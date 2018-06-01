Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mad Man Found With N4Million In Ibadan, Fetish Items And Pictures Recovered (6899 Views)

According to reports, the said man was almost lynched after the shocking discovery.



No details were given about the current whereabouts of the mad man.



Where in the constitution does it say it is illegal to be insane and rich at the same time?



I think the mob were just jealous he is worth more than them collectively.



They should ask him tips on how to make money, not lynch him.



Poor people sef! 10 Likes

where is the 4 million now 6 Likes

Where is the4 million ...bloggers and lies 4 Likes































Check my profile if you live in Jos and environs Rich mad manCheck my profile if you live in Jos and environs

Abeg where d madman??......I just wan tell am somth 1 Like

I no see 4m for the post oh

Say What? 4 million gini? 1 Like

where is the madman?



where is the #4million?



And what make it a sin for mentally derail man to be rich?



Africans with their hatred.

Only In Nigeria







This Is Nigeria 1 Like



Dem don spoil this one jazzz

Efit be say na one week the baba tell am say him go take craze

Him Neva craze finish 9ja Ppl con collect the money for him hand....

Chai HaDem don spoil this one jazzzEfit be say na one week the baba tell am say him go take crazeHim Neva craze finish 9ja Ppl con collect the money for him hand....Chai 2 Likes

that zone again

And they say he is mad

Thank God he is caught





The mad man should have invested the money in Treasury Bills.



But he is not wise if not he won't be mad. The mad man should have invested the money in Treasury Bills.But he is not wise if not he won't be mad.

AFONJA............!

Wen u do blood moni n God say ur time ad come.



Wat next ?

Death or madness ( shame)

:owey the 4 million

Afonja mad man

they should check if he has human skull/flesh with him



They love mining skull die 1 Like







Imagine dat

,i witnessed such in Abia State,years ago. Mehn ! The jazz don cast!,i witnessed such in Abia State,years ago.

EVERYBODY IS A CRIMINAL IN OBODO NIGERIA.





Rich men and Mad men are like 5 & 6.



The said mad man is simply working for the rich men, that's why I don't regard mad men as lunatic in Nigeria, it's simply another industry created by the rich for the rich.