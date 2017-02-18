₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Enouwem(m): 7:26am On Dec 01, 2016
Meet Abdulazeez Lawal AKA Aki, the "small sized" Corp member at nysc orientation camp, Ebonyi State.
Abdulazeez is in platoon, and studied architecture at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by STENON(f): 12:12pm On Dec 01, 2016
congrats to him.
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by SeunEgbegbe(m): 1:36pm
Repent and give your life to Jesus Christ because he's coming very soon
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by pyyxxaro: 1:37pm
Small body nor be sickness
Small motor big engine
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Jeffrey12(m): 1:37pm
There is ability in disability...
congrats to em". Jahh bless your hustle.
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by kolnel: 1:38pm
Does size matters
I hope he has a girlfriend
Thank god today's girl is more interested in the size of the pocket than any other thing
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by EternalBeing: 1:38pm
STENON:Yeah, he's now a celeb because he saw the advantage and purpose in GOD creating him unique. Unlike some that becomes embittered with their uniqueness instead of being thankful and purposeful. Nothing should stop your GOD-given Vision and Purpose.
A must-read thread below:
http://www.nairaland.com/3525405/question-how-live-holy-life
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Akinola2543(m): 1:38pm
happy for him
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Olalekanbanky1(m): 1:38pm
Oshomole 2
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by waleadex(m): 1:38pm
Wishing him the best in life...
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Sisqoman(m): 1:38pm
nah Dwarf joo!
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by angeltolly(f): 1:38pm
So those guys that snapped with him too will be feeling tall now right
Na wa..... Na real wa
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by holluwai(m): 1:38pm
Ko San wo dagba soke
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Tezboi(m): 1:38pm
Nawa oooo... D hustle for FTC is real..... Seems I heard som1 saying..... *those wu give a.....*
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Tokziby: 1:38pm
Aside the small stature, he looks so young and must have been given double promotion in primary school, he's surely around 20 or less than 20.
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by GoodyOG: 1:39pm
wow
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by ChuzzyBlog(m): 1:39pm
nice
Meanwhile BBNaija Fans
Watch Video Of Bassey Sucking Coco Ice's Boobs
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by fulaniHERDSman(m): 1:39pm
Lets hope he doesnt end up as wicked as the midget kaduna Landlord
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by money121(m): 1:39pm
Small baba ooo
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by iornenge81(m): 1:39pm
good for him
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by EmmaOgbu(m): 1:39pm
Small engine indeed
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Rexphobia(m): 1:39pm
Smallie
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by teric4love(m): 1:39pm
I sabi this guy for Ibadan now
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Nbaye: 1:39pm
Small Body no be sickness
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by chumakk: 1:40pm
His manhoo'd may not be small
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Agimor(m): 1:40pm
This is nature taking is course. Nature indeed is not a respecter of man.
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by money121(m): 1:40pm
ChuzzyBlog:
Wetin concern u.. Baba sokoto
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by DTOBS(m): 1:40pm
It must be very tough for him getting his jungle boot size...
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Polyphony(m): 1:41pm
Na this type dey get big kokoma
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by Suxes(m): 1:41pm
I am not understanding o. Is he very young or just dwarf? just asking
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by emmabest2000(m): 1:41pm
OP respect urself nao
|Re: Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp by money121(m): 1:41pm
DTOBS:
Na lie he will exchange with other platoon most especially ladies
