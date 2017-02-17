Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? (818 Views)

I often hear muslims seeking guidance from allaah. In fact, in their obligatory salaat, they ask him to show them the straight path. Then, I wonder, how do they receive guidance as they cannot hear from allaah.



Is the quran not enough for guidance and showing the straight path?



Just thinking o !!!

Reading the Quran is one thing and receiving guidance thereof is another. We can only receive guidance by the help of Allah hence the reason we supplicate for his guidance. For example, we see ISIS' book haram' reading the same Qur'an as we do, but apparently they are not guided hence for their misinterpretation of the Qur'an and their disobedience. I hope you get the drill.



Reading the Quran is one thing and receiving guidance thereof is another. We can only receive guidance by the help of Allah hence the reason we supplicate for his guidance. For example, we see ISIS' book haram' reading the same Qur'an as we do, but apparently they are not guided hence for their misinterpretation of the Qur'an and their disobedience. I hope you get the drill.

Let me now redirect this to you: is the Bible guiding people to the straight part?

We receive guidance by ignoring senseless thread like dis.

haffaze777:



We receive guidance by ignoring senseless thread like dis.

Hehe Hehe 3 Likes

Rilwayne001:





Reading the Quran is one thing and receiving guidance thereof is another. We can only receive guidance by the help of Allah hence the reason we supplicate for his guidance. For example, we see ISIS' book haram' reading the same Qur'an as we do, but apparently they are not guided hence for their misinterpretation of the Qur'an and their disobedience. I hope you get the drill.



Let me now redirect this to you: is the Bible alone guiding people to the straight part?

Do you think lieman2012 is asking for answers? Do you think lieman2012 is asking for answers? 4 Likes

hopefulLandlord:





Do you think lieman2012 is asking for answers?

Of course I know he's not seeking for answers. I actually wanted him to apply his question to himself as regards whether the Bible guides Christian to the straight part.



Of course I know he's not seeking for answers. I actually wanted him to apply his question to himself as regards whether the Bible guides Christian to the straight part.

He definitely doesn't think before opening is silly threads.

malvisguy212:

who is dis intruder?are u a muslim why incursion into our territory?i've never seen a group hiprocrites like xtians.They wil neva quote any negativ speech of jesus,only d sweet ones they wil quote.did jesus not tel u dat he didnt bring PEACE to d world?That he brought SWORD and FIRE,Matt10:34-37,Luke12:49-51

tijjanioyan:

who is dis intruder?are u a muslim why incursion into our territory?i've never seen a group hiprocrites like xtians.They wil neva quote any negativ speech of jesus,only d sweet ones they wil quote.did jesus not tel u dat he didnt bring PEACE to d world?That he brought SWORD and FIRE,Matt10:34-37,Luke12:49-51 so who did jesus kill with the sword ? Even His disciples did not kill ,as a matter of fact, they are the ones who were killed for preaching christ.



so who did jesus kill with the sword ? Even His disciples did not kill ,as a matter of fact, they are the ones who were killed for preaching christ.

what jesus mean in that verse is that because of His teaching, there will be division,please read the whole context first.

malvisguy212:

so who did jesus kill with the sword ? Even His disciples did not kill ,as a matter of fact, they are the ones who were killed for preaching christ.



The disciples couldn't kill anyone and were ordered allegedly by Jesus to turn the other cheek whenever they are being attacked. I suppose was peaceful and not violent as at that time basically because they had no other option than to succumb to whatever and however they were being treated by the Jews and the Romans owing to the fact that they were more or less like a third class citizens. So tell me, how else would you have wanted them to cope

Under a very strict powerful oppositions if not to turn the other cheek to avert total alienation?







what jesus mean in that verse is that because of His teaching, there will be division,please read the whole context first.

The disciples couldn't kill anyone and were ordered allegedly by Jesus to turn the other cheek whenever they are being attacked. I suppose was peaceful and not violent as at that time basically because they had no other option than to succumb to whatever and however they were being treated by the Jews and the Romans owing to the fact that they were more or less like a third class citizens. So tell me, how else would you have wanted them to cope

Under a very strict powerful oppositions if not to turn the other cheek to avert total alienation?

This doesn't make any sense, maybe you should explain better.

tijjanioyan:

who is dis intruder?are u a muslim why incursion into our territory?i've never seen a group hiprocrites like xtians.They wil neva quote any negativ speech of jesus,only d sweet ones they wil quote.did jesus not tel u dat he didnt bring PEACE to d world?That he brought SWORD and FIRE,Matt10:34-37,Luke12:49-51

If you do not know that Jesus speaks with parables then you need to show us one of his action that took away peace from the world. He never fought a single war unlike Mohammed. I think you know whatever someone mean by his action.



Mohammed took away peace from the world in his time shedding blood everywhere he went with jihad. If you do not know that Jesus speaks with parables then you need to show us one of his action that took away peace from the world. He never fought a single war unlike Mohammed. I think you know whatever someone mean by his action.Mohammed took away peace from the world in his time shedding blood everywhere he went with jihad. 2 Likes

Drinkwater06:





The disciples couldn't kill anyone and were ordered allegedly by Jesus to turn the other cheek whenever they are being attacked. I suppose was peaceful and not violent as at that time basically because they had no other option than to succumb to whatever and however they were being treated by the Jews and the Romans owing to the fact that they were more or less like a third class citizens. So tell me, how else would you have wanted them to cope

Under a very strict powerful oppositions if not to turn the other cheek to avert total alienation?











how did muhammed spread islam ? As of that time, the arab pagan is the majority, yet muhammed went on to wage war against them. But the disciples of jesus lay down their life for the sake of preaching the gospel. That is the big different.

Through isteekharoh

@op dont u ask God for guidance? or is the bibble not guiding enough?

@op dont u ask God for guidance? or is the bibble not guiding enough?

As Muslims we are encouraged to ask for guidance before making any decisions too, not only in prayers. Google Istikhara