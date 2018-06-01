₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Rachelsblog(f): 6:31am
Yesterday was Singer Jaywon's birthday, he even released dope photos to mark the day, Now the 32yr old held a house party at his Lekki home to celebrate the day, But reports reaching us is that it was disrupted by Some SARS officials, Who stormed the event unannounced, Reason or why they did this cannot be ascertained right town, But An IG user shared screenshot of them taking away some guys, see below!
Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/sars-officials-storms-singer-jaywons.html
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by ko40(m): 6:47am
i don't blame dem. awon headless chickens.
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by hadura29(m): 6:51am
I believe before the end of the day, we will know the beginning and end of the story...
Next...
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by OKorowanta: 7:48am
Dem no fit dey face their mates, Fulani herdsmen.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by itspzpics(m): 7:52am
Why now
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:21am
This is why i rejoice when a SARS officer is killed.
16 Likes
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:21am
Was there a warrant?
Do we even recognize that in Our nation?
Can't jump to conclusion too soon tho...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by innobets(m): 8:22am
K
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by HsLBroker(m): 8:22am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by igbohausayoruba: 8:22am
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by morikee(m): 8:22am
Sars Hmm, this guys are l*****cs.
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by JamaicanLove(f): 8:22am
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by walexxxy22: 8:22am
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by johnmba: 8:22am
SARS! SARS!! SARS!!! doing their work very well
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by MrLouisVanGaal1: 8:22am
lol
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Abbeyme: 8:23am
Oh k
Mayb the prohibited codein drug and tramadol are suspected to be shared freely.
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by OfficialDad: 8:23am
Why?.
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by RexTramadol1(m): 8:23am
Yahoo yahoo pipu
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by olaeffect(m): 8:24am
I will be back.
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Khd95(m): 8:24am
if u have problem with sars,report them to fulani people,
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Ramon92: 8:24am
Just as the whole of heaven mourn the death of a sinner, so shall the whole earth rejoice over the death of a SARS officer..
Amen
3 Likes
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by Lalajeje11: 8:24am
SARS on the beat
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by haconjy(m): 8:24am
You voted for this
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by fatopaxefo: 8:25am
Sarss
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by made4naijamusic: 8:25am
SARS ‘Terrorists’ Crash Jaywon’s Birthday Party (Video)
1 Like
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by potbelly(m): 8:25am
SARS becoming more useless by the day
1 Like
|Re: SARS Storms Jaywon's 32nd Birthday Party In Lekki, Disrupt The Event by sunnyside16(m): 8:25am
Oh we still have an artiste by name Jaywon, almost forgot he sang anything in Nigeria.
As for SARS..........everyday with different reports of their unprofessionalism.
