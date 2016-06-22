₦airaland Forum

Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by PatrickOkunima(m): 1:48pm On Jun 23, 2016
This post is in response to a question by one of my fans who doesn’t want his name mentioned.

“Beautiful morning Mr. Patrick. Please with 2.39 which is pass in a polytechnic system, would it be possible for me to get a job without connection? What are my chances of being employed?”

To be candid, It's going to be very tough for you out there considering the fact that you'll be competing with a lot of Distinction and Upper Credit graduates. Not to mention University graduates. I advice you apply to the University through direct entry to cover your deficiency. But you must sit up. University education is more tasking than Polytechnic education. I'm saying from personal experience because I've experienced both levels of education.

If You think that would be difficult, you may consider the other option which is to hit the job market. If you opt for this, then You must;

1. Work on your psyche or mindset to get rid of any form of inferiority complex associated with your grade.

2. Work on your communication skills (verbal and written). You can achieve that by reading books, watching English movies, taking note of strange words, checking them up in the dictionary for the correct spelling, pronunciation and usage. Avoid vernacular and pidgin English.

3. Acquire a Masters Degree through PGD and/ or professional certification.

4. Know the practical aspect of your profession. A lower grade/class of degree or diploma means you didn’t perform well theoretically. Since every profession has got a practical and theoretical aspect, there is good news for You. Only if You’ll swallow your pride, now is the best time for You to gain practical knowledge which will give You an edge over other candidates with excellent results. If you read Electrical Engineering, go and learn from the man at the road side.

5. Network: Make friends with people who know people in position to help. E.g. You may not have access to the CEO of a company. But You may know someone who knows him. You can approach that person and ask him/her to connect you to the CEO. When You eventually gain access to the decision makers, tell them what you can offer.

Good luck.

Copied from my website, https://patrickokunima.com/2016/06/22/did-you-graduate-with-a-pass-or-third-class-or-you-know-someone-who-did-heres-a-word-of-advice-for-you/

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by PatrickOkunima(m): 8:44pm On Jan 22
Helpful?

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Sanchase: 1:18pm
Does Buhari have waec result ?

Yet he rule the most populous black nation, useless country.

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by moscobabs(m): 1:18pm
But my boss graduated with pass and the man still remain the most intelligent in my company

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by boolet(m): 1:19pm
Where are the jobs for the so-called good grades sef? Best thing is to be your own boss in naija through skill aquisition.

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:19pm
grin CERTIFICATE IF ATTENDANCE cheesy
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by OrestesDante(m): 1:19pm
angry

☣ ☠


Well anyone who thinks this is only for those who graduated with pass or third is a joke.



☣ ☠

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by LordOfCash: 1:19pm
Someone suggest good books for me to read to improve my mins, sarcasm and vocab
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Orubebe01: 1:20pm
Op who certificate epp?. Meanwhile, my dog is currently undergoing intensive training on how to swallow millions grin

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Neyoor(m): 1:20pm



You are not a failure until you allowed your poor grade to determine your future and what you would be in life.


success stems beyond what is obtainable within the four walls of the school

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Primusinterpares(m): 1:20pm
Connection is importanter
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by jonadaft: 1:20pm
Third class graduate still better pass Buhari the dully
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by COdeGenesis: 1:20pm
Pick up a skill. Be the best in IT. Even graduates with 2:1 and 1st class will look for you. You dont need to look for a job, na contract u go dey find

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by fixedhollies(m): 1:20pm
My advice: it's high time we forgot grades and job hunting ... acquire skills and you will employ first class graduates. Who grade help... the future work place will be in your room.

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by 3html: 1:21pm
I place no emphasis on that
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by dlondonbadboy: 1:21pm
grin
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by ipobarecriminals: 1:21pm
sad do I knw some peep with a pass grade,dem boku as a contract staff with one bank like dat.Nah man knw man sure pass
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by HeyCorleone(m): 1:21pm
Even those with a first class aren't depending on their certificates anymore.
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by NonFarmPayrol: 1:21pm
in todays NIgeria



degree is primary school cert



better get your brains to work


unless hunger go flog u post nysc

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Juchii(m): 1:21pm
Simple; "BE YOUR OWN BOSS" you have achieved nothing by working for someone.
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by laydoh(m): 1:23pm
pass.
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by lonelydora(m): 1:25pm
ok
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by olusola200: 1:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin CERTIFICATE IF ATTENDANCE cheesy
Certificate of attendance

Better than runs and cheats

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sunbbo(m): 1:25pm
Story!

The man should go and buried that certificate, because the more he is thinking he has that certificate the more he will be drawn himself down. He needs to turn to a leaf and see himself as someone with willpower that can move the mountain.

NB: Certificate does not define the success rate and in Nigeria "Street smart" is paying more than certificate.

Stay bless.
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Donkalio(m): 1:27pm
must every body get employed? check the Forbes or Guinness book of record, the Richest men in the world, are Entrepreneurs. start your own job no matter how little you may start.

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by AccessME(m): 1:27pm
laydoh:
pass.
who first class and second class upper EPP?
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by jarrot(m): 1:27pm
Orubebe01:
Op who certificate epp?. Meanwhile, my dog is currently undergoing intensive training on how to swallow millions grin

kudos bro!
with hard work and persistence your dog will get there!
Your moniker thou: " we will not take it "

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by IPKISSC: 1:27pm
Dr. Pius Anyim Pius had third class yet he became the SGF in Gooodluck's government. Everything is by grace not by grade

Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sexdoll: 1:28pm
Jonathan:
Third class graduate still better pass Buhari the dully

It's only fools who are more concerned with whom they are better than rather than concentrating on the issue at hand.

I was speaking with someone today and at some point this person, probably because he wants to console himself of his bad situation said to me, I was crying I had no shoes when I saw someone who had no legs.

Then I said to him...

Yeah right, but it still doesn't change the fact that you have no shoes.
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sexdoll: 1:32pm
Orubebe01:
Op who certificate epp?. Meanwhile, my dog is currently undergoing intensive training on how to swallow millions grin

Where's the millions?

My friend if you continue training your dog like this, the poor animal will only be able to swallow highest ten thousand naira. grin
Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Originality007: 1:32pm
But you must sit up. University education is more tasking than Polytechnic education.



You must b high on expired weed...

