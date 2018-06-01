₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,015,699 members, 4,285,237 topics. Date: Friday, 08 June 2018 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. (8470 Views)
|Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by queensera(f): 8:04am
Operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, has apprehended a handcart pusher, Idris Yusuf, for unsanitary and illegal disposal of human faeces under the bridge at Daleko, Mushin.
The 29-year-old was arrested with 27 bagged human faeces. The house where the wasted originated from has since been sealed off.
Source:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/man-arrested-with-27-bags-of-human-faeces/
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by CanineOfJackal: 8:17am
How can someone be handling untreated sewage and he thinks he won't die off soon
12 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by OrestesDante(m): 8:23am
☣ ☠
∆ No is special really. His was just bulky.
Even those that apprehended him are guilty of the same. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by VotingPolls: 8:35am
It's a shitty something.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by okolet(m): 8:35am
Well instead of the poo to waste/decay,,why not.let them make good use of it
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by lekkan(m): 8:35am
chai.....nawa oh
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Afema112: 8:35am
A man has no face, a man has no name..... Eyan Arya stark
14 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by snazzy5050(m): 8:37am
So stupid of him and the occupants of that house !!!! Pigs
BTW that house should be sealed for ever....
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by ShitHead: 8:37am
Is it a crime to carry shits in a shithole country?
#FreeTheShitMan
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Akuamia247: 8:37am
Evil
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Authoreety: 8:37am
Afema112:
And instead of helping the Arya stark to disposs d poooo, they are carrying the poor guy upandan and doin photoshoot
Huzzle dey sha!
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 8:37am
What If he's a Material Engineer trying to recycle the damn shiiiit!
Don't Click This!!!
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by hisgrace090: 8:37am
All manner of happenings taoday, what is wrong with us?
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by 12345baba(m): 8:37am
Only in Lagos! Smh
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by dust144(m): 8:37am
Everything is possible in Nigeria
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by JOOHEL: 8:37am
lol the hustle is real
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by konkonbilo(m): 8:37am
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Ooduavoice: 8:37am
afonja and dirty be like buhari and cluelessness.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by zombieHUNTER: 8:37am
Afonja and dirty
Sewage disposal trucks costs 20k per trip in Lagos
But they prefare to pay 3k to the poor abokki boy
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by positivelord: 8:37am
27 bags of what?...honestly "This Is Nigeria"
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by MrRabbi(m): 8:37am
Epic
3 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by stefanweeks: 8:37am
poo business is big business
if you know, you know
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by OLisaMacaulay(m): 8:37am
Chia,wonders shall never end
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by 12345baba(m): 8:37am
Eko done baje! Smh
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by yusakins(m): 8:37am
taking the extortion to the next level.Lol
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by iykololo(m): 8:38am
Supplier of human faeces to Y-plus boys.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:38am
WTF!!!
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by TwentyOnePilots(m): 8:38am
Baba werey..."Igbe" Kee you dia!
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by JerryLegend(m): 8:38am
More igbe to the boys. Fresh from the stable
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by dheolexaone(f): 8:38am
This is Nigeria!
Like if u know and Share if u don't know.
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by reantv(m): 8:38am
Is he into manuring and fertilizers?
Dynamic JT Homes; Own your dream today at our New Estate selling out in Karimo District by Turkish Hospital. More info: See signature...
Private Treaty also available.
|Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by oshe11: 8:38am
Chaaaaiiiiii
He was trying to supply it to Yahoo boys....
Dont let him fool you
So people are now supplying them to Yahoo Boys
Naija always see the business side to everything
86 Year-old Man Rapes 16-year-old Girl Several Times, Shuts Her With Biscuits / Miss Nigeria / Mcpay Nigeria (world Of Perfectmoney) Easter Greeting
Viewing this topic: Mrcuda, vineyardfarms, breeze23, ochukwuma15(m), hightempo, EkoErrands, Tobilexy, lanreunlimited, NiajaXionist, Assassin101, afuyeoluwatosin(m), HULABALO(f), alliance77, EagleNest(m), aduni20(f), Correspondence(m), Lordtrailz(m), peckhamboi, HopeRisingmatte(m), illegalking, Wayne4uall(m), Benwems(m), Mondayok, Funnyguy83, crispgg, COCKCROW, kugustar, showboy25(m), 2Banty, IslamicRebel, moruphb, Jaxsy, naseey(m), MrCGPA(m), Dwayne1997(m), shinechinedu(m), littlewonders, thanie(f), Tallesty1(m), bishopbee12, Realsman405(m), johnnyvid(m), uscofield, nigeriafilm(m), Mighttty, skillz121(m), Taku555(m), yemi1261(m), AliWoods, Nanabaffour(m), Odeizy, xty50(f), Pilopher(m), periphetes, kelskay, qrymz(m), Xtranoble, micgray100(m), bunmishontelle(f), BeingFrank(m), Thewrath(m), enioluwa2010, Ugaboy(m), busterr(m), instinct30, toye440, imhomoh(m), kenesh(f), eniobanke101(m), herveze, Goddygee(m), Omolewu, teeymix16, kittykollinxx(m), lauwhyte(m), lennycool9(m), weldersmind(m), sammy042(m), nzeobi(m), EniHolar(f), stonehot, bumpskeloid(m), theoptimist298, CallmeKola(m), okwobros(m), Lifewifhenry, wunmite90, doskie(m), francollimasso, true4dtruth, Mkpakala, Birmingham(m), willy2000, Onyeloni, Petmamventures, dyn4casie(m), Khd95(m), Omilala, suraaj(m), neonly, EZENDIZUOGU(m), MekusPT(m), eximtrade15, enuelsmith, toast224, thoollz, msm98580, Babanick, passionguy, bharkey(m), plessis and 256 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15