|Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:25pm
A young man has been gruesomely butchered to death by unknown men at Igwuruta Area of Portharcourt, Rivers State.
Lilian Gift shared the photo below and wrote:
What a wicked world, this young Aro camp guy was killed this morning, by unknown men at lgwuruta rivers state, may God have mercy on us.
Groovenaija360 just sent one of our reporters to Igwuruta to gather more information, we will update you guys soon.
See Photos below.
>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/man-butchered-igwuruta-portharcourt-graphic-photos/
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by HungerBAD: 1:27pm
Osanobua.
The Devil must have relocated his Headquarters to Nigeria.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 1:29pm
cc:
Lalasticlala
Whats happening in my State
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Blessynokoro: 2:58pm
herdsmen
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by clarocuzioo(m): 2:58pm
My Goodness, why are human beings this wicked?
1 Like
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by ifymadu: 3:44pm
Wicked world
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Yelutide: 3:45pm
Evil news everywhere. Why won't Nigerians go into depression
1 Like
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Princeofnigeria(m): 3:45pm
God saves us from death.
Woke shoyinka brought cultism to this country.
Shun cultism all this bastard won't hear
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:45pm
Blessynokoro:mumu
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Desyfoley1452: 3:46pm
which way Nigeria
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:46pm
HungerBAD:
Sure he is in All Rock as we speak and you work for him
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by younglleo(m): 3:46pm
dey outcome of ANYI KWERERE
1 Like
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Dudeweedlmao(m): 3:46pm
Did they tie something around his neck?
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Celestyn8213: 3:46pm
No regards for human life now. So sad.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 3:47pm
Rest in peace.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 3:47pm
Rivers State is the only place i see people brag openly about being a cultist.
80% of Rivers indigene belong to a cult group. From Isiokpo to Eneka, Eleme to Ogoni, Omoku to Ahoada, cult thrives like social club. Lecturers, Policemen, teachers, bankers, etc all identify with a cult group.
May God continue to protect us in this Rivers state.
1 Like
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by maberry(m): 3:47pm
Hell is Empty, All the Devils & Demons are here in Nigeria!
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:47pm
This world ehn?
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 3:47pm
He was killed by "on know" men. Smh.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 3:48pm
How come human beings are now more wicked than the dreaded Satan
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Assassin101: 3:51pm
underground continuation of cult wars, perhaps
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by okwabayi(m): 3:51pm
This happens every other day in the city. It's all these street cult boys doing their best at population control.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Massdamm(m): 3:51pm
subhanallahi
people are wicked ooooo
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by pafo(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by tokrizy(m): 3:52pm
see as dem do full human being as if na bush meat..some people get mind pass devil sha
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 3:52pm
Wike boys again?
RIP bro
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by okwabayi(m): 3:53pm
Cornerstone2020:Satan is a word used to describe all evils man is capable of. We inspired the word thus will remain more wicked.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Kissup(f): 3:55pm
What a shithole
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by pafo(m): 3:56pm
There are kinder ways to kill a man na. Judging by how deep the cuts were and the positions, it is safe to assume this was a cult killing and they were simply paying him back. The person wey hack am dey vex seriously ni; no pity whatsoever.
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by kkboy(m): 3:56pm
Newly initiated cultist on the first assignment in view of the 2019 election.
#Lazy Nigerian youths
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by megamank(m): 3:57pm
Haba....how has the heart of man become so wicked?
|Re: Man Gruesomely Killed At Igwuruta, Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by quentin06: 3:57pm
igwuruta, eneka, omagwa and etche an axis of evil, travel there at your own risk.
