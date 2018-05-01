₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by made4naijamusic: 9:32pm
Veteran actor, Kanayo O.Kanayo has declared his interest to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2019. Posting on his IG page this night,
Kanayo wrote;
”Hello Friends, good evening. History has been made today as I declared my intention to run for the House of Representatives, Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency, Imo State under the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. I owe you this information as I enlist your prayers and support. #OverAndOut”.https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjsdvi1DfVY/?hl=en
source : https://www.made4naija.com/2018/06/actor-kanayo-o-kanayo-declares-interest-to-run-for-house-of-representatives/
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by hector1046(m): 9:38pm
FTC..... you believe the drama in the is not enough or does not av good actors
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Siki355(m): 10:14pm
Good for him
d man wu likes playing blood money roles
I hope he wouldn't do same as a politician
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by talk2archy: 10:16pm
Ewoooo, see how blood money want to replace corruption in our federal house,
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by rawpadgin(m): 10:16pm
What do you expect...... Roles are hard to come by nowadays
Children dey one side, abi dem nor go chop go school?
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Uyiii: 10:17pm
Kanayo O. Kanayo be like;
In this buhari's administration, someone cannot even do a little blood money
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by GreatOlu1: 10:17pm
If I may ask, to do what particularly
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Princeofnigeria(m): 10:17pm
And you're displaying your di*k.
He got nice dick thou
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by chuksanambra: 10:17pm
He's distinguished himself in his field, good luck to him.
I just hope he doesn't end up discredited like that dumb thing called Murray-Bruce.
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Deltatoto: 10:17pm
made4naijamusic:e go fit am Sha but y apga imo is not apga yet
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 10:18pm
Nice one. APGA all the way in d south east!
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
All the best , if you are not going there to add to the corruption on ground.
THERE is now a new Sherrif in town.
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Lexusgs430: 10:18pm
Who would not want 13 million a month for sleeping in Senate building during plenary?
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Saheed9: 10:18pm
Get your share of the national cake baba
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by safarigirl(f): 10:18pm
I knew this man was studying Law for a reason.
He graduates with a Law Degree by October and he uses it to hustle HoR position.
Well, best of luck to him. He is very intelligent and dedicated
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:18pm
Princeofnigeria:Smh
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by BiggerbossAmani(m): 10:18pm
Ritualism abi
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by kennisman(m): 10:19pm
Stingy man. No way!!!
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Fukafuka: 10:19pm
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Fukafuka: 10:19pm
kennisman:
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by ajoyeleke(m): 10:19pm
We av enough ritualists in power already
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Fukafuka: 10:20pm
BiggerbossAmani:
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by chus22: 10:20pm
My people my people..... Ndi imo
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by hucienda: 10:20pm
lol ... no time.
He has the name recognition. So na to slug am out in the APGA primaries then the general if successful.
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Omojolaray(m): 10:20pm
See everybody wan take there share.... Based on your movie roles omo nobody go vote you because na blood money you go use Nigeria do..... I just dey think out loud o
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by PRESENTATION(m): 10:21pm
Siki355:
Way do blood money but nor get money
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Andyibest: 10:21pm
Well it has become a habit for old actors to go into politics so we are not entirely surprised
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Neoteny(m): 10:22pm
GreatOlu1:
Make money, of course.
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by rawpadgin(m): 10:22pm
Princeofnigeria:the man's straight!
Fvcking Gay!
|Re: Kanayo O. Kanayo To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019 Under APGA by Unlimited22: 10:23pm
Who knows how many were sacrificed even before this declaration was made?
