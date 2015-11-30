Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Celebrities And Their Love For Denim On Denim Outfit(See Photos) (9451 Views)

Denim is everyone’s best friend.



Denim is perhaps the most famous story in fashion, its versatility ensuring that every year it endures as one of the best loved fabrics in every fashionistas wardrobe.



One of the more recent trends of wearing denim is going with the double denim look. We have recently seen this on international celebrities likeBeyonce, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more style goddesses and have been given the golden rules as to how to rock them



Nigerian stars however, have mastered the art of rocking this look and excellently too.Celebs like Genevieve Nnaji,Mercy Aigbe,D'banj,M.I,Timaya,Tania Omatyo,Toke Makinwa,Linda Ikeji,Chidinma,Ebube Nwagbo,Tiwa Savage,Omoni Oboli,Mide Martins,the Ajibades and others have been spotted on several occasions slayed in the outfit.

The people who killed it for me.







Denim on denim the "inthing" now?



Mehn, na heat abeg.



Naija weather is too hot for this kinda dressing.



It even got lot more hotter since "Buhari" became president. 2 Likes

By the way the fabric is not thick like before that it stores up heat.

Timaya



D'banj looks like a Naija garage boy,MI looks like a northern cattlerarer ,Don Jazzy should pass him a walking stick. Nigerian male artists should learn how to dress classy instead of disgracing us and dressing like tarmac boys. D Banj,sneakers don't go well with this type of Rockstar style,get yourself a pair of nice ankle boots,and stop wearing skinny jeans on low top sneakers,it doesn't go too well,they don't wear Jeans shirt with sneakers and all those stuffs you're putting on,dont you ever see how the likes of French Montana,Cam'ron,Jeezy,Pusha T etc mix it up? MI,yours is out of it Who tore Mercy Aigbe and Genevive's jeans?

Abeg Mak i ask, this heat wey dey wire me for Lagos no dey do them ni!!! to wear jeans shirt and trousers no be beans ooo!!!To wash am sef na die!!

Dem get time







Buh that Tiwa own luks like denim merlin jeans sumhw

I knw,buy Nigeria to grow Nigeria

I've never worn a denim... too expensive. Na chinos, tshirts, and native attires sure pass.

No matter how long it takes, my miracle will surely come.

Congrats OP. 2 year old thread moved to the front page today...No matter how long it takes, my miracle will surely come.

After two years, this post makes it to front page and you have lost hope because the year is coming to an end with nothing to show for it... Remember a living dog is better than a dead lion... Never loose hope

