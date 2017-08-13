₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:33am
Abuja's youngest LandLord and MTN Brand Ambassador Val PETERSON has released stunningly amazing photo shoots after a very long time of silence and absence . The shots are not only dramatic with corresponding blue and black suit costume but attractive in style, fashion and location.
The Imo state born Model and media practitioner was among the top 11 MTN Lucky winner promo where he was given millions worth of architectural masterpiece of an Apartment in high brow settlement in Abuja and unveiled as MTN Ambassador thereafter . PETERSON who started from a humble background has been entreprenueral in nature, haven projected events and pageant shows in South East and South South. The young giant whose height is yet to be determined in his passion and profession has bagged several awards. He also doubles as DG PETERSON Integrated Services and CEO House Of Fame Africa
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:39am
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by dacovajnr: 8:43am
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:43am
eeehn this is so lovely
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by mspee(f): 10:24am
Wawuu
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:25am
The blue suit definitely looks good on him..
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by bbbabes(f): 10:25am
You know how many Senators children that are under 10 years have mansions in Abuja
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by hAlexandro(m): 10:25am
Classic classy
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by motun2017(f): 10:25am
Blue never look so good. i like
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by ZombieTAMER: 10:26am
nairaland ladies ....let the masturbation commence
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by sunshineV(m): 10:26am
How is he the youngest landlord. Is he 15?
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by felo812000(m): 10:26am
Lovely mehn
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by nairablog01: 10:26am
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by ZombieTAMER: 10:26am
I know... We know
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by rottenPussy(f): 10:27am
Do u knw how many young Aboki own a hut there in Abuja?
Youngest my foot
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by 9jaBabeOfficial: 10:27am
PROPAGANDA. YOU DON'T KNOW ME, I DON'T KNOW YOU.
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by jashar(f): 10:27am
Dude is hairy oooo....
Is the fashion trend not to wear socks?
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:27am
Lol Youngest ke?
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by Fame333(f): 10:28am
Biko, dis ur trouser too tight and e dey fear ground
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by Greatmind23: 10:29am
so we should blame who papa grand papa great grandpapa
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by okwyee(m): 10:29am
Come here u need proper checkup.
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by Freethought(m): 10:30am
OMG!!! This guy is so cute I just have to use this as my wallpaper
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by hAlexandro(m): 10:31am
the blue looks cool fah imagine yourself in a blue gown
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by MrRhymes101(m): 10:31am
f
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by unitysheart(m): 10:31am
Orisirisi.
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by analyst3: 10:31am
alright
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by Franco93: 10:32am
l
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by Freethought(m): 10:32am
Yes it is
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by SeunFirstSon: 10:33am
|Re: Val Peterson, Abuja Youngest Landlord And MTN Ambassador Dazzles In Blue Colours by DJInfluence: 10:33am
na only 1 suit he get?
