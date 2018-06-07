Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) (3949 Views)

Lilian Gift shared the photo below and wrote:



What a wicked world, this young Aro camp guy was killed this morning, by unknown men at lgwuruta rivers state, may God have mercy on us.

Groovenaija360 just sent one of our reporters to Igwuruta to gather more information, we will update you guys soon.



See Photos below.



Osanobua.



The Devil must have relocated his Headquarters to Nigeria. 7 Likes



Lalasticlala



herdsmen 2 Likes

My Goodness, why are human beings this wicked? 1 Like

Wicked world

Evil news everywhere. Why won't Nigerians go into depression 1 Like

God saves us from death.





Woke shoyinka brought cultism to this country.



Shun cultism all this bastard won't hear

Blessynokoro:

herdsmen mumu mumu

which way Nigeria

HungerBAD:

Sure he is in All Rock as we speak and you work for him Sure he is in All Rock as we speak and you work for him 2 Likes

dey outcome of ANYI KWERERE 1 Like

Did they tie something around his neck?

No regards for human life now. So sad.

Rest in peace.

Rivers State is the only place i see people brag openly about being a cultist.



80% of Rivers indigene belong to a cult group. From Isiokpo to Eneka, Eleme to Ogoni, Omoku to Ahoada, cult thrives like social club. Lecturers, Policemen, teachers, bankers, etc all identify with a cult group.



May God continue to protect us in this Rivers state. 1 Like

Hell is Empty, All the Devils & Demons are here in Nigeria!

This world ehn?

He was killed by "on know" men. Smh.

How come human beings are now more wicked than the dreaded Satan

underground continuation of cult wars, perhaps

This happens every other day in the city. It's all these street cult boys doing their best at population control.

subhanallahi



people are wicked ooooo





see as dem do full human being as if na bush meat..some people get mind pass devil sha see as dem do full human being as if na bush meat..some people get mind pass devil sha

Wike boys again?



RIP bro

Cornerstone2020:

How come human beings are now more wicked than the dreaded Satan Satan is a word used to describe all evils man is capable of. We inspired the word thus will remain more wicked. Satan is a word used to describe all evils man is capable of. We inspired the word thus will remain more wicked.

What a shithole

There are kinder ways to kill a man na. Judging by how deep the cuts were and the positions, it is safe to assume this was a cult killing and they were simply paying him back. The person wey hack am dey vex seriously ni; no pity whatsoever.

Newly initiated cultist on the first assignment in view of the 2019 election.



#Lazy Nigerian youths

Haba....how has the heart of man become so wicked?