Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor (8183 Views)

Cost Of Sliding Windows, Plastering, German Floor Etc / Prices Of Building Materials And Estimate Cost Of Constructing A German Floor / Land With German Floor And Borehole At Forthright Estate. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The perimeter is 50 feet by 80 feet but there is 33 feet by 14'6" that will not have a german floor on it right in the center.



I want to know how many tons of granite, sharp sand or stone dust (undecided yet) and cement I will need. I will be using a concrete mixer (would love to hire KolaShangs mixer but only if it will come with a specific Engineer to make sure that we don't break it ).



Thanks. Assuming a height of 4 inches.The perimeter is 50 feet by 80 feet but there is 33 feet by 14'6" that will not have a german floor on it right in the center.I want to know how many tons of granite, sharp sand or stone dust (undecided yet) and cement I will need. I will be using a concrete mixer (would love to hire KolaShangs mixer but only if it will come with a specific Engineer to make sure that we don't break it).Thanks.

itstpia8:

http://www.nairaland.com/356429/cost-raft-foundation-german-floor



http://www.flooringcalc.com/

Thanks but none of these were helpful. Thanks but none of these were helpful.

ok, you should google it then.

itstpia8:

ok, you should google it then.

Thanks but no interest in Google.



My interest is getting assisted by Nairalanders. Thanks but no interest in Google.My interest is getting assisted by Nairalanders.

the first link I posted was from nairalanders and someone even left information on getting practical assistance with the same, from his firm.



did you contact him using the info he posted?

itstpia8:

the first link I posted was from nairalanders and someone even left information on getting practical assistance with the same, from his firm.



did you contact him using the info he posted?

Like I said, none of the links you posted was of any use to me. I have no interest in contacting any firm.



Again, thanks for the interest but I'll wait for those that can assist. Like I said, none of the links you posted was of any use to me. I have no interest in contacting any firm.but I'll wait for those that can assist.

ok.

20 tons of 3/4 down granite, 15 tons of stone dust, and 146 bags of cement. 1 Like

FastShipping:

20 tons of 3/4 down granite, 15 tons of stone dust, and 146 bags of cement.

Thanks.



Could you also learn me this calculation for future reference? Thanks.Could you also learn me this calculation for future reference?

@FastShipping, cement too much. Stone dust no go reach. Granite is fine (assuming full quantity is delivered)



cc: EgunMogaji

brabus:

@FastShipping, cement too much. Stone dust no go reach. Granite is fine (assuming full quantity is delivered)



cc: EgunMogaji

My house and his are almost the same square feet in size. Mine is approximately 4000 square feet and I bought 30 tons granite and 20 tons stone dust with 154 bags of cement. I still have about 10 tons of granite left and all stone dust used up. My concrete floor was 5 inches thick. His is going to be 4 inches thick. My house and his are almost the same square feet in size. Mine is approximately 4000 square feet and I bought 30 tons granite and 20 tons stone dust with 154 bags of cement. I still have about 10 tons of granite left and all stone dust used up. My concrete floor was 5 inches thick. His is going to be 4 inches thick. 1 Like

brabus:

@FastShipping, cement too much. Stone dust no go reach. Granite is fine (assuming full quantity is delivered)



cc: EgunMogaji

Brabus, what are your calculations and can you be bothered to teach me how to calculate this?



Thanks. Brabus, what are your calculations and can you be bothered to teach me how to calculate this?Thanks.

EgunMogaji:





Brabus, what are your calculations and can you be bothered to teach me how to calculate this?



Thanks.

Use this formula:



1:6:3 covers 27 square feet. Use this formula:1:6:3 covers 27 square feet.

FastShipping:





Use this formula:



1:6:3 covers 27 square feet.

Thanks man.



Granite:Cement:Sand? Thanks man.Granite:Cement:Sand? 2 Likes

EgunMogaji:





Thanks man.



Granite:Cement:Sand?

Cement: Granite: Stone Dust Cement: Granite: Stone Dust 1 Like

EgunMogaji:





Brabus, what are your calculations and can you be bothered to teach me how to calculate this?



Thanks.

Oga, I'll do the calculations later. Need to prepare for church service now. I've finished typing and everything disappeared when I wanted to click the submit button. Oga, I'll do the calculations later. Need to prepare for church service now. I've finished typing and everything disappeared when I wanted to click the submit button. 1 Like

100 bags will be enough for this and the ratio for mix will 1:5:5. So it will have a good paste since it's german

Estimating material requirement for the DPC @Sir EgunMogaji site.



I'm more comfortable using metres than feet. So, let's convert the building into metres.



Overall area of the building footprint

50' x 80' or 15m x 24m = 360m2



Overall area of the building footprint less the Courtyard

360m2 (Footprint) - 45m2 (Courtyard) = 315m2



Volume of Concrete required for the oversite

315m2 x 100mm (4in thickness) = 31.5m3



Assuming we are using 1:2:4 mix ratio



Constant

1 bag of Cement = 0.035m3 (the formula for this is One portland cement is 1440kg/m3, so a 50 kg of cement is equal to 0.034472m3 )



1m3 Sharp Sand (dry fine sand) = 1.53 tons



1m3 Granite = 1.53 tons.

___________

Quantity of Cement required



For a 1:2:4 cement mixture, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3) by 7 to get the resulting number of 4.5m3 of cement required for the project.



Therefore 4.5m3 / 0.035 = 128 bags of 50kg cement.



____________

Quantity of Sand required



For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 2 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 9m3 which is the quantity of sand required for the project.



To get tonnage, divide 9m3 by 0.654 which gives about 15tons. Allow for shortage, wastages while transporting/transferring sand and those sand that will be stucked in the mixer. Buy 20 full tons.



_____________

Quantity of Granite required



For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 4 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 18m3 which is the quantity of granite required for the project.



To get tonnage, divide 18m3 by 0.654 which gives about 28tons of granite. Buy 30 tons!





________

Oga, Abeg no ask me how I got this figures o! Head nearly blow to work this out. With 1:3:6, you'll use less quantity of cement (90 bags or thereabout). The same quantity of sand/granite should work. @Sir EgunMogaji site.I'm more comfortable using metres than feet. So, let's convert the building into metres.50' x 80' or 15m x 24m = 360m360m(Footprint) - 45m(Courtyard) = 315m315mx 100mm (4in thickness) = 31.5mAssuming we are using 1:2:4 mix ratio___________For a 1:2:4 cement mixture, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m) by 7 to get the resulting number of 4.5mof cement required for the project.Therefore 4.5m/ 0.035 = 128 bags of 50kg cement.____________For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5mby 7 to get 4.5mand multiply by 2 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 9mwhich is the quantity of sand required for the project.To get tonnage, divide 9mby 0.654 which gives about 15tons. Allow for shortage, wastages while transporting/transferring sand and those sand that will be stucked in the mixer. Buy 20 full tons._____________For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5mby 7 to get 4.5mand multiply by 4 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 18mwhich is the quantity of granite required for the project.To get tonnage, divide 18mby 0.654 which gives about 28tons of granite. Buy 30 tons!________Oga, Abeg no ask me how I got this figures o! Head nearly blow to work this out. With 1:3:6, you'll use less quantity of cement (90 bags or thereabout). The same quantity of sand/granite should work. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Thanks Brabus and Fast Shipping.

This is were folks like Abdulwastecx and H$lbroker will come in. Alright guys, help a brother in need. That Abdulwastecx guy has a template I think and I know that beyond roofing H$lbroker does some of that kinda stuff. 1 Like

brabus:

Estimating material requirement for the DPC @Sir EgunMogaji site.



I'm more comfortable using metres than feet. So, let's convert the building into metres.



Overall area of the building footprint

50' x 80' or 15m x 24m = 360m2



Overall area of the building footprint less the Courtyard

360m2 (Footprint) - 45m2 (Courtyard) = 315m2



Volume of Concrete required for the oversite

315m2 x 100mm (4in thickness) = 31.5m3



Assuming we are using 1:2:4 mix ratio







___________

Quantity of Cement required



For a 1:2:4 cement mixture, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3) by 7 to get the resulting number of 4.5m3 of cement required for the project.



Therefore 4.5m3 / 0.035 = 128 bags of 50kg cement.



____________

Quantity of Sand required



For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 2 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 9m3 which is the quantity of sand required for the project.



To get tonnage, divide 9m3 by 0.654 which gives about 15tons. Allow for shortage, wastages while transporting/transferring sand and those sand that will be stucked in the mixer. Buy 20 full tons.



_____________

Quantity of Granite required



For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 4 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 18m3 which is the quantity of granite required for the project.



To get tonnage, divide 18m3 by 0.654 which gives about 28tons of granite. Buy 30 tons!





________

Oga, Abeg no ask me how I got this figures o! Head nearly blow to work this out. With 1:3:6, you'll use less quantity of cement (90 bags or thereabout). The same quantity of sand/granite should work.

Definitely course material. Definitely course material.

FastShipping:





My house and his are almost the same square feet in size. Mine is approximately 4000 square feet and I bought 30 tons granite and 20 tons stone dust with 154 bags of cement. I still have about 10 tons of granite left and all stone dust used up. My concrete floor was 5 inches thick. His is going to be 4 inches thick.

Fast, how much was your labour?



Interested in hearing of a potential labour cost from others too.



Thanks. Fast, how much was your labour?Interested in hearing of a potential labour cost from others too.Thanks.

EgunMogaji:





Fast, how much was your labour?



Interested in hearing of a potential labour cost from others too.



Thanks.

I believe I paid 55k. I believe I paid 55k.

FastShipping:





I believe I paid 55k.

Nice. Excluding cost of mixer right or you did manual mixing.



Thanks. Nice. Excluding cost of mixer right or you did manual mixing.Thanks.

EgunMogaji:





Nice. Excluding cost of mixer right or you did manual mixing.



Thanks.

No mixer. No mixer.

FastShipping:





No mixer.

Okay, thanks a lot. You've been extremely helpful.



So here's the quote that I had and which prompted this:



Granite 60 tons

Sand 70 tons

Cement 150 bags

Workmanship N150,000



Dearisgoduooooo, talk about "Ere Aje Pajude" Okay, thanks a lot. You've been extremely helpful.So here's the quote that I had and which prompted this:Granite 60 tonsSand 70 tonsCement 150 bagsWorkmanship N150,000Dearisgoduooooo, talk about "Ere Aje Pajude" 1 Like

EgunMogaji:





Okay, thanks a lot. You've been extremely helpful.



So here's the quote that I had and which prompted this:



Granite 60 tons

Sand 70 tons

Cement 150 bags

Workmanship N150,000



Dearisgoduooooo, talk about "Ere Age Pajude"

Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!



The Americana man must be rich so let's take what we can quickly take from him.



In fact, I didn't put into account the space in the middle of your project where there won't be concrete. The cement you need should not exceed 120 bags. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!The Americana man must be rich so let's take what we can quickly take from him.In fact, I didn't put into account the space in the middle of your project where there won't be concrete. The cement you need should not exceed 120 bags.

@EgunMogaji hahahaha.. The Engineer won't mind coming If you pay visiting fee.. Just 100dollars only

EgunMogaji:





Okay, thanks a lot. You've been extremely helpful.



So here's the quote that I had and which prompted this:



Granite 60 tons

Sand 70 tons

Cement 150 bags

Workmanship N150,000



Dearisgoduooooo, talk about "Ere Aje Pajude" Abeg any info on the current workmanship cost for German floor? Abeg any info on the current workmanship cost for German floor?

sigmundfreud:

Abeg any info on the current workmanship cost for German floor?

Unfortunately no. Unfortunately no.