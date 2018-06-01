Outsourcing business functions to third party firms has become a trend in Nigeria. The field that has taken the lion's share is Human Resource Management (HRM). It seems some firms don't want to manage this function themselves anymore. They prefer contracting it to third parties.



Although there are different agreements that could be reached. One is contracting an HR firm to help your firm source and recruit talents and the contract closes when the former has recruited the talent and they've resumed at your firm (as full staff of your firm).



Another one (which is the most trending and most damaging to employees' career IMO) is firm entering into agreement with outsourcing HR firm to supply them staff for an agreed period of time. These employees remain the staff of the outsourcing firm. The firm they are deployed to would pay the outsourcing firm which would, in turn, pay the employees but that's after they have deducted some percentage which could sometimes be as high as 20%.



This, to me, is a big and subtle act of slavery. Can you imagine how much the outsourcing HR firms are making every month on all people they deployed to firms?



Now, one critical question I would want to ask is: are the companies contracting these outsourcing HR firms satisfied with making workers suffer -- with low pay and without career direction or promotion potential -- to the benefit of the outsourcing firms?



Please what career directions are there for an employee who's employed by an outsourcing firm and deployed to, say a bank, and whose career in the bank can halt should the contract between the bank and outsourcing firm seize?



And what promotion potential or career progressions are there for people working for outsourcing firms?



At least, as real staff of a firm, you're sure of promotion and pay rise when you reach a career milestone in the firm. What is the fate of an employee working in the same firm but is a staff to an outsourcing firm?



Although, when we look at it critically, HR outsourcing firms are creating value to their clients (firms). They provide you with employees whom you don't need to disturb yourself providing employees' benefits for. They are just like robots. You're not obligated to promote them or plan for their pension. Their career development is not your problem, too. The only thing you owe them is their monthly salary which is always nothing close to what you normally should pay your own (full) staff.



What does all this translates to for the firm? It translates to lower cost; and that's the value the outsourcing HR firms provide them.



On the right note, any firm that doesn't care about the career and standard of living of her employees but only wants to make money and mindlessly reduce cost is not a good firm IMO.



So, those who are working in the system already (working for ousourcing firms) should please enlighten us.



