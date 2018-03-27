Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria (4470 Views)

I am a believer that marriage is an institution that should be preserved, however sometimes when you look at the various break ups, you find out the woman and children have a lot to lose. Too many interruptions from family, friends and all this advice of take a second wife to give me grandchildren. So I suggest alimony should be brought to the table. So that when a man either impregnates or leaves his wife or a woman, he must be made to pay child support this way control will be brought to the institution called marriage and children will not have to suffer for the irresponsibility of their parent.

Reason i propose these is that little is done by parents to take care of their children's future. For example, how many parents are willing to take up insurance on their life so that when they get old and pass on their children will become beneficiaries.

I once heard a man who now lives abroad say his child is irrespossibel and he has no business taking care of him (a child he had when he visited nigeria while married). Mind you his elder brother who has five children of his own has been taking care of the child since birth. This man lives overseas and is married with children, do you think he can utter this in the country he resides which happens to be the US.

Hence my concern will correctly say what are parents doing to help their children other than blaming society or federation. What securities are their for the upcoming generation. But when they pass on children are expected to perform during burials to the tune of millions 4 Likes 1 Share

I agree with u,however,child support should b limited to fit its purpose ONLY.By that,i mean that,it should not be a loophole for women to blackmail men and it shld not be fashioned in consistence with western methods where a mans assests r shared or where he has to leave his house ect,he should maintain the ex and paid the kid's fees act and shld NEVER mean a portion of his value.. 2 Likes 1 Share

The way it is shared is based on income and number of children and cost of bringing up those children. This is alos dependent on the fact of who claims custody of those children 1 Like

Alimony is even more important in Nigeria than here where women have a better chance of reinventing themselves after a divorce. Women in Nigeria give up a heck of a lot if a man decides to just get up and walk away. This goes hand in hand with child support. If people knew that they would pay child support for a child until the age of majority they would think twice about keeping multiple wives and mistresses and having children like rabbits 9 Likes

I support your claim. To me, it stems the abuse women and children will undergoe as well as cut down on irresponsible mating occurring right now. Who knows it might help reduce the risk of HIV. 2 Likes



That would be interesting!



Only 10% of Nigerian men are breadwinners o!



They are already paying 'groom's price' AND PALIMONY to keep 'em lazy niggers to answer MRSes!



10% ke? are you high on steroids? 10% ke? are you high on steroids? 2 Likes 1 Share

prov1029:

Poor journalism.



Next time you are writing on a subject matter that is quite uncommon, it is advisable to explain the topic in details.



For those of us that don't know what alimony is



'a husband's (or wife's) provision for a spouse after separation or divorce; maintenance' and usually enforceable by law. 3 Likes

prov1029:

So will a woman also pay, after all, we are equal in the eyes of the law So will a woman also pay, after all, we are equal in the eyes of the law 2 Likes

No.... Too many hungry people here

Moreover alimony is different from child support.

Child support is more of a subset of it. Not one and the same

It cannot work in Nigeria. Muslims don't support such thing.

I'm sorry to say this, islam won't allow this





Op it's a good idea but trust me, it won't be enforced in the law.



Nigeria is where helpless weak women or ladies are used and dumped. From the grassroot to the top level. It's that bad. This Society sefOp it's a good idea but trust me, it won't be enforced in the law.Nigeria is where helpless weak women or ladies are used and dumped. From the grassroot to the top level. It's that bad.

Defined child support is what am keen o. A child should not be made to suffer for adults' irresponsibilities.

Is it Palimony or Alimony ?



Both are diff..

bjayx:

I'm sorry to say this, islam won't allow this I wanted to say that too... I wouldn't say Islam but people in the north tho I wanted to say that too... I wouldn't say Islam but people in the north tho 1 Like

Positive suggestion, but I think both parties will take advantage, especially the women.

I only support 'child support's after divorce....I don't support alimony.it will make the receiving spouse lazy



trust our women,they will abuse it, especially those that got married with ulterior motives and the gold diggers too.......many of them will be hooking up with Rich men and then seek divorce immediately after marriage

I can't even believe that you even used USA as an example. how has alimony helped to sustain marriages in USA? Bros do ur study well u'll discover day alimony is not helping d us marriage and family system because most women are leaving their marriages for flimsy reasons because of alimony. also, girls are getting pregnant any how because they want to squeeze out moni from men. if u say child support, den no much wahala, but most Nigerian men still take care of their kids o, na d irresponsible ones na Dem dey run away from their responsibilities. 2 Likes

prov1029:

Why would a man not want to take care of his own child? Is he mad?

So true So true

victorian:

This Society sef



helpless women in what sense? who said a woman can't av her own dreams and aspirations and work to earn good money for herself? alimony is not helping d American society in any way so it will do more harm Dan good in the African society. you don even check d meaning of alimony sef? child support no bad, but alimony, divorce rate for naija go pass America own d moment Dem implement something like dat helpless women in what sense? who said a woman can't av her own dreams and aspirations and work to earn good money for herself? alimony is not helping d American society in any way so it will do more harm Dan good in the African society. you don even check d meaning of alimony sef? child support no bad, but alimony, divorce rate for naija go pass America own d moment Dem implement something like dat

As long as the the meaning is maintained no wahala and not that it will be one sided...if it is the wife that caused the divorce then she must equally pay alimony to the man and visavis.

prov1029:

I am a believer that marriage is an institution that should be preserved, however sometimes when you look at the various break ups, you find out the woman and children have a lot to lose. Too many interruptions from family, friends and all this advice of take a second wife to give me grandchildren. So I suggest alimony should be brought to the table. So that when a man either impregnates or leaves his wife or a woman, he must be made to pay child support this way control will be brought to the institution called marriage and children will not have to suffer for the irresponsibility of their parent.





Alimony is already practice in Nigeria. Gaining wide acceptance in Lagos.

There are units in charge of Child, Family support and social services under the Office of the Public Defender and Family Social Services in Lagos Alimony is already practice in Nigeria. Gaining wide acceptance in Lagos.There are units in charge of Child, Family support and social services under the Office of the Public Defender and Family Social Services in Lagos

Op there is alimony in our constitution just that the money is small that's why they don't talk about it. The alimony is #400 per month!!!!