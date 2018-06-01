Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested With 27 Bags Of Human Faeces In Lagos. (8470 Views)

The 29-year-old was arrested with 27 bagged human faeces. The house where the wasted originated from has since been sealed off.



Operatives of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, has apprehended a handcart pusher, Idris Yusuf, for unsanitary and illegal disposal of human faeces under the bridge at Daleko, Mushin.The 29-year-old was arrested with 27 bagged human faeces. The house where the wasted originated from has since been sealed off.

How can someone be handling untreated sewage and he thinks he won't die off soon 12 Likes







∆ No is special really. His was just bulky.



Even those that apprehended him are guilty of the same. ∆





It's a shitty something. It's a shitty something. 4 Likes

Well instead of the poo to waste/decay,,why not.let them make good use of it

chai.....nawa oh

A man has no face, a man has no name..... Eyan Arya stark 14 Likes

So stupid of him and the occupants of that house !!!! Pigs





BTW that house should be sealed for ever.... 1 Like

Is it a crime to carry shits in a shithole country?





#FreeTheShitMan 20 Likes 1 Share

Evil

Afema112:

A man has no face, a man has no name..... Eyan Arya stark

And instead of helping the Arya stark to disposs d poooo, they are carrying the poor guy upandan and doin photoshoot



And instead of helping the Arya stark to disposs d poooo, they are carrying the poor guy upandan and doin photoshoot

Huzzle dey sha!









What If he's a Material Engineer trying to recycle the damn shiiiit!







What If he's a Material Engineer trying to recycle the damn shiiiit!

All manner of happenings taoday, what is wrong with us?

Only in Lagos! Smh

Everything is possible in Nigeria 11 Likes 1 Share

lol the hustle is real

afonja and dirty be like buhari and cluelessness. 7 Likes 1 Share

Afonja and dirty



Sewage disposal trucks costs 20k per trip in Lagos



But they prefare to pay 3k to the poor abokki boy 10 Likes 1 Share

27 bags of what?...honestly "This Is Nigeria" 2 Likes

Epic 3 Likes

poo business is big business



if you know, you know

Chia,wonders shall never end

Eko done baje! Smh

taking the extortion to the next level.Lol

Supplier of human faeces to Y-plus boys. 2 Likes 1 Share

WTF!!!

Baba werey..."Igbe" Kee you dia!

More igbe to the boys. Fresh from the stable 1 Like





This is Nigeria!

Is he into manuring and fertilizers?



