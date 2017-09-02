₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Benart(m): 6:51pm On Aug 07, 2016
Due to the limited service centres of smartphone and cost of repairs at service centre many individuals prefer to visit a roadside mobile engineer, who will definitely help you cause more damage to your mobile phone. Below i will be giving u 5 reasons why you shouldn't give a roadside engineer your phone
1. UNIVERSAL PARTS: Many smartphones definite part are very scarce in the market, so this engineer use a unniversal part in your mobile phone. How do you expect a machine to perform properly, with a universal part which it wasn't programmed to work with?
NB: it might work normally for some months or weeks but later that fault will definitely arise again or might lead to another problem.
2 YOU CANT GRANTEE AUTHENTICITY: Most of the mobile parts sold in the market are fake and it cant never be like follow-come part from the manufacturer. When this engineers use this parts in your mobile phone it may lead to a breakdown sooner or later
3 TRYING TO CUT COST: Most of this engineer are greedy individuals, they prefer to buy substandard parts too use on your mobile phone, just to make alot of profit from the job or to make you return back 2wks - 3wks later complaining about the same issue.
4.UNSKILLED ENGINEERS : This is very common in our country today, many of this so called engineers are not properly skilled, just because of the urge for independence most of them don't finish their training because they think they already know the basics. when such engineer is given a device which suffers an issue worst than the basics he tries to use patch to work technic to solve the issue, unknowingly to him that every circuit in your device are properly linked once one is alter it leads too a critical damage or another issue.
5. LESS KNOWLEDGE ABOUT DEVICE: Many Smartphone companies have their various technics, way they build the panels of their devices and computer programs designed to debug the panel of their products. Most of this engineers have limited apparatus to fix some mobile devices so they just try to patch and try anything that will make it get back to shape, whereby reducing and destroying the life span of the device.
My Experience: In the year 2014 i got a brand new device from an online store, the device i got actually has a service centre in were i reside. After using the device for like a year, it actually started developing some issues due too my carelessness.
When this issues became unbearable i actually decided to take my device to a roadside repairer who helped me fix the issue. The night i fix the issue i actually started noticing signs of what i fix but i actually ignored it with all confidence that it was never coming back. By the next morning the issue fully returned, so i had to return the device back to the repairer. This time he assured me 100% that it was never going to come up again, i happily joined faith with him.
Not up to 1month again i noticed signs of this issue again, i ignored it and managed my phone because it wasnt severe and i didnt have much money for monthly repairs. Some weeks later the issue became unbearable and i actually wanted to fix my touchpad so i decided to visit the engineer again. After he fix the touchpad and the issue, everything fixed was working fine and i left town, but i started noticing some new issues like 2 new issues and dirt in the fixed touchpad.
I was every confused i didn't know what to do, so i sold the phone out stating the issues to the buyer and we agreed terms. The buyer currently have fixed the issue developed by the phone and the issue developed by the roadside engineer over 5 times now in a space of 6months.
If u calculate the total cost spent on repairs of this my phone it could get you 2 of this mid-range device.
Remark: My advice for every mobile phone user is that he shouldn't get any device that doesnt have a service centre in your state or country and never give your device to any roadside engineer.
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by okooloyun1(m): 11:13pm On Aug 07, 2016
Op you need to change ur topic coz mechanic no dey repair phone.
1 Like
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Benart(m): 6:49am On Aug 08, 2016
okooloyun1:
Thanks correction taken. i actually meant engineer
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by eleojo23: 7:18am
Roadside phone engineers will be like, Op, why you wan spoil market for us?
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Kizyte(m): 7:19am
Na kpako phones dem dey give Road-side Technicians, me, right from day 1, na Customer Care (Support Centres) dey fix my phone, neat and professionally.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:19am
..
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by boman2014: 7:19am
u wan spoil market for them baa
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by DouglasH92(m): 7:20am
Rubbish. The so called roadside engineers are more savvy, more versatile and cheaper than your corporate phone engineers.
1 Like
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by sundilazo(m): 7:20am
Am tired of all dis irrelevant news...bring on sometin captivating
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Olulinks(m): 7:20am
OP, some of your points here aren't true.
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Joel3(m): 7:20am
that is how one spoiled my iPhone 5 panel.the thing weak me. when phone i gave him was working fine only to just fix little thing. after he finish repairing it the phone didnt even power on again.
ok screw it back and give it to me. he gave me the phone and battery for hand saperately. and say if he/i put the battery the phone will explode.
the phone get hot if you put the battery. men i wan cry. which kind surgery this guy do. my enemy will never go there again.
1 Like
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Chrisozone: 7:20am
We go there because they are cheaper.
Nothing last forever
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by N0T0RI0US: 7:21am
Op, the way you use "actually" is actually tiring mehn.
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Christane(m): 7:21am
becus z dat d roadsyd does nt make him unskill some are more skilled and experience dan those in beautiful big shop ..bt becus dy dnt av money to rent a standard shop dy decide to dwell at d roadsyd dnt downgrade a roadside repairer ..cus no condition z permanent
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by sugaslim: 7:23am
Alaba boys must chop nah
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Greatmind23: 7:24am
only for Rich people you buy phone for road 3k it get fault you dey go slot you are mad be that
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Roon9(m): 7:24am
All in all once your phone starts developing issues, just start saving up for a new phone
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by Langbasa: 7:25am
COME OP YOU WAN SPOIL JOB FOR NWAMAIKPE NI ABI YOU NO SABI SAY NA ROAD SIDE ENGINEER HIM BE
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by 1metre: 7:25am
Op u are on point. Most of them are jack of all trade. They can repair anything so far money is involved.
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by ExInferis(m): 7:27am
1. Items 1 to 3 are a repetition
2. You blew it when you called ordinary repairmen "engineers".
3. You said there's a service center near you. Yet you took your faulty device to a "roadside engineer ". Why then should your post have any credibility?
4. You clearly have no idea how computers work.
5. Your post sucks ass.
1 Like
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by policy12: 7:27am
.
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by johnshagb(m): 7:29am
You no wan make guys chop?
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by sakalisis(m): 7:29am
lol
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by benzems(m): 7:30am
Some people write post without brain.
How many phone in Nigerian today have service center.
Let me tell you we pave about 1000 different brands of phone in Nigeria with only 8 services center.
Before you post rubbish next time consult experts in the field.
I hope you know that the phone you are using now is China phone
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by patola080(m): 7:31am
Do u know dat some re better den dos ones in shop I remember gvin my phone to one guy like dat because dey re sellin phones( slots) n ve shop dat dey use to repair phones d phone is not working up still now
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by SIRKAY98(m): 7:32am
Can u even replace ur ordinary phone casing ur self?
|Re: Why You Shouldn't Give A Roadside Engineer Your Phone by slimjohn2k5: 7:34am
Most people prefer roadside engineer because they can wait right there and get their fix
But service centre will tell u to come back in 3weeks time. Moreover I noticed that the service centre engineers do send customer phones to the roadside engineers from my experience at Saks Tinubu
Also most of the service centre engineers were roadside engineers before. We recycle service in naija
