Mathew 24:29-30

29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:



30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.



These 2 verses are giving us the progression of events leading to the coming (or or better still, the revelation) of Christ.



Meaning of verse 29

The darkening of the sun, the obliteration of the moon, the falling of the stars; WORLD LEADERSHIP WILL FAIL. The wisdom that is being used to rule this present world will be taken away, this is what this place is saying. The leaders of this present world will lose their wisdom, they will die mentally. They will be spiritually killed, and the question will be asked of then, ''art thou now become (dumb) as us''?



Because the wisdom being used to rule this world has failed, the effect of this failure will include: The world economy will crash completely, there will be total socio-economic and political chaos is heaven; heaven being the leading ruling nations of this our present world.



Meaning of verse 30

When the wisdom of the Lucifer of this world has failed, and the world is still reeling from the effects of the total and complete socio-economic and political meltdown and crash, a great event will occur throughout the whole earth, but its effects will be felt mostly in heaven (leading ruling nations). The sign of the son of man will appear in heaven .



All the tribes of the earth will mourn at the happening of this sign



Then Jesus will come in the clouds of heaven



Cloud means trouble. Jesus, the Sun of God, will be revealed in the aftermath of the great event in heaven that caused worldwide earth-wide mourning. This is the meaning of coming in the clouds of heaven



The great event in heaven that will cause earth-wide mourning, is the DAY OF JUDGMENT.



2 Peter 3:7

But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men. These 2 verses are giving us the progression of events leading to the coming (or or better still, the revelation) of Christ.The darkening of the sun, the obliteration of the moon, the falling of the stars; WORLD LEADERSHIP WILL FAIL. The wisdom that is being used to rule this present world will be taken away, this is what this place is saying. The leaders of this present world will lose their wisdom, they will die mentally. They will be spiritually killed, and the question will be asked of then, ''art thou now become (dumb) as us''?Because the wisdom being used to rule this world has failed, the effect of this failure will include: The world economy will crash completely, there will be total socio-economic and political chaos is heaven; heaven being the leading ruling nations of this our present world.When the wisdom of the Lucifer of this world has failed, and the world is still reeling from the effects of the total and complete socio-economic and political meltdown and crash, a great event will occur throughout the whole earth, but its effects will be felt mostly in heaven (leading ruling nations). The sign of the son of man will appear in heavenAll the tribes of the earth will mourn at the happening of this signThen Jesus will come in theCloud means trouble. Jesus, the Sun of God, will be revealed in the aftermath of the great event in heaven that caused worldwide earth-wide mourning. This is the meaning ofThe great event in heaven that will cause earth-wide mourning, is the DAY OF JUDGMENT. 1 Like