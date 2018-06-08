₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by uche87(m): 7:30pm On Jun 07
The Nigeria Police Force has revealed Senate President Bukola Saraki is still under investigation for allegedly arming thugs who orchestrated the Offa robbery that claimed 33 lives.
This was revealed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood while speaking at a recent press conference during which some of the robbery suspects were paraded. Mr Moshood said the invitation of Saraki who has been asked to respond to allegations against him in writing hasn't been withdrawn as reported in the media.
The leader of the robbery team, Ayodele Akinnibosun confessed his criminal gang took instructions from Saraki through a middle man and other figures close to him for privacy reasons.
He also revealed that he was part of the team which joined Saraki in paying a condolence visit to a traditional ruler, Olofa of Offa over the bloody aftermath of the bank robbery.
"I have a friend, he is a politician too. He is close to the senate president, Senator, Bukola Saraki. His name is Samsudeen Bada. He was the one that called me though we have a political platform but I didn't get to know he (Saraki) was there already; that he was going to pay a condolence visit to the Olofa of Offa.
"The senate president is not just a small person somebody can just say you want to go and see. If he wants to talk with us, he talks with us through his own political aides, his own people around him because he doesn't have anything to do with us because of something like this (their arrest)" he said.
Mr. Moshood insisted that the criminal case against Saraki will not be swept under the carpet as they have a case that can stand the test of trial.
It would be recalled that Ayodele Akinnibosun claims to be the chairman of the Liberation Youths Movement in Kwara South.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nH_htbQun9I
Source: https://www.tori.ng/news/98464/how-saraki-communicated-with-us-offa-robbery-gang.html
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by africanusvu: 7:40pm On Jun 07
Pls wat have this post got to do wit saraki and of far bank robbers.I don't read where he said saraki sent him for d robbery
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by kmaster007: 12:04am
and some pple will still be saying saraki is saint.. he his born with silver spoon. he can't do such things... thunder go fire dem all..
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by ViaFast: 10:47am
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Dpharisee: 10:48am
I asked my Fulani colleague who is desperate to see Saraki go down that if a beggar picks the pocket of somebody in Kano central market and claims to work in the Emirs palace as a Dogari (native police who are given dane guns and whips by the Emir) will the Emir of Kano be invited to a police station for questioning? He was quiet for some time and then responded 'the Emir is more respected than Saraki'. I reminded him that Saraki for now is the number 3 citizen of Nigeria while the Emir is very far on the national hierarchy.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Mutemenot(m): 10:48am
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by NwaAmaikpe: 10:48am
Politicians have thugs who they empower with arms.
So I don't believe Saraki is innocent of the accusations.
He may have empowered them, but he may not have ordered the Offa attack.
With that said,
Saraki should bear his cross.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Sirpaul(m): 10:50am
THIS IS NIGERIA
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by chivera018: 10:50am
There is a probability that this case will be swept under the carpet, after all this is Nigeria.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by loadedvibes: 10:50am
Wahala for saraki
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by overhypedsteve(m): 10:50am
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by obembet(m): 10:50am
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by shamecurls(m): 10:50am
In a sane country like China, Singapore, Malaysia and the likes, Saraki will presently be behind bars.
Evidences alone is enough to make sure his not around law abiding people.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by PaChukwudi44: 10:50am
this guys never discussed with SARAKI one o one.The police led by Mr TRANSMISSION are just grappling on straws
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by proprince(m): 10:50am
All lies agains Saraki.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by seekier(m): 10:50am
PDP should be prepared to welcome Saraki just like Dino.
Together let's chase APC from that seat
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by tafabaloo(m): 10:50am
Most of our politicians are guity of this. Is there any of them that could honestly beat his chest to deny arming political urchins during electioneering process ? I doubt none !
They all do it and its just quite unfortunate that Saraki has stepped on toes and that's the reason ,his sins are being brought to the fore. Good for him though !
Ask where those garage boys in Lagos get their weapons from. I can bet it their response would daze us all.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by PaChukwudi44: 10:50am
shamecurls:
Please what evidence exactly?
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by three: 10:50am
That is how they said they identified the suspect based on the clothes he wore...
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by KingsCity: 10:50am
Complete trash
The armed robber said when Saraki he wants to talk to them, he talks to the through 'his aides".
Question: how do you know its Saraki that sent whoever to talk to you??
And when did murderous robbers become truthful that we should believe this trash??
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by PaChukwudi44: 10:51am
kmaster007:so where is the evidence against saraki?
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Omeokachie: 10:51am
The police should charge the matter to court once they are through with the media trial.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Notatribalist(m): 10:51am
What I really don't understand is why some fools are still supporting Sara-kill..
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by ednut1(m): 10:51am
this thing is funny o, death sentence await these guys yet they are confessing and not trying to plead innocence. naso death sweet reach ni
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Klovey: 10:52am
I don't think this story is true, I believe his been framed.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by lailo: 10:52am
the problem with Nigeria is dt the people are not ready for freedom. Some mofos are still waiting for a video proof to show where and when Saraki was relating with these suspects. In a sane country, d Senate president indicted would have rather voluntarily resigned or be forced down by the people. Nigeria not ready for CHANGE.
|Re: AY Ayoade Akinnibosun: How Saraki Communicated With Us - Offa Robbery Gang Head by Elthugnificent(m): 10:52am
Sirpaul:Everybody be criminal.
