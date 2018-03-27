Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here (485935 Views)

If you are Uber Partner or Driver in Lagos, kindly share your experience here:



- Considering the unpredictable traffic situation in some parts of Lagos, is it lucrative?

- How much on the average do you make weekly, working from morning till evening daily excluding weekends?

- What are the challenges specific to Lagos with being a partner or driver with Uber?

- Would you recommend a friend to be a partner with Uber.

- Any other useful info...



I need this survey/shared experience because I have thought of being a partner with Uber. I have a driver that is assigned to my family. My family's daily itinerary is fixed and this makes my driver and my car idle from 8am to 8pm daily. Registering the car and the driver with Uber has been considered to roll extra bucks into the family's purse and increase my driver's take-home as he will get commission from money made from Uber, apart from the salary he is being paid presently.



naijacutee:

Hi there, I've been researching this, and believe that although it isn't widely publicised, it is quite lucrative. As a new venture, they already have some traction and I know they have quite a lot of repeat customers using the service. They are on the lookout for new drivers and I believe owner drivers are earning up to N250,000 monthly after petrol and expenses.

250K/month after expenses?... 250K/month after expenses?... 12 Likes 3 Shares

Also you must know that you can only register with a certain type of car



For Uber X registration : It must be Toyota Camry or Corolla. any other brand of car will not be allowed for registration. 5 Likes 4 Shares

kaylobs:

Yes, you're right. They only accept cars newer than 2008 - preferably black. 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm into cab Business. But I'm not an Uber partner.



The requirements are quite high. Below 100k mileage. Not older than 2008 model etc.

With this the barriers to entry is high. They are basically asking for brand new cars.



I don't know much about the weekly or monthly income but I'm sure the drivers /partners make money. And NOTE that The business generally is lucrative. With or without Uber.



For potential investors /partners don't forget that you are still ultimately responsible for the actions of the driver.



Now where are the partners o?



For a vehicle to be eligible for Uber in Nigeria, it must meet the following standards:



UberX & UberBlack vehicles must be sedan (no hatches accepted)



Vehicles must be 2008 or newer



Mileage should be a maximum of 100,000KMs when being put onto the Uber system



All vehicles require a working radio and air conditioner (electric windows preferable)



Vehicles must have a minimum of 1750mm width

No full-size (15 passenger) vans, Lincoln Towncars, Mercury Grand Marquis, or Ford Crown Victorias



No salvage vehicles. Must have a clean title.



To qualify for Uber, vehicle must have seat belts for all passengers including the driver.



Vehicles will remain on the Uber system unless complaints from riders about quality occur sooner



Only one driver per account, meaning the person driving the car is the one named on the account.



All drivers must go through a full background check initiated by UBER.



Driver must have a driver's license and lagos state driver's institute card.



Uber Nigeria reserves the right to refuse a vehicle that meets the above criteria, or accept a vehicle that does not meet the above criteria, as well as modify this criteria without notice. 16 Likes

I am bumping this thread as I am interested in this and putting together the paperwork.



Are you willing to invest in transportation and make 150k every months or you are willing to give your car on hire purchase?



I am a partner with Uber. I can say it is lucrative if:



You can drive it yourself!!!! thats the best option if you are not currently employed or..

You have an honest driver (they could easily go off line and use your car as cabu cabu or not buy the amount of fuel that would be needed per day), like am not trusting my driver right now..

You have a car that has good fuel efficiency like the toyota (but it is not limited to toyota, i use a ford escape)

You your driver would be hardworking because you work early morning and late to make money, during the day can be dry sometimes.

Your driver is willing to driver weekend at certain time like sunday, the rates are higher.



Do you own a 2008 (or newer) car in good working condition in Lagos or Abuja and are looking to earn up to N100,000 per week by putting your car on Uber platform? The same car that currently gulps your money and is easily taunted as a liability can become an asset. You can drive the car yourself, hire your own driver or use one of our hired well trained and professional drivers.



Are you a current driver with a valid driver’s license, Lagos State Driver’s Institute license, excellent customer service and a good knowledge of Lagos and/or Abuja? Are you currently employed but possess these qualities and want to earn more? You can earn up to N120,000 monthly by becoming one of our private Uber drivers. Great thing is you decide your working conditions.



Interested persons can send emails to UberLagosSpectre@gmail.com and UberLagosSpectre@yahoo.com. Kindly share broadly. Thanks 8 Likes 4 Shares

Am Thinking of being a partner...



I heard from a Uber drivers that Uber cut the driver offline if they don't meet a certain rating 1-3 is bad rating while 4-5 is good rating, and such driver would not be allow to use Uber again...as the drivers told me...So I think basically Uber his not protect the drivers, they are the one working- really hard to make money for the partners and themselves also...also such drivers would have a family to feed... If at all any of the drivers have 1-3 good rating, its the partners that need to query the driver and not Uber disconnecting the drivers without not letting the partners know about it...



If what these drivers told me his true...then if the partner chose to drive his car...same issue will occur?

I think that's quiet bad...(Not Protecting the drivers)?



I have a 2010 Kia optima still very neat and with a mileage of 30,000. I will love to register with them if they have their service in Benin City? 4 Likes 2 Shares

OhiGentle:

I have a 2010 Kia optima still very neat and with a mileage of 30,000. I will love to register with them if they have their service in Benin City?

this is fantastic. what are the options for easy taxi, go my way and co?

Pls clarify, is Uber in Abuja? I would need more details as I am interested, provide details. Thank you

I did not find Abuja on their website. Pls clarify, is Uber in Abuja? I would need more details as I am interested, provide details. Thank youI did not find Abuja on their website.

Estimated Uber earnings for partners is anything between 70-200k currently. It depends on how hard your driver is willing to work. It used to be higher, but there have been some issues wrt exchange rates etc 2 Likes 1 Share

Current Partners please share your experience so far? Am really looking forward to this

No Single Uber Partner or Uber Driver here on Nairaland?

