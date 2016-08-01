₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,101 members, 3,414,149 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 March 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" (46196 Views)
Omega Fire Ministry Issues Official Statement On Arrest Of Apostle Suleiman / Tongue Of Fire Restoration Ministry Pastor In Sex Scandal (photos) / My Pastor Almost Rape Me In The Name Of Retreat - Honey Phoenix Evarist (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by NigerianTabloid: 3:56pm On Aug 24, 2016
AIT staff writes about how a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries sexually assaulted her in 2013.
http://www.tabloidnig.com/2016/08/how-omega-fire-ministry-pastor-sexually.html
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Nobody: 3:58pm On Aug 24, 2016
I cant read call me when it reaches fp
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by rusher14: 3:58pm On Aug 24, 2016
is she the one in the photo?
Don't let me say what is on my mind o.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by splenzard(m): 4:21pm On Aug 24, 2016
Actually you didn't have the strength to at least slap him but you get strength write this long episode
actually I don't blame the man much sha from your picture here sef, Vaseline crew would have something to "ponder" on tonight
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by bullseye90(m): 4:46pm On Aug 24, 2016
there's always two sides to a story . she has told her part. who knows if she didn't reciprocate n maybe dressed seductively. she may giv some unconscious suggestive cues. the pics speak of d kind of gal that will bend a man to her will using wat she has....
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by kelechi50: 5:00pm On Aug 24, 2016
This is to confirm what your mom said about you
76 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by generaliy: 11:10am
Lol, every body will come up with tales by moonlight now, nonsense and oloshos
68 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by generaliy: 11:11am
Lalasticlala come and see o, another story here
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by SirWere(m): 11:18am
Wow now this is getting very intresting...
All those claiming BMC's involvement; how do you explain this one now.
1 Like
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by kvngjesse(m): 12:06pm
Lalasticlacla oooo
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by olapluto(m): 12:08pm
Omega ministry for O' Maga worshipers. This is just the beginning. More and more women will come out with evidence.
10 Likes
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by randomperson: 1:29pm
The church is a place full or scandals. It's only that the church leaders are experts in covering it up. When the rate or paedophilia in the catholic church was exposed, we were all shocked... It's just that this sulaiman is a particularly easy target. The man talks damn too much!
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Chanchit: 2:25pm
The babe fumble, she for destroy that pastor marriage before leaving.
4 Likes
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by idbami2(m): 2:25pm
Ah. No bi Alufa Sule man church bi this? Aigooo
HoeMega Fire Church
1 Like
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Shiitposter: 2:25pm
Shiit just got real
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by sugarbelly4: 2:25pm
I know Honey Phoenix Evariste, the pretty AIT staff, see her full pictures HERE
2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by sugarbelly4: 2:26pm
OMG
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by ladyF(f): 2:26pm
Why didn't she say the name of the pastor?
It's LadyF again.
9 Likes
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by AkinPhysicist: 2:26pm
1 Like
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by kenonze(f): 2:26pm
Nairaland hates Suleman like MMM
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by omenkaLives: 2:26pm
Folks have no idea!
Most of these guys are nothing but twisted sexual predators who take advantage of the gullibility members of their congregation to extort them sexually and financially- all under the cover of "spiritual guiders".
I assure y'all, soon, you'll get stories about one pastor from Shepard House in Abuja.
Just a matter of time before his own stories are blown open. Him own don too much.
This was even before this Suleiman 's story blew open. Glad the mods are resurrecting these threads because they all add up to the bigger picture. These have been happening but the public just wasn't paying attention. It is the way it is now because a GO is involved.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by divinelove(m): 2:27pm
chai like founder like members, omega fire ministry n sex na 5 & 6. Next time u see a pastor from there just be careful
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by labanji(m): 2:27pm
Gs
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Dhaffs(m): 2:27pm
Una nor qo leave omega ministry pple nd deir pastors,wetin dem do una sef...?
2 Likes
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by elvisino112: 2:27pm
OJI MOTOR EME OGO
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by datola: 2:27pm
Oga o
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Tazdroid(m): 2:27pm
So she kept the story for four years to ferment like wine and taste better?
Well, she should report to the appropriate authorities if she wants to press charges for unlawful sexual assault
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Chukabiz(m): 2:27pm
Nairaland Front page Topics For The Month Of March:
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Tonto Dikeh
Stephanie Otobo
Apostle Suleman
Stephanie Otobo
Tonto Dikeh
Apostle Suleman
chai
If Nairaland mods remember you, your name na sorry . Go ask MMM.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by sleeknick(m): 2:27pm
Omega 1 is going down...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:27pm
Una sha wan finish this man sha....God dey ooo
6 Likes
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by Richy4(m): 2:27pm
Not again...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Honey Phoenix Evarist: "Omega Fire Ministry Pastor Sexually Assaulted Me" by illicit(m): 2:28pm
well, it is I not i.
Church Locks Out Commercial Sex Workers From New Year’s Eve Service / Twitter Reacts To Adeboye's Advice On The Type Of People Not Marry / Prophet Chukwudi’s Prophecy On Buhari’s Death: Nigerians React
Viewing this topic: bargi, emmaak2(m), gawu1, EazyMoh(m), Brownhacks(m), olaide92(m), adebajosnr, Wfaluse, amberacious, SwiftNation, Johnpaul609(m), mako007(m), sodeide2013, itsloba, fishbone11(m), master2000, tpapi, gbeseun(m), ekeiyke2016(m), chidozeze, giddy007, Akanniade(m), gofnor(m), olanje, netoc65(m), litetias(m), BCISLTD, Gabriel6(m), Kosigift(f), mabella2(f), dolapo003, Phemphel, bellenbliss, ItzChizzyBaby1(f), dstranger, georgecso(m), kally32(m), highrise07(m), miccoy(m), goldfish80(m), petrich10(m), 9jawhite, hajifaty, mictima(m), Amenya96(f), justi4jesu(f), mcgaius, Bolt2011(m), akinmusi(m), Adamadam, iamdare(m), jokotolaakin640(f), jhidey08(m), jimmiedave(m), aventura, cowgirl9090, intu5(f), HeroicMeastro, hafs(f), Ayofad, IyawoNwoke(f), hismerhill(m), datopaper(m), MackDavid(m), benjanjo1, osywhite, sluvy4tune(m), Karanjar(m), mrpotter(m), wendypenny, breezy119, Stone03, kenhamelton, Bamesto(m), sinisters(m), rexfada(m), dinana(m), kemachuk, Freshnex(f), brianok(m), SaintMog(m), uche87(m), Dieumerci(m), olufocus(m), Yorisb, matrix199(m), praise2000 and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5