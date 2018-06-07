₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,497 members, 4,284,417 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 June 2018 at 07:00 PM

Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit (6440 Views)

Yemi Alade Rocks Futuristic Outfit For Her Music Video / Yemi Alade Rocks Afro, Ditches Her Signature Hairstyle (Pics) / Yemi Alade Rocks A Large Gele (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 3:54pm
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has posted a picture of her in a jumpsuit and nappy hairstyle on her instagram page, she made this post with the saying "African And Proud !!! Sooooooo Proud!!

source : https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/post/editdiscussion/899

missyb3 fynestboi

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by pgodson7(m): 4:01pm
sexy african beauty

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by zilon12(m): 4:04pm
Fine anyhow
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:05pm
this girl and her weird dressing.
look into ur career and stop showing your useless for nothing body

4 Likes

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by BleSSedMee(f): 4:06pm
Always unique.
Lovely shade of pink.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Meekdon: 4:09pm
u ankara smiley
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by itspzpics(m): 4:18pm
Iya ooo

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:24pm
pgodson7:
sexy african beauty

smiley smiley smiley

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:25pm
zilon12:
Fine anyhow
mama africa

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:25pm
RETIREDMUMU:
this girl and her weird dressing.
look into ur career and stop showing your useless for nothing body

its not useless..its unique tho

3 Likes

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:26pm
BleSSedMee:
Always unique.

Lovely shade of pink.

smiley smiley smiley
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:26pm
itspzpics:
Iya ooo

smiley smiley smiley smiley
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Houseofglam7(f): 4:31pm
African and proud kiss
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:38pm
Houseofglam7:
African and proud kiss

wink wink wink wink wink wink
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by mikejj(m): 4:42pm
cheesy grin....we use to love before before
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:44pm
mikejj:
cheesy grin....we use to love before before

smiley smiley smiley smiley smiley
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by tolanibae(f): 6:21pm
Love love
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Maket: 6:22pm
OK, next time wear pant.

2 Likes

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Exwizard: 6:22pm
by my calculations, I think yemi alade spends half of her income on her head alone, which is term cash outflow in Valuation

Well
Very clean tecno Camon cm for sale

32k
Location Abeokuta

My contact is on my profile

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by gidzbobby: 6:23pm
Blogging would have fit this babe, as a career tho'.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by shegie(m): 6:24pm
who dey suck dis lady breast self
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by AreaFada2: 6:24pm
OK get back to me when she's wearing flysuit. shocked shocked
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by immhotep: 6:24pm
donsimoniiblog:

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has posted a picture of her in a jumpsuit and nappy hairstyle on her instagram page, she made this post with the saying "African And Proud !!! Sooooooo Proud!!

source : https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/post/editdiscussion/899

missyb3 fynestboi
Which one be nappy style again sef
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by iyke926(m): 6:25pm
God create this chic well. kiss
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by OCTAVO: 6:25pm
Okay o
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Saff(f): 6:26pm
Nice skin and nice shape. Sexy mama kiss
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Sundayfhd1: 6:26pm
Wow

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by AlienRobot: 6:27pm
Houseofglam7:
African and proud kiss
African and pride
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by davodyguy: 6:28pm
She's very thick
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by anthony3: 6:28pm
sexy
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Ayoswit(f): 6:29pm
K. Last to comment.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Naija’s 6 Richest Entertainers / Birds Have A Word For Actress Susan Peters / Darey Says Alomo Makes Him Strong

Viewing this topic: cokorie25(f), yungest(m), Cletusjekwu9018(m), dayooye(m), Viergeachar, holyman247, Dacronym(m), jusplex(m), Focusmind, eghosajohnny, Esquire8080(m), SOGOABIJA(m), alenwup(m), Donbosco22, Xoxoxigan(f), Nicolars(m), UnApologeTic1, vinc, stevearagorn(m), Olumighty2038(m), Awelewap(f), ayodeyjie(m), dammyluv911(f), Lesky3(m), Tinkee1, Thunday16(m), dview001(m), infonews3, teflondoncuzo(m), teaandteea, perez17(m), johnmela, MrsMurphy(f), AbrahamIsrael, KingsJohnson(m), GodsOwnFav, ablavi01, ICBBonita(f), MrEndowed1, funmi4love(f), lilmax(m), laptopsale(m), GeeOh(f), DocAdray(f), kjsunday3(m), Markea, Chukason1(m), dewy(m), skimpychick(f), MPESA(m), Biodex58(m), Princessmel(f), Dayvhid(m) and 123 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.