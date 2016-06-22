₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,966,959 members, 4,104,779 topics. Date: Monday, 26 February 2018 at 01:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. (5389 Views)
Story Of A Graduate With A Pass... / What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? / HND Holder Vs Third Class Degree Bsc Holder: Which Is Better? - EDUREGARD (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by PatrickOkunima(m): 1:48pm On Jun 23, 2016
This post is in response to a question by one of my fans who doesn’t want his name mentioned.
Copied from my website, https://patrickokunima.com/2016/06/22/did-you-graduate-with-a-pass-or-third-class-or-you-know-someone-who-did-heres-a-word-of-advice-for-you/
2 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by PatrickOkunima(m): 8:44pm On Jan 22
Helpful?
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Sanchase: 1:18pm
Does Buhari have waec result ?
Yet he rule the most populous black nation, useless country.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by moscobabs(m): 1:18pm
But my boss graduated with pass and the man still remain the most intelligent in my company
16 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by boolet(m): 1:19pm
Where are the jobs for the so-called good grades sef? Best thing is to be your own boss in naija through skill aquisition.
3 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:19pm
CERTIFICATE IF ATTENDANCE
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by OrestesDante(m): 1:19pm
☣ ☠
∆ Well anyone who thinks this is only for those who graduated with pass or third is a joke. ∆
☣ ☠
3 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by LordOfCash: 1:19pm
Someone suggest good books for me to read to improve my mins, sarcasm and vocab
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Orubebe01: 1:20pm
Op who certificate epp?. Meanwhile, my dog is currently undergoing intensive training on how to swallow millions
16 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Neyoor(m): 1:20pm
You are not a failure until you allowed your poor grade to determine your future and what you would be in life.
success stems beyond what is obtainable within the four walls of the school
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Primusinterpares(m): 1:20pm
Connection is importanter
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by jonadaft: 1:20pm
Third class graduate still better pass Buhari the dully
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by COdeGenesis: 1:20pm
Pick up a skill. Be the best in IT. Even graduates with 2:1 and 1st class will look for you. You dont need to look for a job, na contract u go dey find
2 Likes
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by fixedhollies(m): 1:20pm
My advice: it's high time we forgot grades and job hunting ... acquire skills and you will employ first class graduates. Who grade help... the future work place will be in your room.
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by 3html: 1:21pm
I place no emphasis on that
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by dlondonbadboy: 1:21pm
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by ipobarecriminals: 1:21pm
do I knw some peep with a pass grade,dem boku as a contract staff with one bank like dat.Nah man knw man sure pass
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by HeyCorleone(m): 1:21pm
Even those with a first class aren't depending on their certificates anymore.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by NonFarmPayrol: 1:21pm
in todays NIgeria
degree is primary school cert
better get your brains to work
unless hunger go flog u post nysc
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Juchii(m): 1:21pm
Simple; "BE YOUR OWN BOSS" you have achieved nothing by working for someone.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by laydoh(m): 1:23pm
pass.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by lonelydora(m): 1:25pm
ok
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by olusola200: 1:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Certificate of attendance
Better than runs and cheats
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sunbbo(m): 1:25pm
Story!
The man should go and buried that certificate, because the more he is thinking he has that certificate the more he will be drawn himself down. He needs to turn to a leaf and see himself as someone with willpower that can move the mountain.
NB: Certificate does not define the success rate and in Nigeria "Street smart" is paying more than certificate.
Stay bless.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Donkalio(m): 1:27pm
must every body get employed? check the Forbes or Guinness book of record, the Richest men in the world, are Entrepreneurs. start your own job no matter how little you may start.
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by AccessME(m): 1:27pm
laydoh:who first class and second class upper EPP?
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by jarrot(m): 1:27pm
Orubebe01:
kudos bro!
with hard work and persistence your dog will get there!
Your moniker thou: " we will not take it "
1 Like
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by IPKISSC: 1:27pm
Dr. Pius Anyim Pius had third class yet he became the SGF in Gooodluck's government. Everything is by grace not by grade
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sexdoll: 1:28pm
Jonathan:
It's only fools who are more concerned with whom they are better than rather than concentrating on the issue at hand.
I was speaking with someone today and at some point this person, probably because he wants to console himself of his bad situation said to me, I was crying I had no shoes when I saw someone who had no legs.
Then I said to him...
Yeah right, but it still doesn't change the fact that you have no shoes.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by sexdoll: 1:32pm
Orubebe01:
Where's the millions?
My friend if you continue training your dog like this, the poor animal will only be able to swallow highest ten thousand naira.
|Re: Did You Graduate With A Pass Or Third Class? Here's A Word Of Advice For You. by Originality007: 1:32pm
But you must sit up. University education is more tasking than Polytechnic education.
You must b high on expired weed...
1 Like
CEH V9 Training In Abuja Nigeria / Things To Do Before You Lose Your Job / Why Engineering Remains One Of The Best Courses To Study In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Hassanaz(m), Holyfield1(m), pandax, realjosepheg, chenzen(m), Jayk1(m), Akerry(m), crisycent, Dayg88(m), Lacomb(m), Ucheoman, frank1k, Onufedo(m), kingmexy1997(m), Oluwahenry24, Kaydyboy(m), Viking007(m), kasheemawo(m), olaruchi, BigboysZ(m), Horlaslim, fyna, Polymat9(f), drightguy(m), dayus444, oyinoluwayinka, sugaslim, Thebrightest(m), Toheeb31(m), Uyi168(m), boxer022(m), infotekng(m), Digitron, ecele, JIDEBROWN1, brine(m), kingsleyugo41, oyejohn, ViktorMartins(m), deprince77, Spandy(m), brill224(m), KoboUP(m), gidlight(m), inwangobio(m), kingori, Sleemchoko8, seggexco(m), HOD2(m), Fidelmalek(m), justi4jesu(f), Princeboca12(m), bigkingwillie(m), eginwai(m), khendytoyn and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9