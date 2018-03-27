₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here
|If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by sehawale: 3:11pm On Oct 09, 2015
If you are Uber Partner or Driver in Lagos, kindly share your experience here:
- Considering the unpredictable traffic situation in some parts of Lagos, is it lucrative?
- How much on the average do you make weekly, working from morning till evening daily excluding weekends?
- What are the challenges specific to Lagos with being a partner or driver with Uber?
- Would you recommend a friend to be a partner with Uber.
- Any other useful info...
I need this survey/shared experience because I have thought of being a partner with Uber. I have a driver that is assigned to my family. My family's daily itinerary is fixed and this makes my driver and my car idle from 8am to 8pm daily. Registering the car and the driver with Uber has been considered to roll extra bucks into the family's purse and increase my driver's take-home as he will get commission from money made from Uber, apart from the salary he is being paid presently.
Your comments will be appreciated!
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by naijacutee(f): 10:46am On Nov 05, 2015
Hi there, I've been researching this, and believe that although it isn't widely publicised, it is quite lucrative. As a new venture, they already have some traction and I know they have quite a lot of repeat customers using the service. They are on the lookout for new drivers and I believe owner drivers are earning up to N250,000 monthly after petrol and expenses.
This post goes in depth: http://www.mrpepe.com/startups/how-to-make-₦250000-a-month-driving-uber-taxis/
and Uber driver registration is very very straightforward depending on whether you're a Vehicle Owner who is driving, a Driver who doesn't own a vehicle or an Owner who is not driving.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by JAZES(m): 11:00am On Nov 05, 2015
naijacutee:
250K/month after expenses?...
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by kaylobs(m): 11:41am On Nov 05, 2015
Also you must know that you can only register with a certain type of car
For Uber X registration : It must be Toyota Camry or Corolla. any other brand of car will not be allowed for registration.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by naijacutee(f): 2:07pm On Nov 05, 2015
kaylobs:
Yes, you're right. They only accept cars newer than 2008 - preferably black.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by olujaidi: 9:28pm On Nov 07, 2015
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by mrsage(m): 1:24am On Nov 08, 2015
I'm into cab Business. But I'm not an Uber partner.
The requirements are quite high. Below 100k mileage. Not older than 2008 model etc.
With this the barriers to entry is high. They are basically asking for brand new cars.
I don't know much about the weekly or monthly income but I'm sure the drivers /partners make money. And NOTE that The business generally is lucrative. With or without Uber.
For potential investors /partners don't forget that you are still ultimately responsible for the actions of the driver.
Now where are the partners o?
Come share your experience.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by mrsage(m): 1:34am On Nov 08, 2015
For a vehicle to be eligible for Uber in Nigeria, it must meet the following standards:
UberX & UberBlack vehicles must be sedan (no hatches accepted)
Vehicles must be 2008 or newer
Mileage should be a maximum of 100,000KMs when being put onto the Uber system
All vehicles require a working radio and air conditioner (electric windows preferable)
Vehicles must have a minimum of 1750mm width
No full-size (15 passenger) vans, Lincoln Towncars, Mercury Grand Marquis, or Ford Crown Victorias
No salvage vehicles. Must have a clean title.
To qualify for Uber, vehicle must have seat belts for all passengers including the driver.
Vehicles will remain on the Uber system unless complaints from riders about quality occur sooner
Only one driver per account, meaning the person driving the car is the one named on the account.
All drivers must go through a full background check initiated by UBER.
Driver must have a driver's license and lagos state driver's institute card.
Uber Nigeria reserves the right to refuse a vehicle that meets the above criteria, or accept a vehicle that does not meet the above criteria, as well as modify this criteria without notice.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by anonymousmum: 12:03pm On Nov 20, 2015
I am bumping this thread as I am interested in this and putting together the paperwork.
Don't we have any partners on here? Pray tell
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by raykas(m): 2:23pm On Nov 22, 2015
Are you willing to invest in transportation and make 150k every months or you are willing to give your car on hire purchase? Call me 0812 337 9601 or email : Kazeem_ramon@yahoo.com . I will help you registered your car on my own uber partner platform and manage and maintain it for you.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by yemko: 8:58am On Dec 03, 2015
Hi,
I am a partner with Uber. I can say it is lucrative if:
You can drive it yourself!!!! thats the best option if you are not currently employed or..
You have an honest driver (they could easily go off line and use your car as cabu cabu or not buy the amount of fuel that would be needed per day), like am not trusting my driver right now..
You have a car that has good fuel efficiency like the toyota (but it is not limited to toyota, i use a ford escape)
You your driver would be hardworking because you work early morning and late to make money, during the day can be dry sometimes.
Your driver is willing to driver weekend at certain time like sunday, the rates are higher.
I dont think the car has to be black though..
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by mrsage(m): 11:43am On Dec 03, 2015
yemko:
Can you give an idea of estimated monthly earnings
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 4:30pm On Dec 03, 2015
olujaidi:
The owner gets paid ALL the time. Payments are via direct debits from source and the driver only gets to see payment breakdown.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 4:38pm On Dec 03, 2015
Do you own a 2008 (or newer) car in good working condition in Lagos or Abuja and are looking to earn up to N100,000 per week by putting your car on Uber platform? The same car that currently gulps your money and is easily taunted as a liability can become an asset. You can drive the car yourself, hire your own driver or use one of our hired well trained and professional drivers.
Are you a current driver with a valid driver’s license, Lagos State Driver’s Institute license, excellent customer service and a good knowledge of Lagos and/or Abuja? Are you currently employed but possess these qualities and want to earn more? You can earn up to N120,000 monthly by becoming one of our private Uber drivers. Great thing is you decide your working conditions.
Interested persons can send emails to UberLagosSpectre@gmail.com and UberLagosSpectre@yahoo.com. Kindly share broadly. Thanks
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by Adewaley1987(m): 9:02pm On Dec 07, 2015
Am Thinking of being a partner...
Need more clarification...
I heard from a Uber drivers that Uber cut the driver offline if they don't meet a certain rating 1-3 is bad rating while 4-5 is good rating, and such driver would not be allow to use Uber again...as the drivers told me...So I think basically Uber his not protect the drivers, they are the one working- really hard to make money for the partners and themselves also...also such drivers would have a family to feed... If at all any of the drivers have 1-3 good rating, its the partners that need to query the driver and not Uber disconnecting the drivers without not letting the partners know about it...
If what these drivers told me his true...then if the partner chose to drive his car...same issue will occur?
I think that's quiet bad...(Not Protecting the drivers)?
Need more clarification on these please?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by OhiGentle(m): 1:57am On Dec 08, 2015
I have a 2010 Kia optima still very neat and with a mileage of 30,000. I will love to register with them if they have their service in Benin City?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by Blazemortimer(m): 12:31am On Dec 10, 2015
OhiGentle:
Uber is not in Benin at the moment... They are only in Lagos at the moment but I believe are expanding to Abuja... But your ride is just what uber needs! iEnvy!!!
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by efeblin: 1:31pm On Dec 16, 2015
this is fantastic. what are the options for easy taxi, go my way and co?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by Solumtoya: 1:55pm On Dec 22, 2015
TokyoBulls:
Where is your office? i need some clarification on this.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by misayada: 12:04pm On Feb 05, 2016
TokyoBulls:
Pls clarify, is Uber in Abuja? I would need more details as I am interested, provide details. Thank you
I did not find Abuja on their website.
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by millhouse: 3:03pm On Feb 05, 2016
,
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 9:30pm On Feb 14, 2016
misayada:
Abuja is on the radar for 2016. The GM for Uber Abuja (Bankole Cardoso who was with Easy Taxi earlier) has been recruited and partners are aware so they can start preparing
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by Jeezy: 11:23am On Feb 21, 2016
Estimated Uber earnings for partners is anything between 70-200k currently. It depends on how hard your driver is willing to work. It used to be higher, but there have been some issues wrt exchange rates etc
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by Nobody: 12:12am On Feb 24, 2016
Jeezy:
Monthly or weekly?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 9:18am On Feb 25, 2016
sossesam:
Weekly but 200K used to be one-off but less likely these days. I will say average of 70K to 120K
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by akanniade10(m): 9:13am On Mar 04, 2016
Current Partners please share your experience so far? Am really looking forward to this
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by akanniade10(m): 8:13pm On Mar 04, 2016
No Single Uber Partner or Uber Driver here on Nairaland?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by cicc2010(m): 8:17pm On Mar 04, 2016
raykas:
Why call, can't you share the information here?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 7:37pm On Mar 06, 2016
akanniade10:I am a partner on Uber Lagos. What would you like to know?
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by akanniade10(m): 8:43pm On Mar 06, 2016
TokyoBulls:
I sent you a mail @ UberLagosSpectre@gmail.com but you didn't respond. Please do
Thanks
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by millhouse: 3:48am On Mar 07, 2016
Kul
|Re: If You Are Uber Partner In Lagos, Please Share Your Experience Here by TokyoBulls: 7:59pm On Mar 08, 2016
I need 10 drivers who have active Uber accounts and profiles for immediate employment. They must have a rating of minimum 4.4 and be ready to start working immediately. I pay 20% of net income, 100% performance bonus and additional N20,000 to high fliers (minimum NN150,000 per week gross earnings. You can send a mail to UberLagosSpectre@gmail.com and UberLagosSpectre@yahoo.com.
