|How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 1:27am On Nov 15, 2015
Assuming a height of 4 inches.
The perimeter is 50 feet by 80 feet but there is 33 feet by 14'6" that will not have a german floor on it right in the center.
I want to know how many tons of granite, sharp sand or stone dust (undecided yet) and cement I will need. I will be using a concrete mixer (would love to hire KolaShangs mixer but only if it will come with a specific Engineer to make sure that we don't break it ).
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by itstpia8: 1:30am On Nov 15, 2015
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 1:40am On Nov 15, 2015
itstpia8:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by itstpia8: 1:48am On Nov 15, 2015
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 1:49am On Nov 15, 2015
itstpia8:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by itstpia8: 1:51am On Nov 15, 2015
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 2:19am On Nov 15, 2015
itstpia8:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by itstpia8: 2:20am On Nov 15, 2015
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 2:59am On Nov 15, 2015
20 tons of 3/4 down granite, 15 tons of stone dust, and 146 bags of cement.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 3:01am On Nov 15, 2015
FastShipping:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by brabus(m): 4:32am On Nov 15, 2015
@FastShipping, cement too much. Stone dust no go reach. Granite is fine (assuming full quantity is delivered)
cc: EgunMogaji
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 4:40am On Nov 15, 2015
brabus:
My house and his are almost the same square feet in size. Mine is approximately 4000 square feet and I bought 30 tons granite and 20 tons stone dust with 154 bags of cement. I still have about 10 tons of granite left and all stone dust used up. My concrete floor was 5 inches thick. His is going to be 4 inches thick.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 4:50am On Nov 15, 2015
brabus:
Brabus, what are your calculations and can you be bothered to teach me how to calculate this?
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 4:57am On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
Use this formula:
1:6:3 covers 27 square feet.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 5:01am On Nov 15, 2015
FastShipping:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 5:02am On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
Cement: Granite: Stone Dust
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by brabus(m): 5:33am On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by eghosajohnny: 6:26am On Nov 15, 2015
100 bags will be enough for this and the ratio for mix will 1:5:5. So it will have a good paste since it's german
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by brabus(m): 8:53am On Nov 15, 2015
Estimating material requirement for the DPC @Sir EgunMogaji site.
I'm more comfortable using metres than feet. So, let's convert the building into metres.
Overall area of the building footprint
50' x 80' or 15m x 24m = 360m2
Overall area of the building footprint less the Courtyard
360m2 (Footprint) - 45m2 (Courtyard) = 315m2
Volume of Concrete required for the oversite
315m2 x 100mm (4in thickness) = 31.5m3
Assuming we are using 1:2:4 mix ratio
Constant
___________
Quantity of Cement required
For a 1:2:4 cement mixture, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3) by 7 to get the resulting number of 4.5m3 of cement required for the project.
Therefore 4.5m3 / 0.035 = 128 bags of 50kg cement.
____________
Quantity of Sand required
For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 2 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 9m3 which is the quantity of sand required for the project.
To get tonnage, divide 9m3 by 0.654 which gives about 15tons. Allow for shortage, wastages while transporting/transferring sand and those sand that will be stucked in the mixer. Buy 20 full tons.
_____________
Quantity of Granite required
For a 1:2:4 mix, divide the volume (in this case 31.5m3 by 7 to get 4.5m3 and multiply by 4 (which is the ratio of sand) to get 18m3 which is the quantity of granite required for the project.
To get tonnage, divide 18m3 by 0.654 which gives about 28tons of granite. Buy 30 tons!
________
Oga, Abeg no ask me how I got this figures o! Head nearly blow to work this out. With 1:3:6, you'll use less quantity of cement (90 bags or thereabout). The same quantity of sand/granite should work.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 2:14pm On Nov 15, 2015
Thanks Brabus and Fast Shipping.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by PeoplesArmy: 2:16pm On Nov 15, 2015
This is were folks like Abdulwastecx and H$lbroker will come in. Alright guys, help a brother in need. That Abdulwastecx guy has a template I think and I know that beyond roofing H$lbroker does some of that kinda stuff.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by PeoplesArmy: 2:19pm On Nov 15, 2015
brabus:
Definitely course material.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 5:49pm On Nov 15, 2015
FastShipping:
Fast, how much was your labour?
Interested in hearing of a potential labour cost from others too.
Thanks.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 5:52pm On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
I believe I paid 55k.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 6:10pm On Nov 15, 2015
FastShipping:
Nice. Excluding cost of mixer right or you did manual mixing.
Thanks.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 6:33pm On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
No mixer.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 6:39pm On Nov 15, 2015
FastShipping:
Okay, thanks a lot. You've been extremely helpful.
So here's the quote that I had and which prompted this:
Granite 60 tons
Sand 70 tons
Cement 150 bags
Workmanship N150,000
Dearisgoduooooo, talk about "Ere Aje Pajude"
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by FastShipping: 6:48pm On Nov 15, 2015
EgunMogaji:
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Americana man must be rich so let's take what we can quickly take from him.
In fact, I didn't put into account the space in the middle of your project where there won't be concrete. The cement you need should not exceed 120 bags.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by KolaShangOne(m): 6:56am On Nov 17, 2015
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by sigmundfreud(m): 3:57pm On Feb 25
EgunMogaji:Abeg any info on the current workmanship cost for German floor?
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by EgunMogaji(m): 4:09pm On Feb 25
sigmundfreud:
Unfortunately no.
|Re: How To Calculate Materials Needed For German Floor by PqsMike: 7:52am
EgunMogaji:
Assist! Assist! Assist!...
Haba...some people actually went to school to study all this. Its like telling a Mechanic to assist you in fixing your car engine. Indirectly, we'll be killing this profession. Why not pay for the service of a Quantity Surveyor.
Meanwhile, for someone to assist you.. you'll need to provide the grade of the concrete.
