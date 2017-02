This serving corp member is trending online for rocking her NYSC outfit. The corper who is reportedly from Amuri community in Nkanu, Enugu state -apparently decided to wear her oversized kit like this without making any adjustments to it....and this has got the attention of online users.

Hit like if you think she's an otondo. Hit share if you have ever re-sown your over side NYSC clothes just to fit you.

good for her must every cloth be fitted but i know say she go still slimfit am

If na Rihanna wear am na- E go become Swag.. smsh, my sister if u are comfortable in it... *Wear On*