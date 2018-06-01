This is one aspect of marriage many people don't usually discuss and many marriage counselors deliberately shy away from but unfortunately this is one area that is so important in keeping the marital bond strong and pleasurable. Satisfying your spouse sexually is very important if you want him/her to respect you and this has nothing to do with how rich you are or how caring you are. If you are a man or woman who fails to treat your spouse well in the room then you have failed woefully in marriage. FOR THE MARRIED MAN You must first sit your wife down and ask her to tell you what turns her on, how she loves to be touched and stop assuming you are a super man. Every woman has different sexual preference and until you know exactly what she wants, you just might be fooling yourself thinking you are doing the right thing for many years. Ladies can be shy so as a man you really need to make her tell you what she wants in the bedroom and as a woman, don't hold back, tell him exactly your fantasies without any fear. As a man you must understand that no part of your wife's body is sacred and understand that within the confines of marriage, you have access to explore all her nooks and crannies without inhibitions. If your wife loves mouth action then please her with that, even if she wants the unconventional type of intimacy then oblige her. Note that you are her husband and if you deny her what she loves then where else do you want her to get it? 8 out of every 10 ladies love oral but they are usually shy to tell a rigid hubby and keeping mum over sexual matters is the reason why many ladies in their entire years of marriage will never experience true sexual satisfaction and many ladies don't even know that they also climax as men do simply because their husband is the rigid type. Every man must make it a duty to please his wife so that he will be respected and cherished by her. FOR THE MARRIED WOMAN; Have you ever taken time out to ask your husband what turns him on the most about your body and try to flaunt that the more? Have you ever asked your husband how he enjoys been touched? You may not believe this,but every man has a crazy fantasy no matter how spiritual they can be. Most married men want a bad girl in the bedroom and i mean real bad girl. Leave your sister Mary nature anytime you get inside the room and make him beg for more. Every part of your husband's body belongs to you, play with it as you like. Many men want their flute blown so don't see this as a sin or sacred but make his head spin and make him long for you wherever he may be and get him addicted to you because men love sex a lot and any woman that gives them a fantastic one will always have them hooked. Many women make this silly mistake and this is very important to understand. GOD in his infinite wisdom has made it possible that a man with a short flute can give you the greatest pleasure you can imagine and that is why he deliberately placed the pleasure zone of every woman just 3 inches from the opening of her goody bag and what your hubby needs is to understand the type of positions that will make him stimulate that zone. 8 out of every 10 men you see have an average erect flute size of 5 to 6 inches and believe me even a 4 inch flute can give you great satisfaction if the man understands what to do so stop your foolish fantasy of being with a man that has an abnormal flute size that may cause more pain to you than pleasure. What is the use of having access to a flute that your porch can't accommodate easily so no matter the size of your husband's flute, you can make the best use of it. If a short thin finger can pleasure you then a thin short sized flute will do better so stop your baseless fantasy about a bigger flute and make the best out of what your hubby has. Lets stop depriving ourselves of intimate pleasures as married men and women. Sex is meant to be enjoyed in any way and any form within the confines of marriage so explore it and enjoy your bedroom activities to the max. For the sexually timid spouse i will advice that you take your second half serious if he or she complains of sexual dissatisfaction else you may lose such to another person. Don't allow your wife or husband fantasize about another person because not satisfying your spouse sexually is marital unfaithfullness which is a sin and a good ground for divorce..please adjust. Hope this helps.

SO, IS SEX, INHERENTLY EVIL?



The relevance of this question to Christianity makes it very clear why sexual perversion and carnal culture and oppression of women reigns supreme in the Western world in particular.



About three centuries after Apostle Paul, came a theologian known as St. Augustine. Like his predecessor, he believed that sex was a threat to spiritual uplifitment even in marriage. He believed that sex is INHERENTLY EVIL and taught so to his followers.



In The City of God, St. Augustine says: "Man's trangression (i.e Adam and Eve's sin) did not annual the blessing of fertility bestowed upon him before he sinned, BUT INFECTED IT WITH THE DISEASE OF LUST"



Such a verse as "Behold, I was brought forth in INIQUITY AND IN SIN my mother conceived me" PSALMS 51:5, is mostly quoted to supportting that SEX even in matrimony is inherently a sin.



"I know nothing which brings the manly mind down from the heights more than a woman's caresses and that joining of bodies without which one cannot have a wife". St. Augustine.



Sexual intercourse was transformed from something innocent to something shameful by the original sin of Adam and Eve, which is taught as a doctrine that has passed from generation to generation. Instead of sex to be understood as NATURE which should be harness RESPONSIBLY THROUGH CULTURE, in the institution called marriage without guilt. Sex is made a SIN altogether even in matrimony according to these doctrines of men of 'God'. So for generations we have been made to living in GUILT while performing what is as natural as the air that we breath. We have been fighting against ourself and the results has been all kinds of sexual attrocities.



Is it a 'SIN' the nocturnal emmission during sleep known as WET DREAMS at such an early INNOCENT age experienced particularly by boys world wide, Africa, Asia, America, Europe.............? Is this nocturnal emission as a result of lust, fantasy at such an early innocent age or pornography in our today's sorry state or its no more than natures programming called PUBERTY?



The story of Adam and Eve in the Bible is infact 'A' to EVIL. It has succeeded in programing men's SUBCONSCIOUSNESS right from childhood to degrade women through the indoctrination of the FORBIDDEN FRUIT. This view of degradation of women a root from the Bible is firmly supported by a lot of scholars who have cared to explore our FUNDAMENTAL SOCIETAL THOUGHTS. Such a scholar as Amit Kumar, Author of the book Fundamental of Social Thoughts which in a chapter, THE FEMINIST SOCIAL THOUGHT you read as thus: " Feminist social thought traces at least as far back as the 'women controversy' of the 17th century. Caught up in debates over the first two creation stories presented in the Book of Genesis, certain Christian patriarchal interpretations of human nature understood WOMEN to be IMMORAL and DECEPTIVE.



Women are veiwed as accomplice of EVIL, for having being the 'one' according to the Bible responsible for the fall of man. Eve was said to be the one who seduced her husband Adam to eating the forbidden fruit after she had danced to the seductive whispers of the serpent who adviced her to doing so. Hence, women are regared as EVIL themselves for having befriended the serpent to listen to it. They are percieved as no more than a creature for MAN'S OWN PLEASURE, HIS PROPERTY to be used and abused and thrown away like a banana peel. As if punishing women for being responsible for the down fall of man, Adam who also had a mouth he could have used to say NO to Eve but instead used that very same mouth for devouring the forbidden fruit. It wasn't Eve who brought about his being exited from the garden of Eden but his own FOOLISHNESS.



The story is narrated in Genesis 2:4-3:24. God prohibited both of them, Adam and Eve from eating the fruits of the forbidden tree. The serpent seduced Eve to eat from it and Eve, in turn seduced Adam to eat with her. When God rebuked Adam of what he did, he put all the blame on Eve.



"The woman you put here with me she gave me some fruit from the tree and I ate it".



To Adam, God said: "Because you listened to your wife and ate from the tree........cursed is the ground because of you; through painful toil you will eat of it all the days of your life".



The indoctrination from early childhood in Christianity of the concept of Adam blaming Eve for seducing him to eating the forbbiden fruit which resulted his being cursed and both chased out of felicity as been A MAJOR CONTRIBUTING FACTOR TO UNEQUAL TREATMENT OF WOMEN IN CHRISTIAN LANDS,TO THE POINT OF OPPRESSING WOMEN. The Western world being my emphasis because of Christianity and where the stench homosexualism and the right to same sex marriage is very strong.



And what is the out-come today for men's maltreament of women due to this 'EVIL EVE' mentality over centuries gone by?



The most radical movement in recent times is born, further responsible in part for bringing our whole social structure down and bleeding in particular the HOME. This movement is the FEMINIST MOVEMENT popularly known as a drive for women's liberation but UNQUALIFIED.



Without derailing, one of the choices the pseudo feminist seek is to make socially acceptable LESBIANISM. "Lesbianism is a road to FREEDOM, FREEDOM from oppression by men and for SEXUAL SATISFACTION" says the pseudo feminist who are RADICALS. In TRUTH women are not getting their FULL share when it comes to sexual intercourse with a man. Most are just managing!!! Yet is not a reason to becoming a SICKO, lesbian. NOT AN EXCUSE AT ALL.



The problem is quite deep.