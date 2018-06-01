₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by zoba88: 9:58am
The woman below is not blind but she pretends to be a blind woman begging round the road of Ita Oluwo.She was caught red handed by BAALE OF ITA OLUWO at Ita Oluwo Bus Stop.She was having a nice hair style on her head done two days ago before she was caught,a phone,torch light and a huge amount of money.
She said her name is Ope Azeez from Ede while the son piloting him around is Olalekan Sodiq.They were knelt down and disgraced by mob
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/fake-blind-beggar-caught-and-disgraced.html
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by zoba88: 9:59am
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by ipobarecriminals: 10:01am
if she eventually become blind tomorrow nkoh?
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by madridguy(m): 10:02am
SHM
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by GeeString: 10:18am
ipobarecriminals:
Then you'll take her place.
After all, you're politically blind.
16 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by delzbaba(m): 10:35am
Beggars make between 10 to 15 thousand naira everyday,thats a total of 300k per month..believe it or not.
7 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Muckross1122(m): 11:13am
>>
Watch Video HERE
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Authoreety: 12:11pm
Weda she is blind or not, she is already a beggar...
Y not cut d crap nd help her if u can, instead of making her kneel down...
Nna na wa for our naija o
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Bonapart(m): 12:11pm
Nigeria and stupidity. Why disgracing her? If she has it will she go begging or fake blindness. Generally I respect women cos of the love I have for my mother
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by slawomir: 12:11pm
just like for everyday we wake we are faced with more than a hundred way to die
so is the same for everyday we wake we are faced with more than a hundred way to become a millionaire of which begging is among
make them free the woman joor
na hustling she dey
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by BussyBrainy: 12:11pm
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by walexxxy289: 12:12pm
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by shadrach77: 12:12pm
The hustle is real. I can’t understand why someone would place a curse on herself just because of money
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Laple0541(m): 12:12pm
Make them free them I beg, na low self esteem and poverty could make someone stoop so low....
Real thiefs and sponsors de national assemblies and state houses make dem go catch them, make dem no de form super men for helpless people.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by nairavsdollars(f): 12:12pm
Some are even informants to thieves and kidnappers. God help us
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by wildcatter23(m): 12:12pm
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Celestyn8213: 12:12pm
Hard hustling. Country hard.
2 Likes
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by EmekaBlue(m): 12:12pm
Free her joor...Did she force or steal any bargar there money?!
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Fukafuka: 12:12pm
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Blessynokoro: 12:13pm
nawao
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by emeijeh(m): 12:13pm
There is hunger In the town.....
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Princeofnigeria(m): 12:13pm
delzbaba:stop lying not.
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by grayht(m): 12:13pm
ipobarecriminals:law of gravity
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Antara0503(m): 12:13pm
hustle gone awry.
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by johnime: 12:13pm
The moment he realised that there was more to life than just playing with sand.
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Lilimax(f): 12:13pm
Na her hustling strategy
Which offense did she commit if I may ask
1 Like
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Nwamaikposon: 12:14pm
BussyBrainy:austinenoze@gmail.com
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by dreamworld: 12:14pm
Ewedu.
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by grayht(m): 12:14pm
BussyBrainy:Nairalanders are not interested
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Mutemenot(m): 12:14pm
BussyBrainy:
4 ur mind mumu full here abi
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by stephen109(m): 12:14pm
See wetin tuface cause... OFFICIALLY BLIND.
|Re: Fake Female Blind Beggar Caught In Lagos, Knelt Down & Disgraced By Mob by Wayne4uall(m): 12:15pm
No Mata hw much beggars make per month, beggars will always be a beggar
1 Like
