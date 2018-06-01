₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by CastedDude: 10:11am
There was commotion after it was alleged that a mentally deranged man or man who appears to the mad - was found with about N4million at Dandaru street in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. It was also gathered that various fetish items, pictures of unidentified items were also recovered at the base of supposed mad man in a bush.
According to reports, the said man was almost lynched after the shocking discovery.
No details were given about the current whereabouts of the mad man.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/mad-man-allegedly-found-with-n4m-fetish-items-and-pictures-recovered-from-him-photos.html
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by SadiqBabaSani: 10:12am
Southwest
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by IamD18: 10:14am
5&6
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by GeeString: 10:16am
Where in the constitution does it say it is illegal to be insane and rich at the same time?
I think the mob were just jealous he is worth more than them collectively.
They should ask him tips on how to make money, not lynch him.
Poor people sef!
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Omihanifa: 10:24am
where is the 4 million now
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by SalamRushdie: 10:26am
Where is the4 million ...bloggers and lies
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by czarina(f): 11:01am
Rich mad man
Rich mad man
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by GOFRONT(m): 11:56am
Abeg where d madman??......I just wan tell am somth
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by ufuosman(m): 12:11pm
I no see 4m for the post oh
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:27pm
Say What? 4 million gini?
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by moscobabs(m): 12:27pm
where is the madman?
where is the #4million?
And what make it a sin for mentally derail man to be rich?
Africans with their hatred.
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Tunesplayng: 12:28pm
Only In Nigeria
Only In Nigeria
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by cncity(m): 12:28pm
This Is Nigeria
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by olylove: 12:28pm
Ha
Dem don spoil this one jazzz
Efit be say na one week the baba tell am say him go take craze
Him Neva craze finish 9ja Ppl con collect the money for him hand....
Chai
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Mutemenot(m): 12:28pm
that zone again
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Celestyn8213: 12:28pm
And they say he is mad
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by maxiuc(m): 12:28pm
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Mikeross62: 12:29pm
Thank God he is caught
Thank God he is caught
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by NwaAmaikpe: 12:29pm
The mad man should have invested the money in Treasury Bills.
But he is not wise if not he won't be mad.
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by 2lateBiafra: 12:29pm
AFONJA............!
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by lost24: 12:30pm
Wen u do blood moni n God say ur time ad come.
Wat next ?
Death or madness ( shame)
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by TDEMONEW(m): 12:31pm
:owey the 4 million
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by GodDeyCraze: 12:31pm
Afonja mad man
they should check if he has human skull/flesh with him
They love mining skull die
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Nairalandmentor(m): 12:31pm
Hmmm, blood money crew
Hmmm, blood money crew
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Speakdatruth: 12:32pm
Imagine dat
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by jjbest123(m): 12:32pm
Mehn ! The jazz don cast! ,i witnessed such in Abia State,years ago.
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Moreoffaith(m): 12:35pm
EVERYBODY IS A CRIMINAL IN OBODO NIGERIA.
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Canme4u(m): 12:36pm
10 Richest People Who Make Bill Gates and Dangote Combined Look Poor
Here is the list of 10 richest people in the whole world and you can't believe the numbers of Africa people that made the list.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0c-mi8Kdak
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by eluquenson(m): 12:39pm
Rich men and Mad men are like 5 & 6.
The said mad man is simply working for the rich men, that's why I don't regard mad men as lunatic in Nigeria, it's simply another industry created by the rich for the rich.
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by EmmaLege: 12:40pm
|Re: Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered by Kingdolo(m): 12:40pm
See mata
