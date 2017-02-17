₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by truthman2012(m): 6:19pm On Aug 10, 2016
I often hear muslims seeking guidance from allaah. In fact, in their obligatory salaat, they ask him to show them the straight path. Then, I wonder, how do they receive guidance as they cannot hear from allaah.
Is the quran not enough for guidance and showing the straight path?
Just thinking o !!!
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Rilwayne001: 6:28pm On Aug 10, 2016
truthman2012:
Reading the Quran is one thing and receiving guidance thereof is another. We can only receive guidance by the help of Allah hence the reason we supplicate for his guidance. For example, we see ISIS' book haram' reading the same Qur'an as we do, but apparently they are not guided hence for their misinterpretation of the Qur'an and their disobedience. I hope you get the drill.
Let me now redirect this to you: is the Bible guiding people to the straight part?
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by haffaze777(m): 6:35pm On Aug 10, 2016
truthman2012:We receive guidance by ignoring senseless thread like dis.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Rilwayne001: 6:37pm On Aug 10, 2016
haffaze777:
Hehe
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by hopefulLandlord: 6:41pm On Aug 10, 2016
Rilwayne001:
Do you think lieman2012 is asking for answers?
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Rilwayne001: 6:46pm On Aug 10, 2016
hopefulLandlord:
Of course I know he's not seeking for answers. I actually wanted him to apply his question to himself as regards whether the Bible guides Christian to the straight part.
He definitely doesn't think before opening is silly threads.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by malvisguy212: 11:19am On Feb 06
truthman2012:They also invoke peace on their prophet , who they claim is in heaven, now, why will they invoke peace on someone they claim is in heaven, is their no peace in muhammed heaven ? We live in a sinful world sorrounded by evil . There are more peace in heaven. Instead jesus say, MY PEACE I GIVE UNTO YOU NOT AS THE WORLD GIVETH.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by tijjanioyan: 8:53am On Feb 13
malvisguy212:who is dis intruder?are u a muslim why incursion into our territory?i've never seen a group hiprocrites like xtians.They wil neva quote any negativ speech of jesus,only d sweet ones they wil quote.did jesus not tel u dat he didnt bring PEACE to d world?That he brought SWORD and FIRE,Matt10:34-37,Luke12:49-51
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by malvisguy212: 6:34pm On Feb 13
tijjanioyan:so who did jesus kill with the sword ? Even His disciples did not kill ,as a matter of fact, they are the ones who were killed for preaching christ.
what jesus mean in that verse is that because of His teaching, there will be division,please read the whole context first.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Drinkwater06: 6:49pm On Feb 15
malvisguy212:
The disciples couldn't kill anyone and were ordered allegedly by Jesus to turn the other cheek whenever they are being attacked. I suppose was peaceful and not violent as at that time basically because they had no other option than to succumb to whatever and however they were being treated by the Jews and the Romans owing to the fact that they were more or less like a third class citizens. So tell me, how else would you have wanted them to cope
Under a very strict powerful oppositions if not to turn the other cheek to avert total alienation?
what jesus mean in that verse is that because of His teaching, there will be division,please read the whole context first.
This doesn't make any sense, maybe you should explain better.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by drakeli: 9:52pm On Feb 15
tijjanioyan:
If you do not know that Jesus speaks with parables then you need to show us one of his action that took away peace from the world. He never fought a single war unlike Mohammed. I think you know whatever someone mean by his action.
Mohammed took away peace from the world in his time shedding blood everywhere he went with jihad.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by malvisguy212: 10:49pm On Feb 15
Drinkwater06:how did muhammed spread islam ? As of that time, the arab pagan is the majority, yet muhammed went on to wage war against them. But the disciples of jesus lay down their life for the sake of preaching the gospel. That is the big different.
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Jaymaxxy(m): 11:06am
Through isteekharoh
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by princessayesha(f): 11:07am
Ikon Allah sai kallo @op dont u ask God for guidance? or is the bibble not guiding enough?
As Muslims we are encouraged to ask for guidance before making any decisions too, not only in prayers. Google Istikhara
|Re: How Do Muslims Receive Guidance From Allah? by Billyonaire: 11:11am
Why are muslims so intolerant ? It is not like you invented the Koran, yet you simply prefer to hate anyone who tries to analyze the ancient book. When you criticize your religion, you help others understand that tolerance is an attribute of God and the Universe, but Islam seems to lack tolerance and as such as remained an archaic religion in a cyber generation.
Open up Islam for the intelligent minds and stop popularizing it amongst illiterate amajiris only, it is the reason Islam is heaven for terrorism, because the ignorant people cant utilize their rational minds, they believe every vision arising from the sub-conscious mind, which is our basic animal organic nature as soul. It is almost always an impulsive faculty. Which is why terrorists believe so much that they are doing the right things.
