₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,242 members, 3,465,542 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 08:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine (2783 Views)
I Need Advice On Career Change From Medicine To Management Consulting / Why Is Medicine Unattractive In Nigeria? / How Lucrative Is Dentistry ? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Silvereze(m): 3:50am On Mar 23, 2015
I have been thinking a lot recently concerning the course i want to put in for in my jamb.I have been wondering if dentistry is better than medicine.i want to apply for dentistry and people are advicing me that medicine is better.Please professionals and dentistry/medicine students help me out.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by jessiecah(f): 6:05am On Mar 23, 2015
Seriously I'll advise you go with medicine if you are going to work in Nigeria. Nigerians are not really concerned about their dental health only when they have serious cavities that need drilling and removal that they see a dentist. But if you are to practice in the US, dentistry will be a good choice considering the fact that some dentists are paid higher than GP's and you also have the luxury of specializing in maxillofacial surgery. As for the duration of study, they both take the same no of years and both offer the same courses until the 4th or 5th year. So there's no debate as to which is more tasking. Ask God to guide you into making the right decision
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Mikolion87(m): 12:24am On Apr 07
It is needless trying to figure out which is better. Dentistry is an area of medicine, just that you have to commence studying at an undergraduate level alongside medicine. The question is, do you prefer dentistry as a field of specialty or do you rather see yourself work in any other specialty of medicine (hence going for medicine). Both are medical doctors
2 Likes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by clickbnkgod: 7:04am
An average Nigerian will eat the whole house before considering brushing teeth. Do you seriously belief we guys in this clime consider dental health? Try to get what am trying to pass across to you.
But then, please follow your passion.
3 Likes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by capatainrambo: 7:04am
Medcine pls o
For your sake.
Where da fck you think you are? Canada?
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by ILoveToFuCcK: 7:05am
Only fυckistry is better than medicine...learn how to fυck young man
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by bmxshop: 7:05am
One is part of the other.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by ekems2017(f): 7:05am
Both of them work together for the good of men.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by fridayokoli: 7:06am
LOL.... This is a question without doubt... Dentice is far better than medicine... Argue on your own wall. LOL.... This is a question without doubt... Dentice is far better than medicine... Argue on your own wall.
JUST VISIT http://yoloaded.com
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by sakalisis(m): 7:06am
here to learn
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by eleojo23: 7:06am
Dentistry.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by MrSmith007: 7:06am
Get the admission first.
Medicine nd surgery sure
2 Likes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Deem: 7:06am
Based on what is obtainable in the western society, consider Dentistry. Don't mind gullible idiots telling you to choose medicine.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by yourexcellency: 7:07am
yes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by ChukwuObi: 7:07am
Please can any one here help me with N7, 000? My daughter is very sick and need N7, 000 for her medical bills. Please, i don't want to lose her. I beg you guys with the name of God. Please save a soul...
NAME: Obi Chukwu
ACCOUN NUMBER: 0080032457
BANK: Diamond Bank
Thank you and God bless
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Dottore: 7:08am
Who I wan ask
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by mosbiod(m): 7:08am
You just nailed it... OP, this is the bestest advice.. Wanna practice in Nigeria= Medicine, Wanna practice in the western world= Dentistry. Know what you want and pray..
jessiecah:
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by davidif: 7:09am
Silvereze:
What?!?! See question. They are the same thing. Dentistry is under the umbrella called Medicine. In advanced countries, you can apply to dentistry school after your bachelors. Now after finishing dental school you can go on to practice after taking your board exams.
You can even take it a step further and decide to specialize (orthodintics etc) which is extra schooling.
http://www.koolsmilesjobs.com/content/how-long-does-it-take-to-become-a-dentist
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Pavore9: 7:09am
It depends on passion.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by sgtponzihater: 7:10am
Mikolion87:
Pls Dentists are not medical doctors don't mislead the public. A medical doctor studied medicine and surgery. Dentist are rather referred to as dental surgeons. Again there are no better course, fill the course you are passionate about and not what people tell u. If u choose either course without being passionate about it u either get kicked out or frustrated in the end. But if you want to know all about the human body and cause alot of good in the world become a medical doctor and give in ur best but if u are scared of cutoff mark field in dentistry because medicine is for the smartest.
Sgt Ponzi Hater
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by pejuakinab: 7:10am
Both are good
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Judolisco(m): 7:11am
Go for medicine compare how many do have tooth problems with those that are ill wit malaria alone
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by maxiuc(m): 7:12am
Just go for medicine it will pay you very well.
How many times people dey dentist abeg study what will improve nd fatten ur pocket ooo
semeone Nigerians doesn't care about their teethe
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by Freiden(m): 7:12am
ChukwuObi:
Proofs ....or we dont believe you
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by sammyscholar(m): 7:14am
Must one course be abated before another could be said to worth studying?
This is the problem with some people.
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by davidif: 7:17am
sgtponzihater:
http://www.koolsmilesjobs.com/content/how-long-does-it-take-to-become-a-dentist
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by davidif: 7:21am
jessiecah:
My sister to become a surgeon specializing in maxillofacial surgery in other advanced countries you need to have finished medical school first before you can start studying to become a specialist in that field. And in order to even get into medical school in the first place you need to have at least a bachelor's degree already.
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by castrol180(m): 7:25am
The fact of the matter is that while all the courses are good, more emphasis is lay on one than the other. Pharmacy is much more better than the two mentioned courses of your interest. You can easily set up yourself as a pharmacist but consider what you will spend if you decided to go into private practice as a medical doctor (MBBCH) or a dentist. You can start with lower and small facilities as a pharmacist but not in the case of the two aforementioned area of your interest...but to study Pharmacy you have to develop interest in chemistry very well.
#myhalfword
3 Likes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by bigsmoke2(m): 7:27am
There is nothing like one being better better than the other. The two are professional field that are equally rewarding It's all depends your ingenuity and your ability to apply yourself post graduation. and there is more to denistry than tooth removal. Other than general practice, There are several dental sub specialists you can choose from :
orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics
pediatric dentistry
periodontics
prosthodontics
oral and maxillofacial surgery
oral and maxillofacial pathology
endodontics
public health dentistry
oral and maxillofacial radiology
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by yale001(f): 7:28am
May be I should believe you. But I can see a Ibo name in the account details. Must of you guys from the east are rougue. Can go any lenght to make money..
ChukwuObi:
1 Like
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by donbenie(m): 7:36am
sgtponzihater:Funny you should be the one shouting don't mislead the public while you're doing exactly THAT, Dentistry is a branch of medicine that specializes in the oral and maxillofacial region of the body just like there are other medical specialties eg ENT,Ophthalmology..
I take it you don't know anything about the curriculum of Dental Surgery,a Dentist do know ALL about the human body since he only deviate from his general medical colleauges after the fourth year..
In other climes you specializes in Dentistry after doing your first degree in Medicine and if Dentists are not Medical Doctors why is it under the Nigerian Medical Association..
2 Likes
|Re: Is Dentistry Better Than Medicine by olrotimi(m): 7:37am
@silvereze, broh, where does your passion lie?
What's your motivation of going into the medical line?
What do you mean by "better" because that is very very relative.
Is your motivation money, prestige, humanity, job security etc etc etc?
These are salient questions you should ask yourself before making a choice. The bandwagon of NL would likely mislead you. Yes.
BOSIET Certification; How Has It Helped U? / Geosciences Thread: Share Data/software Knowledge / What Are The Benefits Of Obtaining Cfa
Viewing this topic: nick16, Adedayo516(m), bestboss8(m), ilovegoodfood, lilslim(m), donweasley(m), deewhydoski(m), alfredfrddy(m), eoadeniji(m), jamesbro(m), CODMOK, quivah(f), idris4r83(m), Anthony4578(m), Pokiyo007, Femolacaster(m), Inyanga(m), Ayohbk(m), ollie18(f), olagbemi118(m), PhilAmadeus, Lufthansa, gr8gem(f), Kayendy(m) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 41