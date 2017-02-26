₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,750 members, 3,386,981 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? (7245 Views)
Questions About"business Related To China Or Travel To China"?you Can Ask Me / Harvard Business Article Praising Dangote's Oil Refinery / Africa Is Mumu Inc: Us Universities(Harvard et al) buying up African lands (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by gentlefada(m): 7:12pm On Oct 11, 2013
Looking at the Nigerian business scene today there is something that is common to Nigerian entrepreneur(though not all of them) is their affiliation to the Harvard university.
Most of these entrepreneur have made it big after their education at harvard. Some of them are mentioned below:
1) JIMOH IBRAHIM (owner of global fleet group of companies)
2) HAKEEM BELO OSAGIE (chairman etisalat Nigeria and former chairman of UBA)
3) TONY ELUMELU (former chirman of uba and chairman of heirs holdings) etc.
Now my question is what do they teach at harvard that gets people prepared for the business environment in Nigeria?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Nobody: 8:20pm On Oct 11, 2013
I think the level of success attained by the founders of Jumia, Raphael Afaedor and Tunde Kehinde, can be attributed to what they were taught at Harvard Business School. Both met at Harvard and came up with the idea of setting up an online retail shop in Nigeria. I also think Harvard Alumni plays in role in financing most start-ups created by Harvard graduates.
18 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by PapaBrowne(m): 11:29pm On Oct 11, 2013
fineboy2: I think the level of success attained by the founders of Jumia, Raphael Afaedor and Tunde Kehinde, can be attributed to what they were taught at Harvard Business School. Both met at Harvard and came up with the idea of setting up an online retail shop in Nigeria. I also think Harvard Alumni plays in role in financing most start-ups created by Harvard graduates.
Exactly. Its not as much what they are taught as it is the networks that come with it.
My younger brother is a harvardite and by virtue of that has met personally with and has phone numbers of a good number of alumni, Bello Osagie inclusive. Its kind of like a club. Plus the name sells like water.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by oneblacboi: 7:29am On Aug 06, 2014
Harvard just rubber stamps people who are already capable of success. This is not to take anything away from their curriculum.
The secret formula is simple - if you admit only the best, your graduates would be the best!
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by HRich(m): 8:04am
I'm asking the same question as you, what do they teach at harvard that gets
people prepared for the business environment in Nigeria and end up doing nothing
3 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by casttlebarbz(m): 8:04am
let me wonder too
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by hobermener: 8:04am
Best alumi network ever, plus they attract only the best brains just like other ivy league colleges. Any brilliant mind will break barriers and boundaries, if afforded the opportunities and privileges at the disposal of the average Harvard student.
6 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by BizBayo: 8:05am
This is a very good observation. Network of brains plays an important role here.
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by dessz(m): 8:06am
simple,cos Nigerians can't teach Harvard about business.
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by kingsizedude: 8:06am
you see we kill what ever is native and admire what is foreign ,I just hate that I'm a Nigerian with all this bunch of monkeys that knows nothing apart from stupid things...likes of creating divide and lots of black man weaknesses.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by forayfleo(m): 8:06am
Gentlefada I answer to ur question just push me to the front page thank.
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by BlueLORD: 8:06am
HERE'S WHAT MAKES HBS THICK
1. The Case Method
As you’ve probably heard, the case method is the foundation for the HBS curriculum. The case method makes for a highly engaging and enriching learning experience. At HBS, you don’t sit back in class and listen to a professor lecture. Each class, you read a case about a protagonist and a decision that he/she is facing. You’re put into the shoes of the protagonist and forced to make a decision on what he/she should do, often without all the information that you’d like to have. The case method is truly unique to the HBS experience. It helps prepare you to be a general manager, where you have to make tough decisions.
2. The Section Experience
The first year section experience is a unique part of life at HBS. At the start of your first year, you’re assigned to a section of 90 students. Your sectionmates come from an incredible variety of geographies, industries, functions, and backgrounds. You take all of your first year classes together and socialize outside of class. The case method pairs beautifully with the section experience as you learn from the diverse perspectives and experiences of your section mates.
This becomes very apparent during the Business, Government, and the International Economy (BGIE) course first year. The cases focused on different countries, and while you have the professor to guide the discussion, you also have section mates from virtually every country you examine to provide their perspectives as well. That said, the section experience is more than just about learning from each other. You form deep connections with your section mates, and your section becomes your cheerleader and support network.
3. The Core Curriculum
Your first year at HBS you take all required courses with your section, while your second year you take all elective courses with students from across the class. Although you have to wait until your second year to select your own classes, the core curriculum has a number of benefits. To start, it ensures that everyone develops the foundational skills critical for business. Additionally, you’re introduced to classes and career paths that you might find interesting but that you otherwise wouldn’t take on your own.
Finally, the core curriculum underpins the give and take of the section experience. While someone coming from finance can help a section mate with finance and accounting, he/she might learn from a section mate who ran a team at manufacturing plant before school about leadership.
4. The FIELD Program
FIELD is another unique aspect of HBS. FIELD is a two part program during your required first year curriculum and allows you to apply what you learn in the classroom to real world situations. FIELD 1 is the foundation of the FIELD program. It focuses on developing skills around leadership and working in groups.
During FIELD 2 , students are put into teams and work with a company in an emerging market on a business problem. FIELD 2 culminates with students going in country for a little over a week. FIELD 2 allows you to gain an international perspective and an understanding of business in emerging markets. The FIELD program is a great addition to the case method because it gives you the opportunity to practice the business skills you learn about in class, and it’s a great test in leadership and working in teams.
5. The Large Size
HBS is one of the largest business schools in the world, and this comes with a number of opportunities. The large student body allows you to get to know a diverse group of classmates from all over the world during your time on campus. Additionally, there are student clubs and elective courses to cater to a variety of interests. Furthermore, the global HBS network is a tremendous resource.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Ekejoestar(m): 8:08am
Am poised to say that two things contribute to their success,
1) Their willingness to succed.
2) Their network of Alumni, i.e the old boys
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Diplomaticbeing(m): 8:08am
The intensive business studies at Harvard only help to gloss someone's innate or long acquired entrepreneurship knowledge and grit. If the knowledge and grit isn't there before going to Harvard, you can't come out a better one.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Sisqoman(m): 8:08am
What is Harvard?
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Tokziby: 8:09am
Harvard is not just a school but a clique that takes ready made products to the next level. They only take two categories of people rich kids and best students (Genius). They are like Real Madrid of universities. There is no room for average students.
When the network of ur friends are Big Boys and great minds, whats would be ur excuse of not making it in life after graduation.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by HRich(m): 8:09am
I Just Missed Buhari Call Now abi Na Flash he de flash me
Yesterday Buhari Sent meb"Please Send Me Credit"
I sent him the Credit,
This Morning again Buhari as Started Flashing me,
If na another credit I'm not sending ooO
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by drkay(m): 8:10am
they catalyse your potential
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Karlman: 8:10am
ITS WHO YOU KNOW AND WHO YOU HAVE! HARVARD IS A COLLECTION OF BOOKS.
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by tdayof(m): 8:11am
I have noticed most successful entrepreneurs are Harvard graduates.
Harvard graduates are good at B2B. They have this trait I'll call "expert generalist".
2 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by lonelydora(m): 8:11am
I think the alumni help in financing and providing connection for most of the graduates.
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by JustinSlayer69: 8:11am
This thread is very flimsy.
I thought it would be a critical analysis of why going to Harvard won't make you a success.
Dangote, Alakija, Mai Deribe didn't go to Harvard, so does it mean it isn't a good school? They didn't go to Oxford - so it's a bad school,right?
Most of the guys listed here, went AFTER they made it in life by the way...
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by softMarket(m): 8:11am
Sisqoman:
Harvard is the branch office of an igbo man in Alaba international!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by babyfaceafrica: 8:12am
Na just connection.. Dem no dey teach anything special!!!
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by BlueLORD: 8:13am
Sisqoman:A university where excellence is real and practical
1 Like
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by babyfaceafrica: 8:13am
tdayof:lie!!... Most successful people are business men not certificate pursuers
2 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by domack99(m): 8:13am
oneblacboi:
Gbam, you nail it bro
The truth is that most of this guys are already making it before going to Harvard business school.
4 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by Lanretoye(m): 8:13am
havard is a school and not a shrine...don't forget some of them attended Havard after they have been made.
7 Likes
|Re: What Does Harvard Teach Nigerians About Business? by BabaCommander: 8:13am
This is but a tiny list of Nigerians that went to Harvard Business School. What is the achievement of the other vast majorities ?
7 Likes
Nigeria’s Merchandise Trade Grows By 49 % In 2nd Quarter – NBS / How Would You Make $3000 In 14days? / Dstv Defrauding Nigerians
Viewing this topic: prettyrosiemua(f), adbokus(m), ryd3(m), omowolewa, mahogany156, Emekamex(m), pablito21, tp2philike(m), Elderss, drexx(m), Extremism, yemiosinbajo, smithval(m), saipn, benjaminiyke(m), yungchief(m), sheyi2me, Lakeland4321, Chiebunigom, mozele(m), katerine7(f), Agimor(m), CoolAmbience(m), agya1, Chidinho10(m), Brightinstinct, JimmyNeutron01(m), Egalitarian1, benefitzte, oloriStella, indomitable234, Maj196(m), Ladycloud(f), Zirah, jfking2005(m), BEENUEL, vinxlegend, Firmvine, guass and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10