Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp (27282 Views)

Corper Protects Herself From Mosquitoes At Niger State NYSC Camp (Photo) / Ebonyi State Slashes Monthly Allowance Of Corper Doctors From N130k To N15k / "Small-Sized" Male Corper In Anambra NYSC Camp (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Abdulazeez is in platoon, and studied architecture at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Meet Abdulazeez Lawal AKA Aki, the "small sized" Corp member at nysc orientation camp, Ebonyi State.Abdulazeez is in platoon, and studied architecture at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. 4 Likes 1 Share

congrats to him. 2 Likes



Repent and give your life to Jesus Christ because he's coming very soon

49 Likes 5 Shares





Small motor big engine Small body nor be sicknessSmall motor big engine 2 Likes

There is ability in disability...







congrats to em". Jahh bless your hustle.

Does size matters

I hope he has a girlfriend

Thank god today's girl is more interested in the size of the pocket than any other thing 7 Likes 2 Shares

STENON:

congrats to him. Yeah, he's now a celeb because he saw the advantage and purpose in GOD creating him unique. Unlike some that becomes embittered with their uniqueness instead of being thankful and purposeful. Nothing should stop your GOD-given Vision and Purpose.

A must-read thread below:

http://www.nairaland.com/3525405/question-how-live-holy-life Yeah, he's now a celeb because he saw the advantage and purpose in GOD creating him unique. Unlike some that becomes embittered with their uniqueness instead of being thankful and purposeful. Nothing should stop your GOD-given Vision and Purpose.A must-read thread below: 4 Likes

happy for him

Oshomole 2 1 Like

Wishing him the best in life... 1 Like

nah Dwarf joo!







Na wa..... Na real wa So those guys that snapped with him too will be feeling tall now rightNa wa..... Na real wa 3 Likes

Ko San wo dagba soke 2 Likes

Nawa oooo... D hustle for FTC is real..... Seems I heard som1 saying..... *those wu give a.....* 3 Likes

Aside the small stature, he looks so young and must have been given double promotion in primary school, he's surely around 20 or less than 20. 2 Likes

wow





Meanwhile BBNaija Fans



Watch Video Of Bassey Sucking Coco Ice's Boobs niceMeanwhile BBNaija Fans 1 Like 1 Share



Lets hope he doesnt end up as wicked as the midget kaduna Landlord Lets hope he doesnt end up as wicked as the midget kaduna Landlord

Small baba ooo

good for him

Small engine indeed

Smallie

I sabi this guy for Ibadan now

Small Body no be sickness

His manhoo'd may not be small

This is nature taking is course. Nature indeed is not a respecter of man. 1 Like

ChuzzyBlog:

nice

Wetin concern u.. Baba sokoto Wetin concern u.. Baba sokoto

It must be very tough for him getting his jungle boot size...

Na this type dey get big kokoma

I am not understanding o. Is he very young or just dwarf? just asking

OP respect urself nao 1 Like 1 Share