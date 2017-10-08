Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Essence Of Judgement Day When God Already Knows Our Heart? (4741 Views)

Good morning and happy Sunday to everyone.

I woke up this morning to the argument of some of my neighbors about judgement day and it hit me, what's the essence of lining up waiting to be judged by God when he already knows what the answer to the question is?



1 Tim 2:3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; 4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth...



God desires that all men be saved



Man sins when he's driven by lust



That verse,, just showed me sth



God our saviour, God manifesting as flesh, to become our saviour, I have read that verse like 15 times and I didn't notice that

There's no reason to be an adherent of the Abrahamic religion IMO.



An unsubstantiated, invisible, all knowing (knows the future), all powerful, supernatural creator judge, that refuses to reveal itself, leaves no evidence, and is petty enough to eternally punish those that were unconvinced ... is a pretty outrageous claim.



I'm going to need more than some old books that can best summed as "trust me" to buy into that claim. Why would you believe such a thing is a better question than why wouldn't you. Especially considering there's no shortage of old books, all with different stories, that all rely on "trust me" as their basis.



Haven't you read in Psalm 33:5 that the Lord loves righteousness and judgement...?



It's is part of God's nature to be just. And so it would be out of touch if God throws people in to hell without letting them know why He did.

Haven't you read in Psalm 33:5 that the Lord loves righteousness and judgement...?



It's is part of God's nature to be just. And so it would be out of touch if God throws people in to hell without letting them know why He did.

even Christian are confuse, if non Christian die and go to hell why leave the hell to queue for judgement again, and if they don't go hell/heaven immediately where are they during the death and judgement Intervals, and why is deciding if someone denoted his life to God such a complicated question with complicated ways/ method to decide isn't it meant to be a YES OR NO thing 7 Likes

guilty people (sinners) could pleade innocent that day. Just like in the court of law, almost everyone knows d defender is guilty but he's still made to stand trial. And there are chances of getting exonerated.

To see if you will tell him lies, make Him use slap scatter your face!

its all a hoax

So many things about God is just confusing...After death Judgement but y r some spirits still hovering around.

This world is more complicated than we understand



This world is more complicated than we understand

He want us to see what we did wrong and right....

God knows our hearts, but gave us his law and choice between fire and water.

Let's start from the basics;

Don't be deceived, the judging of this world is ongoing. Jesus himself made that clear in John 12:31 when he said "now there is a judging of this world". What does it mean? If you are hearing the goodnews about God by any means or aware of the existence of the almighty you are living in the period of judgement Jesus spoke about. How you respond to it determines whether you'll be guilty or acquitted. Therefore whether adjudged write or wrong (we know whether we are willful sinners or not) is determined at ones death. Hence the Bible says "after death comes judgement" (Hebrews 9:27). There's no cheating here cos just as the Bible highlights, we reap what we sow (Galantians 6:7). Besides, Romans 6:23 says that the wages sin pays is death.



for clearer understanding take for instance you have a case in Court which may have been on for so many months or even years. The day the case will be decided and you're on your way to Court what you'll tell a friend who probably wants to know where you are going is: Our JUDGEMENT is today

Why? Because that day determines your acquittal (freedom ) or indictment (damnation)



Therefore there's nothing like a twenty four hour day that God will line people up to remind them what they did on a certain day. God is not myopic, he knows you know whether you're guilty or not.



For willful sinners whose judgement ended with death there will be no resurrection. Conversely for righteous one whose favourable judgement ended too with death, God promised "there's going to be a resurrection of both the RIGHTEOUS and the unrighteous"



Who are these UNRIGHTEOUS ones mentioned again you may ask; anyway those are those who never had an opportunity of knowing God less taking side for or against him. Such ones will also experience God's justice by being given an opportunity to hear about him and be allowed to make their own decisions. Hence the book of Revelation 20:4, 11-12 spoke of another judgement conducted during the one thousand year reign of Christ. Worthy of note in that scripture is that a scroll (God's law or the Bible) was opened. Just the same way Bible is being opened to you today and you accept/reject.

Note too that a thousand years is to God a day (2 Peter 3: which is why the Bible speaks of the "judgement day". It's a period of time.





Lemmi break it down for y'all...



Since God can see & knows our hearts, and he knows what we will say or do i.e he knows what will happing in d future. Then what's the need for everyone lining up to be judged when he knows what we are going to tell him and where he will throw us (heaven or hell).

That is what op is asking! Fortunately for y'all I have the answer to op's question.



Most of the time people are banned in this forum, they dont know their offence or what ever they did does not warrant the type of ban they got and this makes such people angry that is why they lash out at seun and THAT mod!

Now God does not want you to feel that way when you have been tossed to hell so he sets up a panel of hearing for you to know why u are going to hell so that u wont feel as if there is partiality or ojoro on ur case. The judgement is for God to let u see why u are going to heaven or hell.





To my own understanding, he wants to give us a fair trial to defend ourselves

It’s all BS

You’re your own God, we are all one having this human experience

Just follow the laws of nature baby

You mean that my great grand father that has died hundreds years ago will also line up ande be questioned ?







There is nothing like judgement day bro

There is nothing like end time

There is nothing like heaven/hell

It's confusing

the works were already finished before the beginning of the world, judgement day is a day of reward for the good and evil, if the works of good and evil has already been finished that means some are appointed to glory and some to eternal damnation.It goes to show we dont run anything either make the tree good or evil.He loves some people He hates some people aint nothing you can do about it,blaspheme all you want, question Him all you want,He is the Potter and does whatever He likes to the clay.

God Almighty the creator of Allah and Yahweh doesn't judge people after death. Rather, his love engulfs everyone and corrections are revealed. Yahweh and Allah, as well as Mazda and Moloch who are all the children of God, are the judgemental ones. However, they have been cast currently into a spiritual cage where they shall remain in for a thousand year.

There is no judgement, but corrections, after death.

The bible says: after death, judgment comes - Hebrews 9:27.

I came to this life unknown to me ,the day i will leave this earth is still unknown to me but one thing is sure for me, I MUST FLEX THIS LIFE WITHOUT LIMIT because thats all i have as mine. If you like believe in hell or heaven, thats yours. What if death is not what you take it to be?