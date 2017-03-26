Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Stephanie Otobo’s Mother At Omega Fire Ministry To Beg Apostle Suleman (Pics) (1108 Views)

Apostle Suleiman was said to have forgiven Stephanie but advised Nigerians to be more objective and avoid talking against men of God!





Stephanie Otobo's mother and elder sister were today at Apostle Suleiman's Omega Fire Ministry Headquarters at Auchi, Edo State to beg on behalf of her daughter who accused Apostle Suleiman for denying having a sexual relationship with her and other notable women!

Nonsense. I can bet this man has plenty questions to answer.



The desperation shows it all.



What is her mother's business with what she did ?



Threatening an innocent woman and letting her see she has nothing to lose because her daughter is a wayward person will not stop the scandal.



This Pastor is trying too hard and it will back fire.



The major discussion is if Apostle Slept with the girl or not.



The mother can not answer that question.



They should stop insulting people's intelligence even if they appear not to have brain to them.



Only Otobo her self can say what happened and what did not.



She has been talking and they are calling her names. Several women Ave been coming forward.



The girl that claimed Iyabo Oyo pimped her for Pastor is also alive, they should brng her mother too.



Meanwhile it is more than 48hours. Marine is not yet disgraced. Nothing happened as predicted by Apostle. 8 Likes 2 Shares

am not condemning apostle Suleiman, neither am I saying that Otobo is lying but I just have an observation.







why are they dragging this woman to this issue. the woman merely gave birth yo Stephanie and she's the only person involved. she is an adult and can speak for herself. if she is refuting what she has said then let her come out and do that, unfortunately, the matter is already in court and nothing more can be done again.

let Stephanie talk and not the mother

Allow yourself to use your brain and don't be carried away by sentiments.





When 2 adults sleep together. Their mother can not verify if it is true or false.



Or u are not smart enough to know that ?





Everything can not be Fire, prayer. Try and use your common sense once in a while.



Allow yourself to use your brain and don't be carried away by sentiments.

When 2 adults sleep together. Their mother can not verify if it is true or false.

Or u are not smart enough to know that ?

Everything can not be Fire, prayer. Try and use your common sense once in a while.

Even Thin Tall Tony that we saw in 69 position on live TV denied collecting BJJ

shey her mother follow her go hotel ni...dey don gv madam money she no get choice dan to run her mouth anyhow...shameless family...like mother like daughter

the mum is not saying she was there or not when they were sleeping together.. Stephanie said that her Mother accompanied her to see the MOG for introduction but the woman is saying noting like that happened that she have not seen the said girl for 3yrs now and don't even know what MOG looks like.She said the MOG came to their house to do introduction for marriage and there is no video recording for marriage introduction and the father plus elders were not there? the father said that there wasn't a time in his life that MOG came to his house or him seeing MOG.so how can u pit these things together the mum is not saying she was there or not when they were sleeping together.. Stephanie said that her Mother accompanied her to see the MOG for introduction but the woman is saying noting like that happened that she have not seen the said girl for 3yrs now and don't even know what MOG looks like.She said the MOG came to their house to do introduction for marriage and there is no video recording for marriage introduction and the father plus elders were not there? the father said that there wasn't a time in his life that MOG came to his house or him seeing MOG.so how can u pit these things together 2 Likes

This woman must be very stupid. She is the most foolish mother I have ever seen. Anyway my mother can't be so stupid,daft,senseless and irresponsible as this woman displayed. You have not seen your daughter for three years and you have not heard her own side of story all you can do is to travel all the way to Auchi just to apologize for what you know nothing about. Why didn't you search for your daughter first, hear her own side of the story then ask pastor questions and your daughter too. Money can make a lot of people stupid and people might have been manipulated to see this poor woman to go and make nonsense confession. 2 Likes

the mum is not saying she was there or not when they were sleeping together.. Stephanie said that her Mother accompanied her to see the MOG for introduction but the woman is saying noting like that happened that she have not seen the said girl for 3yrs now and don't even know what MOG looks like.She said the MOG came to their house to do introduction for marriage and there is no video recording for marriage introduction and the father plus elders were not there? the father said that there wasn't a time in his life that MOG came to his house or him seeing MOG.so how can u pit these things together

Hear the story



How will a mother accompanied her daughter to go and meet a man for introduction ?



Hear the story

How will a mother accompanied her daughter to go and meet a man for introduction ?

Does that make any sense to you ?

This woman must be very stupid. She is the most foolish mother I have ever seen. Anyway my mother can't be so stupid,daft,senseless and irresponsible as this woman displayed. You have not seen your daughter for three years and you have not heard her own side of story all you can do is to travel all the way to Auchi just to apologize for what you know nothing about. Why didn't you search for your daughter first. Money can make a lot of people stupid and people might have been manipulated to see this poor woman to go and make nonsense confession.

I dnt blame her.



There is a video where Otobo claimed intimidation and threats.



I dnt blame her.

There is a video where Otobo claimed intimidation and threats.

U av no idea what these m0r0ns can do in the name of protecting their GO

I have now concluded that suleiman is innocent because i heard a voice purportedly by the mother from the girls side that people that came to her from suleiman were shamed, but you see now that the voice was not her mother's as submitted by the useless girl. I had been sitting on the fence but have concluded today. Muslims can be having their field say talking thrash on NL

The parents don't want wahala.

Please u have any evidence the man slept with her?

If u dont have evidence, i will know u r a fool...



Please u have any evidence the man slept with her?

If u dont have evidence, i will know u r a fool...

Sorry to say

If you know how powerful the spell works on its victim you pity many of these people. That's the reason people sheepishly gather at the Temple of his holiness Apostle Rev King despite the death sentence on his neck from the Supreme court. Remember that Rev King during one of the trials at a lower court presented witnesses claiming to be relatives of the victims and people paid to act as firsthand witness of the dealings of His Holiness King. Some of such accounts is similar to this

mother saying her adult daughter she doesn't know her whereabouts for over 3 years didn't sleep or travel around with Oracle Prophet. Was she following her daughter around?

The drama in this thing is an insult to average intelligence.

Lol

If you know how powerful the spell works on its victim you pity many of these people. That's the reason people sheepishly gather at the Temple of his holiness Apostle Rev King despite the death sentence on his neck from the Supreme court. Remember that Rev King during one of the trials at a lower court presented witnesses claiming to be relatives of the victims and people paid to act as firsthand witness of the dealings of His Holiness King. Some of such accounts is similar to this

mother saying her adult daughter she doesn't know her whereabouts for over 3 years didn't sleep or travel around with Oracle Prophet. Was she following her daughter around?

The drama in this thing is an insult to average intelligence.

Instead of all this drama the Omega PR team should threaten Stephanie to recant her accounts or her parents, sisters and villagers will be killed by fire. That should be more effective than all these stunts.

But it was Stephanie that said that !!! so it means she is not saying the truth .THERE ARE PEOPLE HERE THAT WANT THIS STORY TO BE TRUE MY ALL MEANS.THEY WILL NOT AGREE TO WHAT EVER SOME ONE SAID THAT IS NOT SUPPORTING WHAT THAT GIRL SAID .THEY ONLY AGREE THE ONES THAT POINT TO THE FACT THAT ITS TRUE!!!! MAY GOD HELP UNA

U called me a f00l right .



The last time one of the victims of Alfa Sule abused me and I replied on his issues, I was banned for a week.



I won't fall for this.



U called me a f00l right .

The last time one of the victims of Alfa Sule abused me and I replied on his issues, I was banned for a week.

I won't fall for this.

I am sure it was planned.

I didn't call u fool....

Read well,

I challenged u to provide evidence of what u believe....?



I didn't call u fool....

Read well,

I challenged u to provide evidence of what u believe....?

If u cant then u settle for the left...

Sorry to say Pastor Felix

Pastor Felix

How was Church today? Bible says you should not call somebody a fool. Have you seen that before?

No need for ur explanation.



No need for ur explanation.

I will not give any mod opportunity to hide under a rule and ban me for Alfa SULE for the second time .

I did not call him fool...

I did not call him fool...

U cant read?

Pls go,

Pls go,

U dont have any logical evidence....

Trying to be modest, but your post is childish and bias, this made u to insult a woman throwing all caution to the wind. Next time learn to keep quiet rather than exposing your rudeness

Honestly, I don't understand this woman, what is her business with what's going on?



Who brought her to that church?

Is she under any threat?

What suleiman was trying to proof by inviting the woman?

Who interviewed her in the first place?

What about his 24hrs ultimatum? (we are still under 24hrs since last 2 weeks)



For that woman to show up, someone has already threatened this woman,this woman doesn't know anything about her daughter relationship, so, she should go and sit down..





For all drama that this man of Dog and his sheep has been performing including his sudden love up pictures with his wife, it's very clear that this man was trying to cover a lot of things apart from this lady sex Saga...



I know that, Kamar will expose all ur secrets soon... 1 Like

That is her own cup of tea na. How does this one change the fact that the apostle shine the congo of Stephanie Otobo?



Instead of these media damage control, they should address the allegations heads on.