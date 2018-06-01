Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob (6248 Views)

She said her name is Ope Azeez from Ede while the son piloting him around is Olalekan Sodiq.They were knelt down and disgraced by mob





Source: The woman below is not blind but she pretends to be a blind woman begging round the road of Ita Oluwo.She was caught red handed by BAALE OF ITA OLUWO at Ita Oluwo Bus Stop.She was having a nice hair style on her head done two days ago before she was caught,a phone,torch light and a huge amount of money.She said her name is Ope Azeez from Ede while the son piloting him around is Olalekan Sodiq.They were knelt down and disgraced by mobSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/fake-blind-beggar-caught-and-disgraced.html

if she eventually become blind tomorrow nkoh? if she eventually become blind tomorrow nkoh?

SHM

Beggars make between 10 to 15 thousand naira everyday,thats a total of 300k per month..believe it or not. 7 Likes





Weda she is blind or not, she is already a beggar...



Y not cut d crap nd help her if u can, instead of making her kneel down...





Nna na wa for our naija o 2 Likes

Nigeria and stupidity. Why disgracing her? If she has it will she go begging or fake blindness. Generally I respect women cos of the love I have for my mother 2 Likes

just like for everyday we wake we are faced with more than a hundred way to die

so is the same for everyday we wake we are faced with more than a hundred way to become a millionaire of which begging is among



make them free the woman joor

na hustling she dey





The hustle is real. I can’t understand why someone would place a curse on herself just because of money 2 Likes

Make them free them I beg, na low self esteem and poverty could make someone stoop so low....



Real thiefs and sponsors de national assemblies and state houses make dem go catch them, make dem no de form super men for helpless people. 1 Like

Some are even informants to thieves and kidnappers. God help us 1 Like

Hard hustling. Country hard. 2 Likes

Free her joor...Did she force or steal any bargar there money?! 1 Like

nawao

There is hunger In the town..... 1 Like

delzbaba:

Beggars make between 10 to 15 thousand naira everyday,thats a total of 300k per month..believe it or not. stop lying not. stop lying not. 1 Like

ipobarecriminals:

if she eventually become blind tomorrow nkoh? law of gravity law of gravity

hustle gone awry.

The moment he realised that there was more to life than just playing with sand.



Which offense did she commit if I may ask Na her hustling strategyWhich offense did she commit if I may ask 1 Like

Ewedu.

4 ur mind mumu full here abi 4 ur mind mumu full here abi

See wetin tuface cause... OFFICIALLY BLIND.