makeup........ She's more beautiful than this with moderate makeup.
Anyways, happy birthday to you ma'am. Many happy returns!
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Abdulkareem407(m): 9:59pm
her make-up artist wicked
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:00pm
Looking good.
Happy BIRTHDAY IYA ELEKO
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Abdulkareem407(m): 10:01pm
IamHopeful:I swear, her make-up artist just spoiled her fine normal face
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:01pm
OneCorner:Smh
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by bedspread: 10:02pm
Atimes I Wonder if these women don't Have Mirrors!!!!
Or Their Mirrors show Something Else??
Abi they Just don't Have Akunuche?
Mehnnnnnnnnnn........
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by laffwitmi: 10:04pm
U just caused urself, for u to become somebody in life ur mom must do same
RETIREDMUMU:
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Giddymoney(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by verycheese: 10:05pm
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:05pm
This make up Sha
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:06pm
All the best wishes to you on your birthday ma'am.
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Fitnessman(m): 10:06pm
Beautiful
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Perspectives(m): 10:06pm
Ehen
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by IamHopeful(f): 10:08pm
Abdulkareem407:
Exactly...... That makeup artist must be a learner.
This woman is actually beautiful with moderate makeup and not this painting board that her amateur makeup artist turned her face to.
|Re: Actress Toyin Adewale Celebrates Her Birthday With Lovely Photos by Officialkerr(m): 10:10pm
