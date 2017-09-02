



1. UNIVERSAL PARTS: Many smartphones definite part are very scarce in the market, so this engineer use a unniversal part in your mobile phone. How do you expect a machine to perform properly, with a universal part which it wasn't programmed to work with?



NB: it might work normally for some months or weeks but later that fault will definitely arise again or might lead to another problem.



2 YOU CANT GRANTEE AUTHENTICITY: Most of the mobile parts sold in the market are fake and it cant never be like follow-come part from the manufacturer. When this engineers use this parts in your mobile phone it may lead to a breakdown sooner or later



3 TRYING TO CUT COST: Most of this engineer are greedy individuals, they prefer to buy substandard parts too use on your mobile phone, just to make alot of profit from the job or to make you return back 2wks - 3wks later complaining about the same issue.



4.UNSKILLED ENGINEERS : This is very common in our country today, many of this so called engineers are not properly skilled, just because of the urge for independence most of them don't finish their training because they think they already know the basics. when such engineer is given a device which suffers an issue worst than the basics he tries to use patch to work technic to solve the issue, unknowingly to him that every circuit in your device are properly linked once one is alter it leads too a critical damage or another issue.



5. LESS KNOWLEDGE ABOUT DEVICE: Many Smartphone companies have their various technics, way they build the panels of their devices and computer programs designed to debug the panel of their products. Most of this engineers have limited apparatus to fix some mobile devices so they just try to patch and try anything that will make it get back to shape, whereby reducing and destroying the life span of the device.





My Experience: In the year 2014 i got a brand new device from an online store, the device i got actually has a service centre in were i reside. After using the device for like a year, it actually started developing some issues due too my carelessness.



When this issues became unbearable i actually decided to take my device to a roadside repairer who helped me fix the issue. The night i fix the issue i actually started noticing signs of what i fix but i actually ignored it with all confidence that it was never coming back. By the next morning the issue fully returned, so i had to return the device back to the repairer. This time he assured me 100% that it was never going to come up again, i happily joined faith with him.



Not up to 1month again i noticed signs of this issue again, i ignored it and managed my phone because it wasnt severe and i didnt have much money for monthly repairs. Some weeks later the issue became unbearable and i actually wanted to fix my touchpad so i decided to visit the engineer again. After he fix the touchpad and the issue, everything fixed was working fine and i left town, but i started noticing some new issues like 2 new issues and dirt in the fixed touchpad.



I was every confused i didn't know what to do, so i sold the phone out stating the issues to the buyer and we agreed terms. The buyer currently have fixed the issue developed by the phone and the issue developed by the roadside engineer over 5 times now in a space of 6months.



If u calculate the total cost spent on repairs of this my phone it could get you 2 of this mid-range device.





