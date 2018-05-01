Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA (7097 Views)

Kanayo wrote;



”Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut”. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjsdvi1DfVY/?hl=en





FTC..... you believe the drama in the is not enough or does not av good actors 2 Likes

Good for him



d man wu likes playing blood money roles

I hope he wouldn't do same as a politician 3 Likes

Ewoooo, see how blood money want to replace corruption in our federal house,

What do you expect...... Roles are hard to come by nowadays





Children dey one side, abi dem nor go chop go school? What do you expect...... Roles are hard to come by nowadaysChildren dey one side, abi dem nor go chop go school?



In this buhari's administration, someone cannot even do a little blood money Kanayo O. Kanayo be like;In this buhari's administration, someone cannot even do a little blood money 10 Likes 3 Shares

If I may ask, to do what particularly

And you're displaying your di*k.





He got nice dick thou

He's distinguished himself in his field, good luck to him.



I just hope he doesn't end up discredited like that dumb thing called Murray-Bruce. 1 Like

e go fit am Sha but y apga imo is not apga yet e go fit am Sha but y apga imo is not apga yet

Nice one. APGA all the way in d south east! 1 Like

All the best , if you are not going there to add to the corruption on ground.



THERE is now a new Sherrif in town.

Who would not want 13 million a month for sleeping in Senate building during plenary? 1 Like

Get your share of the national cake baba

I knew this man was studying Law for a reason.



He graduates with a Law Degree by October and he uses it to hustle HoR position.



Well, best of luck to him. He is very intelligent and dedicated 1 Like

Princeofnigeria:

And you're displaying your di*k.





He got nice dick thou Smh Smh

Ritualism abi

Stingy man. No way!!!

kennisman:

Stingy man. No way!!! 2 Likes

We av enough ritualists in power already

BiggerbossAmani:

Ritualism abi

My people my people..... Ndi imo

lol ... no time.



He has the name recognition. So na to slug am out in the APGA primaries then the general if successful.

See everybody wan take there share.... Based on your movie roles omo nobody go vote you because na blood money you go use Nigeria do..... I just dey think out loud o

Siki355:

Good for him



d man wu likes playing blood money role



I hope he wouldn't do dsame as a politician

Way do blood money but nor get money Way do blood money but nor get money





GreatOlu1:

If I may ask, to do what particularly

Make money, of course. Make money, of course.

Princeofnigeria:

And you're displaying your di*k.





He got nice dick thou the man's straight!



Fvcking Gay! the man's straight!Fvcking Gay! 2 Likes