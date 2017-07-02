₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 6:38pm On Oct 30, 2015
The Day of Judgement will be a very scientific event.
The earth will rebel against those that are destroying it.
A day of Tremors, earthquakes, heavy thunder, lightening, tornadoes, tsunamis and brimstone.
Coming to you shortly
How shall we escape?
Micah 6:8
He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 7:33pm On Nov 04, 2015
Isaiah 2:20-21
In that day a man shall cast his idols of silver, and his idols of gold, which they made each one for himself to worship, to the moles and to the bats;
21 To go into the clefts of the rocks, and into the tops of the ragged rocks, for fear of the LORD, and for the glory of his majesty, when he ariseth to shake terribly the earth.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 11:09am On Aug 07, 2016
Read
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 8:53am On Oct 23, 2016
Seun, how far naw?
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 10:47pm On Jun 14
The only thing delaying the coming of the day of judgment is the non declaration of peace as of yet.
When you hear of peace, then sudden destruction cometh
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 5:15pm On Jul 01
Mathew 24:29-30
29 Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:
30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.
These 2 verses are giving us the progression of events leading to the coming (or or better still, the revelation) of Christ.
Meaning of verse 29
The darkening of the sun, the obliteration of the moon, the falling of the stars; WORLD LEADERSHIP WILL FAIL. The wisdom that is being used to rule this present world will be taken away, this is what this place is saying. The leaders of this present world will lose their wisdom, they will die mentally. They will be spiritually killed, and the question will be asked of then, ''art thou now become (dumb) as us''?
Because the wisdom being used to rule this world has failed, the effect of this failure will include: The world economy will crash completely, there will be total socio-economic and political chaos is heaven; heaven being the leading ruling nations of this our present world.
Meaning of verse 30
When the wisdom of the Lucifer of this world has failed, and the world is still reeling from the effects of the total and complete socio-economic and political meltdown and crash, a great event will occur throughout the whole earth, but its effects will be felt mostly in heaven (leading ruling nations). The sign of the son of man will appear in heaven .
All the tribes of the earth will mourn at the happening of this sign
Then Jesus will come in the clouds of heaven
Cloud means trouble. Jesus, the Sun of God, will be revealed in the aftermath of the great event in heaven that caused worldwide earth-wide mourning. This is the meaning of coming in the clouds of heaven
The great event in heaven that will cause earth-wide mourning, is the DAY OF JUDGMENT.
2 Peter 3:7
But the heavens and the earth, which are now, by the same word are kept in store, reserved unto fire against the day of judgment and perdition of ungodly men.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by MrPresident1: 4:32pm
Lalasticlala, come and put this topic on FP
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by bZoMa(m): 9:48pm
The kind drama wen go unfold for this thread eh
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by neroflo: 9:48pm
Jesus is gayman
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Benekruku(m): 9:48pm
Fiction!
Day of judgement wey dem tell my great grand father and he still no see am, Na hin dey won take bobo me too
Make day of judgement come! We dey wait am.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by mrMeen(m): 9:49pm
op
I no know what to say.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
This is no joke and very deep.
Note that on the judgement day, you will be judged for every vain word.
But I say unto you, that whosoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment; and whosoever shall say to his brother, ‘Raca,’ shall be in danger of the council; but whosoever shall say, ‘Thou fool,’ shall be in danger of hell fire. Matthew 5:22
This goes out to those raw, immoral talkers here on NL.
Cc keypad1
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by ismokeweed(m): 9:49pm
Demons go soon show.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by LastSurvivor11: 9:49pm
Jesus is coming soon since the last 3 generation and u still expect me to still believe that same story??
Bros ur judgment day start the day u die..
Simple
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by costandi(m): 9:49pm
D
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by policy12: 9:50pm
Imagine on this day on this day God want to show our deed and there is this warning ' the next video of a life lived while on earth contain graphic pictures, PG advice' then slowly ur life/my life begin to roll on the big board with the whole human present. Then the tape begin to roll displaying that moments we spend ours in our closet masturbating.
..that moments will lied to dodge or escape punishment.
...that moments we spent our energy to suck d pussy and d kondo with all passion.
....that moments we steal just to belong
...that moments we trade justice for injustice all for personal gains.
...that moments, that moment we live and no body knew.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by ifenes(m): 9:50pm
It will happen to those who believe in it.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Integrityfarms(m): 9:50pm
Still wondering how this made front page this night?
Na nightmare una wan give person baa
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Tenim47(m): 9:50pm
smh
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by smithsydny(m): 9:51pm
Na so ooo iskaba
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by maverickdude(m): 9:51pm
neroflo:
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by ymee(m): 9:52pm
MrPresident1:
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Pope22(m): 9:52pm
Where is buhari?
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by ChinonsoDike2: 9:52pm
If you are BLACK, you are already in hell.
Being a member of the subhuman, cursed black race is worse than any form of damnation.
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Victornezzar(m): 9:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:Both u
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by KingLennon(m): 9:53pm
Lord pls, if i repent on monday abeg make them blow trumpet on tuesday. My niqqaz will be like Lennon how u take enter heaven? ...I don enter, i don enter
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Humblebloke(m): 9:53pm
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by seunny4lif(m): 9:54pm
Since all these years, na now the mod dey put am for FP
Mod are you high abi your pastor tell you say God dey come
Tell me more about judgement day season 40
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Hillarie(m): 9:54pm
lemme just buy space down
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by KingLennon(m): 9:55pm
ifenes:Believe it or not. It will happen to everybody. No wori e go shock you like electric...
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by Chikelue2000(m): 9:55pm
The day of Judgement will be a terrible day
|Re: The Day Of Judgement. by freethinker01(m): 9:56pm
I need the weed this niqqa is smoking... I need to see shi I.
