Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has posted a picture of her in a jumpsuit and nappy hairstyle on her instagram page, she made this post with the saying "African And Proud !!! Sooooooo Proud!!

sexy african beauty 1 Like

Fine anyhow

this girl and her weird dressing.

look into ur career and stop showing your useless for nothing body 4 Likes

Always unique.

Lovely shade of pink.

u ankara

Iya ooo 1 Like

1 Like

Fine anyhow mama africa

look into ur career and stop showing your useless for nothing body

its not useless..its unique tho

Always unique.



Lovely shade of pink.



Iya ooo



African and proud

African and proud



....we use to love before before

....we use to love before before



Love love

OK, next time wear pant. 2 Likes

by my calculations, I think yemi alade spends half of her income on her head alone, which is term cash outflow in Valuation



Well

Blogging would have fit this babe, as a career tho'.

who dey suck dis lady breast self

OK get back to me when she's wearing flysuit.

Which one be nappy style again sef

God create this chic well.

Okay o

Nice skin and nice shape. Sexy mama

Wow 1 Like

African and pride

She's very thick

sexy