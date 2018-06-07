₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 3:54pm
Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has posted a picture of her in a jumpsuit and nappy hairstyle on her instagram page, she made this post with the saying "African And Proud !!! Sooooooo Proud!!
source : https://www.infonewsnigeria.com/post/editdiscussion/899
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by pgodson7(m): 4:01pm
sexy african beauty
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by zilon12(m): 4:04pm
Fine anyhow
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by RETIREDMUMU(m): 4:05pm
this girl and her weird dressing.
look into ur career and stop showing your useless for nothing body
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by BleSSedMee(f): 4:06pm
Always unique.
Lovely shade of pink.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Meekdon: 4:09pm
u ankara
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by itspzpics(m): 4:18pm
Iya ooo
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:24pm
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:25pm
zilon12:mama africa
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:25pm
its not useless..its unique tho
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:26pm
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:26pm
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Houseofglam7(f): 4:31pm
African and proud
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:38pm
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by mikejj(m): 4:42pm
....we use to love before before
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by donsimoniiblog: 4:44pm
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by tolanibae(f): 6:21pm
Love love
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Maket: 6:22pm
OK, next time wear pant.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Exwizard: 6:22pm
by my calculations, I think yemi alade spends half of her income on her head alone, which is term cash outflow in Valuation
Well
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by gidzbobby: 6:23pm
Blogging would have fit this babe, as a career tho'.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by shegie(m): 6:24pm
who dey suck dis lady breast self
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by AreaFada2: 6:24pm
OK get back to me when she's wearing flysuit.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by immhotep: 6:24pm
donsimoniiblog:Which one be nappy style again sef
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by iyke926(m): 6:25pm
God create this chic well.
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by OCTAVO: 6:25pm
Okay o
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Saff(f): 6:26pm
Nice skin and nice shape. Sexy mama
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Sundayfhd1: 6:26pm
Wow
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by AlienRobot: 6:27pm
Houseofglam7:African and pride
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by davodyguy: 6:28pm
She's very thick
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by anthony3: 6:28pm
sexy
Re: Yemi Alade Rocks Nappy Hairstyle, Slays In Ankara Jumpsuit by Ayoswit(f): 6:29pm
K. Last to comment.
