AIT staff writes about how a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries sexually assaulted her in 2013.





AIT staff Honey Phoenix Evarist took to her Facebook page yesterday to share how a Pastor of Omega Fire Ministieres sexually assaulted her after the mum took her to the pastor for not acting like a christian.



Read her report below:



In 2013 my mum told me i needed deliverance because i refused to act like a "christian" she took me to a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) he said i will do a retreat with him for one month so i went back home to pack my stuff.



This man would always enter my room without knocking. His hands would linger around my breasts when he hugs me...i was uncomfortable but i tried to bring my "mind out of the gutter".

We used to have night prayers and he would prolong the prayers till his heavily pregnant wife got tired and he'l encourage her to go to bed and rest...once she leaves he starts to tell me how much he loves me and how i dont need deliverance because there is nothing wrong with me,and how i am a nice girl who her parents misunderstood.



I was not all that suprised and i tried to take advantage of the situation. I would miss prayers or evening service because i knew he wont do anything about it.



But then his wife started to notice that i had too much freedom.and what suprised me was that he did not seem to care...he would try to kiss me when his wife was just one room away...he would wink at me when her back was turned...he would hold my hand at the back seat of the car when we are returning from night vigil. He was like a love struck teenager.





is she the one in the photo?



Don't let me say what is on my mind o.

actually I don't blame the man much sha from your picture here sef, Vaseline crew would have something to "ponder" on tonight Actually you didn't have the strength to at least slap him but you get strength write this long episodeactually I don't blame the man much sha from your picture here sef, Vaseline crew would have something to "ponder" on tonight 33 Likes 2 Shares

there's always two sides to a story . she has told her part. who knows if she didn't reciprocate n maybe dressed seductively. she may giv some unconscious suggestive cues. the pics speak of d kind of gal that will bend a man to her will using wat she has.... 12 Likes 2 Shares

This is to confirm what your mom said about you 76 Likes 6 Shares

Lol, every body will come up with tales by moonlight now, nonsense and oloshos 68 Likes 4 Shares

All those claiming BMC's involvement; how do you explain this one now. Wow now this is getting very intresting...All those claiming BMC's involvement; how do you explain this one now. 1 Like

Omega ministry for O' Maga worshipers. This is just the beginning. More and more women will come out with evidence. 10 Likes

The church is a place full or scandals. It's only that the church leaders are experts in covering it up. When the rate or paedophilia in the catholic church was exposed, we were all shocked... It's just that this sulaiman is a particularly easy target. The man talks damn too much! 16 Likes 2 Shares

The babe fumble, she for destroy that pastor marriage before leaving. 4 Likes

HoeMega Fire Church 1 Like

Shiit just got real 26 Likes 3 Shares

I know Honey Phoenix Evariste, the pretty AIT staff, see her full pictures HERE 2 Shares

It's LadyF again. Why didn't she say the name of the pastor?It'sagain. 9 Likes

Nairaland hates Suleman like MMM 22 Likes 2 Shares

Most of these guys are nothing but twisted sexual predators who take advantage of the gullibility members of their congregation to extort them sexually and financially- all under the cover of "spiritual guiders".



I assure y'all, soon, you'll get stories about one pastor from Shepard House in Abuja.



Just a matter of time before his own stories are blown open. Him own don too much.



This was even before this Suleiman 's story blew open. Glad the mods are resurrecting these threads because they all add up to the bigger picture. These have been happening but the public just wasn't paying attention. It is the way it is now because a GO is involved. 23 Likes 1 Share

chai like founder like members, omega fire ministry n sex na 5 & 6. Next time u see a pastor from there just be careful chai like founder like members, omega fire ministry n sex na 5 & 6. Next time u see a pastor from there just be careful 2 Likes 2 Shares

Una nor qo leave omega ministry pple nd deir pastors,wetin dem do una sef...? 2 Likes

So she kept the story for four years to ferment like wine and taste better?







Well, she should report to the appropriate authorities if she wants to press charges for unlawful sexual assault 6 Likes 1 Share

If Nairaland mods remember you, your name na sorry . Go ask MMM. 38 Likes 2 Shares

Omega 1 is going down... 5 Likes 1 Share

Una sha wan finish this man sha....God dey ooo 6 Likes

Not again... Not again... 2 Likes 1 Share