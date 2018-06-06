₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
The members of Mexico’s national football team reportedly had a farewell party with around 30 prostitutes before the team traveled to Europe ahead of the World Cup.
According to the TVNotas gossip magazine, nine members of Mexico’s World Cup squad partied with dozens of escorts at a private compound in Mexico City last Saturday following the team’s 1-0 win over Scotland at the Aztec Stadium.
The magazine published grainy images of players arriving at the party under the headline “The true farewell of the Tri!”.
However, Mexican officials said the players involved will not be sanctioned because they attended the party in their free time.
Guillermo Cantu, general secretary of the Mexican Football Federation, said the players would not be punished because “they have not missed training.”
“A free day is a free day and those are the risks that one runs with freedom,” Cantu was quoted as saying.
Among the players in attendance were goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Benfica striker Raul Jimenez.
Los Angeles Galaxy brothers Jonathan and Giovani dos Santos also attended, along with defender Carlos Salcedo and midfielder Marco Fabian, who both play for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.
The Mexico team is already in Copenhagen, where they are preparing for a friendly against Denmark on Saturday before heading on to Russia.
The controversy echoes similar scandals which have swirled around the team in recent years.
In September 2010, Mexico players partied with women after a game in Monterrey. On that occasion, all participants were fined while defender Efrain Juarez and forward Carlos Vela were suspended from the selection for six months.
In June 2011, shortly before a trip to Argentina to participate in the Copa America, Mexican players hired sex workers in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador. They were fined and suspended from the national team for half a year.
https://lailasnews.com/mexico-world-cup-squad-holds-farewell-party-with-30-prostitutes/
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Free punanis.. Make ball no go dey resemble boobs for em eye
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
That was their last Bleep till after the world cup.
Some of them will 0 litres in their sperm bank as at now
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
...Now this is the best farewell party for any footballer going to the world cup... A good sex can reduce feelings of loneliness and the expression of genes which cause inflammation... I think the NFF should do likewise and see us get to the semi finals.
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
JasonScoolari:oya! Nairaland medical doctor cum physiotherapist. I hail una
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Drniyi4u:
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Drniyi4u:
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Now thats something men! But why prostitutes? Abi nah bloggers just modify the title, anyway you know thier handwork.
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
This is what the super eagles needs better tight Afonja kpekus, as farewell gift
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
LET'S see how they perform
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Nigeria do same
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Memorable Sendoff party
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
It's unbelievable
See the Names of the Mexican Players Here
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Drniyi4u:Hahahah
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Thank goodness our jersey doesn’t look alike
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
God! sey I no go change career so?
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
ashawo for mexico de go church
ashawo na normal thing there
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Best farewell party. Why most of you think it's a stupid thing to do. This will reduce loneliness and make them concentrate on the game without them thinking of sneaking out of camp to look for Russian oloshos.
Many of them won't suffer from Konji for the few weeks.
Good decision.
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
The oloshos frosh gan
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
The penile muscles must be exercised too
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Hijos de putas. They will still fumble at last at the world cup.
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Mexico is on record as the most unfortunate football team globally...historically speaking.
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
One for the road
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
Pussy, the greatest lucky charm of all times. All hail the sweet sweet vagina. There's nothing like you...
Oops....I'm fasting....
Re: Mexico World Cup Squad Holds Farewell Party With 30 Prostitutes
