₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,395 members, 4,156,286 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 08:17 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria (4470 Views)
Guys, 'prenuptial Agreement' To Avoid Alimony, Palimony And D Monies? / Divorce, Child Custody, Alimony And Other Issues / Polygamy, Forced Marriage Practiced In Texas.read On……… (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by prov1029(m): 12:11am On Oct 19, 2013
I am a believer that marriage is an institution that should be preserved, however sometimes when you look at the various break ups, you find out the woman and children have a lot to lose. Too many interruptions from family, friends and all this advice of take a second wife to give me grandchildren. So I suggest alimony should be brought to the table. So that when a man either impregnates or leaves his wife or a woman, he must be made to pay child support this way control will be brought to the institution called marriage and children will not have to suffer for the irresponsibility of their parent.
Reason i propose these is that little is done by parents to take care of their children's future. For example, how many parents are willing to take up insurance on their life so that when they get old and pass on their children will become beneficiaries.
I once heard a man who now lives abroad say his child is irrespossibel and he has no business taking care of him (a child he had when he visited nigeria while married). Mind you his elder brother who has five children of his own has been taking care of the child since birth. This man lives overseas and is married with children, do you think he can utter this in the country he resides which happens to be the US.
Hence my concern will correctly say what are parents doing to help their children other than blaming society or federation. What securities are their for the upcoming generation. But when they pass on children are expected to perform during burials to the tune of millions
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by ediemafio(m): 1:58am On Oct 24, 2013
I agree with u,however,child support should b limited to fit its purpose ONLY.By that,i mean that,it should not be a loophole for women to blackmail men and it shld not be fashioned in consistence with western methods where a mans assests r shared or where he has to leave his house ect,he should maintain the ex and paid the kid's fees act and shld NEVER mean a portion of his value..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by prov1029(m): 7:31pm On Oct 24, 2013
The way it is shared is based on income and number of children and cost of bringing up those children. This is alos dependent on the fact of who claims custody of those children
1 Like
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by soulglo: 8:37pm On Oct 24, 2013
Alimony is even more important in Nigeria than here where women have a better chance of reinventing themselves after a divorce. Women in Nigeria give up a heck of a lot if a man decides to just get up and walk away. This goes hand in hand with child support. If people knew that they would pay child support for a child until the age of majority they would think twice about keeping multiple wives and mistresses and having children like rabbits
9 Likes
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by prov1029(m): 9:27pm On Oct 24, 2013
Alimony is even more important in Nigeria than here where women have a better chance of reinventing themselves after a divorce. Women in Nigeria give up a heck of a lot if a man decides to just get up and walk away. This goes hand in hand with child support. If people knew that they would pay child support for a child until the age of majority they would think twice about keeping multiple wives and mistresses and having children like rabbits
I support your claim. To me, it stems the abuse women and children will undergoe as well as cut down on irresponsible mating occurring right now. Who knows it might help reduce the risk of HIV.
2 Likes
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Kanwulia: 7:29am On Oct 25, 2013
When women are becoming bread-winners all over Nigeria?
That would be interesting!
Only 10% of Nigerian men are breadwinners o!
They are already paying 'groom's price' AND PALIMONY to keep 'em lazy niggers to answer MRSes!
Shior!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by soulglo: 4:36pm On Oct 25, 2013
Kanwulia: When women are becoming bread-winners all over Nigeria?
Hilarious
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by PaChukwudi44: 3:48pm On Mar 22
Kanwulia:
10% ke? are you high on steroids?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by mikolo80: 12:52am On Mar 26
prov1029:what grandchildren
you just said there are children involved
So I suggest alimony should be brought to the table. So that when a man either impregnates or leaves his wife or a woman, he must be made to pay child support this way control will be brought to the institution called marriage and children will not have to suffer for the irresponsibility of their parent.so that women can trap men with marriage and pregnancy?
Reason i propose these is that little is done by parents to take care of their children's future. For example, how many parents are willing to take up insurance on their life so that when they get old and pass on their children will become beneficiaries.how dis take concine alimony
us true he doesn't owe him anything
Mind you his elder brother who has five children of his own has been taking care of the child since birth. This man lives overseas and is married with children, do you think he can utter this in the country he resides which happens to be the US.this is not the us and usa about to have serious problems cos of this policy
they are being colonised by third world ppl that have kids like rabbits
due to guys staying away from american women
so low birth rate
what security has been for previous generations
But when they pass on children are expected to perform during burials to the tune of millionsna mumu go bury pesin with millions when e no get moni to chop
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Heromaniaa: 7:35am
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by wwwtortoise(m): 7:35am
Poor journalism.
Next time you are writing on a subject matter that is quite uncommon, it is advisable to explain the topic in details.
For those of us that don't know what alimony is
'a husband's (or wife's) provision for a spouse after separation or divorce; maintenance' and usually enforceable by law.
3 Likes
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by crafteck: 7:35am
prov1029:
So will a woman also pay, after all, we are equal in the eyes of the law
2 Likes
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Millz404(m): 7:36am
No.... Too many hungry people here
Moreover alimony is different from child support.
Child support is more of a subset of it. Not one and the same
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by ogaga4u2(m): 7:38am
It cannot work in Nigeria. Muslims don't support such thing.
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by bjayx: 7:41am
I'm sorry to say this, islam won't allow this
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by victorian(f): 7:42am
This Society sef
Op it's a good idea but trust me, it won't be enforced in the law.
Nigeria is where helpless weak women or ladies are used and dumped. From the grassroot to the top level. It's that bad.
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Pavore9: 7:42am
Defined child support is what am keen o. A child should not be made to suffer for adults' irresponsibilities.
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by partnerbiz4: 7:43am
Is it Palimony or Alimony ?
Both are diff..
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by pweshboi(m): 7:43am
bjayx:I wanted to say that too... I wouldn't say Islam but people in the north tho
1 Like
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Runaway: 7:44am
Positive suggestion, but I think both parties will take advantage, especially the women.
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by martineverest(m): 7:45am
I only support 'child support's after divorce....I don't support alimony.it will make the receiving spouse lazy
trust our women,they will abuse it, especially those that got married with ulterior motives and the gold diggers too.......many of them will be hooking up with Rich men and then seek divorce immediately after marriage
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by jadyclem(m): 7:45am
I can't even believe that you even used USA as an example. how has alimony helped to sustain marriages in USA? Bros do ur study well u'll discover day alimony is not helping d us marriage and family system because most women are leaving their marriages for flimsy reasons because of alimony. also, girls are getting pregnant any how because they want to squeeze out moni from men. if u say child support, den no much wahala, but most Nigerian men still take care of their kids o, na d irresponsible ones na Dem dey run away from their responsibilities.
2 Likes
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by razy75: 7:47am
prov1029:I totally agree. With those goats from the north that marry 4 wives follow suit?
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by san316(m): 7:51am
Why would a man not want to take care of his own child? Is he mad?
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by blessedqueen(f): 7:52am
Kanwulia:
So true
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by jadyclem(m): 7:53am
victorian:
helpless women in what sense? who said a woman can't av her own dreams and aspirations and work to earn good money for herself? alimony is not helping d American society in any way so it will do more harm Dan good in the African society. you don even check d meaning of alimony sef? child support no bad, but alimony, divorce rate for naija go pass America own d moment Dem implement something like dat
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by toks208: 7:54am
As long as the the meaning is maintained no wahala and not that it will be one sided...if it is the wife that caused the divorce then she must equally pay alimony to the man and visavis.
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Koolking(m): 7:54am
prov1029:
Alimony is already practice in Nigeria. Gaining wide acceptance in Lagos.
There are units in charge of Child, Family support and social services under the Office of the Public Defender and Family Social Services in Lagos
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by Empredboy(m): 7:57am
Op there is alimony in our constitution just that the money is small that's why they don't talk about it. The alimony is #400 per month!!!!
|Re: Should Alimony Be Practiced In Nigeria by IdeyFindWife: 7:58am
bjayx:
Plus a largely male-dominated governmental power structure.
Look around you, is it the Senate that're saints?, Or the Executive Arm?
Who's gonna legislate such laws? Who wan enforce am? The country has crude social welfare structures too. And there's no separating old-generation mentality policemen from their pepper-soup, bleaching creams and philandering especially with other men's wives which usually produces more divorces and the need for alimony!
The policy making and implementation levels are all populated with men who are staunch polygamists, serial cheats and babymama spawning old mofos but advocacy efforts should be sustained sha.
Everything is wrong with fathering kids and later disconnecting them from your provisional care.
1 Like
70% Of Nigerians Are Mentally Unstable - Psychiatrist / Why Do Nairalanders Lie So Much? / Help Me To Save My Marriage
Viewing this topic: ArmedRobber, dreality, san4u(m), sonogo(m), Iammercy2018(f), joystick007, filani(m), killercute16(m), sleekysleek, helpee(m), Quintuple, Dhellake, Xbee007(m), akuto, EgunMogaji, Abidemi918(m), oyb(m), ImaIma1(f), Youngholy413(m), Julivas(m), vexing(m), Fommz, arcnomec(m), demmy66, curiousme1, Iniotong(m), peerless2(m), Adinije(f), bjjbam, mantosa(m), Lionhearted, Abbey1987, emmadiva(f), Timoli2014(m), Angelfrost, joeaz58(m), GentleBruno(m), LordIsaac(m), enyinna4(m), Silverlink, profcanada(m), oxochlorate(m), victorian(f), Proffwhyhurry12(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15