I have been thinking a lot recently concerning the course i want to put in for in my jamb.I have been wondering if dentistry is better than medicine.i want to apply for dentistry and people are advicing me that medicine is better.Please professionals and dentistry/medicine students help me out.

Seriously I'll advise you go with medicine if you are going to work in Nigeria. Nigerians are not really concerned about their dental health only when they have serious cavities that need drilling and removal that they see a dentist. But if you are to practice in the US, dentistry will be a good choice considering the fact that some dentists are paid higher than GP's and you also have the luxury of specializing in maxillofacial surgery. As for the duration of study, they both take the same no of years and both offer the same courses until the 4th or 5th year. So there's no debate as to which is more tasking. Ask God to guide you into making the right decision 18 Likes 1 Share

It is needless trying to figure out which is better. Dentistry is an area of medicine, just that you have to commence studying at an undergraduate level alongside medicine. The question is, do you prefer dentistry as a field of specialty or do you rather see yourself work in any other specialty of medicine (hence going for medicine). Both are medical doctors 2 Likes

An average Nigerian will eat the whole house before considering brushing teeth. Do you seriously belief we guys in this clime consider dental health? Try to get what am trying to pass across to you.



But then, please follow your passion. 3 Likes

One is part of the other.

Both of them work together for the good of men.

Dentistry.

Get the admission first.



Medicine nd surgery sure 2 Likes

Based on what is obtainable in the western society, consider Dentistry. Don't mind gullible idiots telling you to choose medicine.

What?!?! See question. They are the same thing. Dentistry is under the umbrella called Medicine. In advanced countries, you can apply to dentistry school after your bachelors. Now after finishing dental school you can go on to practice after taking your board exams.

You can even take it a step further and decide to specialize (orthodintics etc) which is extra schooling.

It depends on passion.

Pls Dentists are not medical doctors don't mislead the public. A medical doctor studied medicine and surgery. Dentist are rather referred to as dental surgeons. Again there are no better course, fill the course you are passionate about and not what people tell u. If u choose either course without being passionate about it u either get kicked out or frustrated in the end. But if you want to know all about the human body and cause alot of good in the world become a medical doctor and give in ur best but if u are scared of cutoff mark field in dentistry because medicine is for the smartest.



Both are good

Go for medicine compare how many do have tooth problems with those that are ill wit malaria alone

Just go for medicine it will pay you very well.

How many times people dey dentist abeg study what will improve nd fatten ur pocket ooo



semeone Nigerians doesn't care about their teethe

Must one course be abated before another could be said to worth studying?



This is the problem with some people.

My sister to become a surgeon specializing in maxillofacial surgery in other advanced countries you need to have finished medical school first before you can start studying to become a specialist in that field. And in order to even get into medical school in the first place you need to have at least a bachelor's degree already. My sister to become a surgeon specializing in maxillofacial surgery in other advanced countries you need to have finished medical school first before you can start studying to become a specialist in that field. And in order to even get into medical school in the first place you need to have at least a bachelor's degree already. 1 Like

The fact of the matter is that while all the courses are good, more emphasis is lay on one than the other. Pharmacy is much more better than the two mentioned courses of your interest. You can easily set up yourself as a pharmacist but consider what you will spend if you decided to go into private practice as a medical doctor (MBBCH) or a dentist. You can start with lower and small facilities as a pharmacist but not in the case of the two aforementioned area of your interest...but to study Pharmacy you have to develop interest in chemistry very well.



#myhalfword 3 Likes

There is nothing like one being better better than the other. The two are professional field that are equally rewarding It's all depends your ingenuity and your ability to apply yourself post graduation. and there is more to denistry than tooth removal. Other than general practice, There are several dental sub specialists you can choose from :



orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics

pediatric dentistry

periodontics

prosthodontics

oral and maxillofacial surgery

oral and maxillofacial pathology

endodontics

public health dentistry

oral and maxillofacial radiology 1 Like

Funny you should be the one shouting don't mislead the public while you're doing exactly THAT, Dentistry is a branch of medicine that specializes in the oral and maxillofacial region of the body just like there are other medical specialties eg ENT,Ophthalmology..

I take it you don't know anything about the curriculum of Dental Surgery,a Dentist do know ALL about the human body since he only deviate from his general medical colleauges after the fourth year..

In other climes you specializes in Dentistry after doing your first degree in Medicine and if Dentists are not Medical Doctors why is it under the Nigerian Medical Association.. Funny you should be the one shouting don't mislead the public while you're doing exactly THAT, Dentistry is a branch of medicine that specializes in the oral and maxillofacial region of the body just like there are other medical specialties eg ENT,Ophthalmology..I take it you don't know anything about the curriculum of Dental Surgery,a Dentist do know ALL about the human body since he only deviate from his general medical colleauges after the fourth year..In other climes you specializes in Dentistry after doing your first degree in Medicine and if Dentists are not Medical Doctors why is it under the Nigerian Medical Association.. 2 Likes