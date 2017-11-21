Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) (9343 Views)

Badoo cult group killed a family of three and left a baby severely injured in Epe, Lagos state at the the early hours of today.... 1 Share

Oh lord have Mercy 3 Likes 2 Shares

I thought we were almost seeing an end to this. May God have mercy on the souls of the departed. Evil doers know this that Karma will surely deal with u. 1 Like

Seun, Lalasticlala, myn44 et all... Please help move to front-page... Its really saddening











Imohimi Edgar, CP Lagos state has been up and doing since he assumed duty.



Sadly, these badoo evil genius have also been up and doing in perpetuating their evil deeds.







Na who go win, we go soon know!





Not again OMGNot again



What next when it's moved to frontage? Ruin people's day with sad news and gore pictures.







I won't talk... I won't talk... 1 Like

For this remaining days to Christmas and new year. We shall not encounter any evil. Amen 24 Likes 1 Share

.. Thought badoo was gone.



I thought this people have been routed? How many are they that a whole state cannot rein in on them? 1 Like

I thought these ppl don stop.... God have mercy on the dead

Chia

wen did we dip dis low to kee ppu anyhw?

na wa ooooo

Nawa for Buhari o

Totally speechless.. Its about time the Lagos State Government made an example of these miscreants and not the cloak and dagger approach previously displayed by the police.

How are u sure its badoo

"We've technically defated the BADDO group"

I swear thunder wey go fire APC is already doing press up And someone will come & sayI swear thunder wey go fire APC is already doing press up 3 Likes 2 Shares

GOD HAVE MERCY. RIP

Oloribu malawon badoo Yi keh 1 Like

Omg

Not again

These killings have become all to common. That's the sad reality of Nigeria right now

As a result of poor leadership, bad government and human insecury...Rip to the dead

Dm don resume work :oAgain

Lord have mercy

Lagos is freaking insecure this days. 2 Likes





dem don reach Epe wickednessdem don reach Epe 3 Likes

Badoo has shift base.....Epe indigenes should rise and chase this guys out of their land before they cause more havocs. 2 Likes