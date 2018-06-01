₦airaland Forum

Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by queensera(f): 8:04am
Operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, has apprehended a handcart pusher, Idris Yusuf, for unsanitary and illegal disposal of human faeces under the bridge at Daleko, Mushin.

The 29-year-old was arrested with 27 bagged human faeces. The house where the wasted originated from has since been sealed off.

Source:
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/man-arrested-with-27-bags-of-human-faeces/

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by CanineOfJackal: 8:17am
How can someone be handling untreated sewage and he thinks he won't die off soon

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by OrestesDante(m): 8:23am
angry angry angry


☣ ☠


No is special really. His was just bulky.

Even those that apprehended him are guilty of the same.


☣ ☠
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by VotingPolls: 8:35am
grin grin It's a shitty something.

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by okolet(m): 8:35am
Well instead of the poo to waste/decay,,why not.let them make good use of it cheesy

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by lekkan(m): 8:35am
chai.....nawa oh
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Afema112: 8:35am
A man has no face, a man has no name..... Eyan Arya stark

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by snazzy5050(m): 8:37am
So stupid of him and the occupants of that house !!!! Pigs


BTW that house should be sealed for ever....

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by ShitHead: 8:37am
Is it a crime to carry shits in a shithole country?


#FreeTheShitMan

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Akuamia247: 8:37am
Evil
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Authoreety: 8:37am
Afema112:
A man has no face, a man has no name..... Eyan Arya stark

And instead of helping the Arya stark to disposs d poooo, they are carrying the poor guy upandan and doin photoshoot

Huzzle dey sha!
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 8:37am
tongue



What If he's a Material Engineer trying to recycle the damn shiiiit!



Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by hisgrace090: 8:37am
All manner of happenings taoday, what is wrong with us?
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by 12345baba(m): 8:37am
Only in Lagos! Smh
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by dust144(m): 8:37am
Everything is possible in Nigeria

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by JOOHEL: 8:37am
lol the hustle is real
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by konkonbilo(m): 8:37am
angry
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by Ooduavoice: 8:37am
afonja and dirty be like buhari and cluelessness.

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by zombieHUNTER: 8:37am
Afonja and dirty

Sewage disposal trucks costs 20k per trip in Lagos

But they prefare to pay 3k to the poor abokki boy

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by positivelord: 8:37am
27 bags of what?...honestly "This Is Nigeria"

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by MrRabbi(m): 8:37am
Epic

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by stefanweeks: 8:37am
poo business is big business

if you know, you know
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by OLisaMacaulay(m): 8:37am
Chia,wonders shall never end
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by 12345baba(m): 8:37am
Eko done baje! Smh
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by yusakins(m): 8:37am
taking the extortion to the next level.Lol
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by iykololo(m): 8:38am
Supplier of human faeces to Y-plus boys.

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 8:38am
WTF!!!
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by TwentyOnePilots(m): 8:38am
Baba werey..."Igbe" Kee you dia! grin
Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by JerryLegend(m): 8:38am
More igbe to the boys. Fresh from the stable grin

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by dheolexaone(f): 8:38am
This is Nigeria!

Like if u know and Share if u don't know. undecided

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by reantv(m): 8:38am
Is he into manuring and fertilizers?

Re: Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. by oshe11: 8:38am
Chaaaaiiiiii


He was trying to supply it to Yahoo boys....
Dont let him fool you




So people are now supplying them to Yahoo Boyscheesy


Naija always see the business side to everything

