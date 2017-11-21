₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,289 members, 3,925,535 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) (9343 Views)
Alaka Abayomi Of Alaka Petroleum Apprehended Over Badoo Cult Killings (Video) / Girlfriend Of MC Chinedu Paul Think Twice Mistaken For Badoo Cult Member Writes / Photos Of Cutlass Weilding Residents Securing Their Area Over Badoo Cult Group (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:53pm
Badoo cult group killed a family of three and left a baby severely injured in Epe, Lagos state at the the early hours of today....
1 Share
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by HopeRisingmatte(m): 1:54pm
Oh lord have Mercy
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by HopeRisingmatte(m): 1:55pm
I thought we were almost seeing an end to this. May God have mercy on the souls of the departed. Evil doers know this that Karma will surely deal with u.
1 Like
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:58pm
Seun, Lalasticlala, myn44 et all... Please help move to front-page... Its really saddening
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by sod09(m): 2:06pm
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 2:10pm
Imohimi Edgar, CP Lagos state has been up and doing since he assumed duty.
Sadly, these badoo evil genius have also been up and doing in perpetuating their evil deeds.
Na who go win, we go soon know!
Owa December no lume go
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by enoqueen: 2:21pm
OMG
Not again
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Jagermeister(m): 2:34pm
Oluwaseyi00:
What next when it's moved to frontage? Ruin people's day with sad news and gore pictures.
5 Likes
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 2:38pm
Jagermeister:
I won't talk...
1 Like
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by nifemi25(m): 2:49pm
For this remaining days to Christmas and new year. We shall not encounter any evil. Amen
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by cana882(m): 3:04pm
Ah .. Thought badoo was gone.
RIP
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:06pm
I thought this people have been routed? How many are they that a whole state cannot rein in on them?
1 Like
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Exceptionalgod(f): 3:06pm
I thought these ppl don stop.... God have mercy on the dead
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 3:06pm
Chia
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:06pm
wen did we dip dis low to kee ppu anyhw?
na wa ooooo
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Kendroid: 3:06pm
Nawa for Buhari o
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by doyouknowjohnny: 3:07pm
Totally speechless.. Its about time the Lagos State Government made an example of these miscreants and not the cloak and dagger approach previously displayed by the police.
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by yeyerolling: 3:07pm
How are u sure its badoo
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by iamleumas: 3:07pm
And someone will come & say "We've technically defated the BADDO group"
I swear thunder wey go fire APC is already doing press up
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by donmelinga(m): 3:07pm
GOD HAVE MERCY. RIP
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by jaheymezz(m): 3:07pm
Oloribu malawon badoo Yi keh
1 Like
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by oktemi: 3:08pm
Omg
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Mrsprof(f): 3:08pm
Not again
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Imarnuel04(m): 3:08pm
These killings have become all to common. That's the sad reality of Nigeria right now
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by Emokai3(m): 3:08pm
As a result of poor leadership, bad government and human insecury...Rip to the dead
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by johnstar(m): 3:09pm
Dm don resume work :oAgain
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by orees7: 3:09pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by michaelwilli(m): 3:10pm
Lagos is freaking insecure this days.
2 Likes
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:10pm
wickedness
dem don reach Epe
3 Likes
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by iamdynamite(m): 3:10pm
Badoo has shift base.....Epe indigenes should rise and chase this guys out of their land before they cause more havocs.
2 Likes
|Re: Badoo Cult Kills A Family Of 3 In Epe, Lagos State (Graphic Photos) by 9japrof(m): 3:11pm
Na waooo this way we still survive and still smile in this country continues to amaze me.
With the harsh economy, wrong policies and perennial deaths, we have had enough in this country
From bokoharam and sectarian violence in the north to skull mining and Ritualism in the southwest to kidnapping and insecurity in the south east to militancy and cultism in the south south. We have seen it all in this useless country of ours.
May God keep us alive, it is this family in epe, it could be someone else tomorrow
Nigerian Clerk Stole $307,000 From Stars / Nigerian Homosexuals Discussing How The Suck Their Fellow Men's Anus On Facebook / One Woman, Two Husbands : In Kogi, Twins Defy Culture, Take One Wife And Father
Viewing this topic: akeemakinremi(m), SkgeeBoss(m), burkutu, elmas(m), agabusta, Bombogirl, honharr(m), liljaydee(m), Ajigbaleogungun, jaykay2017, Bombastik, Glaxx(m), ezera(m), BigSarah(f), dame134, Godyke(m), sunhine, topcollins, IZOSKY, Cealrosh(m), Gbengaodutona(m), arabbunkum, saitechh(m), talibanazuka(m), Oloks(m), Florblu(f), phisayomee(m), Kitiii(m), magnumwhales, vicque(f), triple996, SmartMugu, Tomiwatosin(m), WhoBeThisMan, farouk2much(m), Sixaxis, Flakesyblaze(f), sicobamty2(m), Abdul010, Kalashnikov102(m), duchess02(m), thelastmediator, queenpin, chenzen(m), gazilion, thawana(f), d4real890(m), Clean2016, erobes(m), baysan(m), LilSmith55(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10