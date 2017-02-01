₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,362 members, 3,377,095 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 09:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking (21305 Views)
Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling / More Photos Of The Bridesmaid Whose Backside Has Got People Talking / Guys Checking Out A Lady's Backside Inside A Club (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by PapiNigga: 6:44pm On Feb 20
The endowed lady who is currently serving her father's land at the NYSC camp in Lagos, is also serving guys with some fifty shades of hotness on her social media page... as this sexy photo of her flaunting her big behind got a lot of guys talking.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/see-corper-whose-backside-got-guys.html?m=1
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by PapiNigga: 6:45pm On Feb 20
See more of her photos below...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by optional1(f): 6:49pm On Feb 20
guys ok
but how many NL guys are talking
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Etzakoos(m): 6:50pm On Feb 20
Where The Back Side?
46 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by ipobarecriminals: 6:52pm On Feb 20
op,u need to see a optician doc asap
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Epositive(m): 6:54pm On Feb 20
Etzakoos:you too need more light?
#positivevibes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Splinz(m): 6:55pm On Feb 20
Heavy yansh with probably an empty head. That one na yansh?
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by PMBfirstson(m): 6:55pm On Feb 20
My bae want 2 sell hers ,who wants to buy?
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by lefulefu(m): 6:58pm On Feb 20
those soldiers and male corpers for dat camp go finish dat big yansh with their cassava
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Etzakoos(m): 7:00pm On Feb 20
I Can Notice Only Males Are Commenting Here...Why Always Male?
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by nikkypearl(f): 7:02pm On Feb 20
she is pretty. ..
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Oyind17: 7:08pm On Feb 20
lefulefu:Not attractive joor
17 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by lefulefu(m): 7:16pm On Feb 20
Oyind17:na everybody load dey dat back so
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Oyind17: 7:17pm On Feb 20
lefulefu:I no see anything special there
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by lefulefu(m): 7:18pm On Feb 20
Oyind17:lol
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Oyind17: 7:26pm On Feb 20
lefulefu:E be like big stone
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Amarabae(f): 7:26pm On Feb 20
Men and Obsession With "backside"
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by lefulefu(m): 7:34pm On Feb 20
Oyind17:come to think of it now dat u say it, it kinder looks strong .dis one fit no dey swing left and right if d owner dey waka.it might feel strong to the touch .but u sef u get bad mouth gaan
6 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by VitaminB12(m): 7:35pm On Feb 20
When an Olosho finally goes to NYSC camp after 1year spill over
13 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Oyind17: 7:36pm On Feb 20
lefulefu:I dey see far na
Lala when this yansh go enter FP?
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Idydarling(f): 7:54pm On Feb 20
is that all she can offer?
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by jmoore(m): 8:03pm On Feb 20
Ike nshi.
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by eyinjuege: 8:06pm On Feb 20
Nominated as the world's best short joke:-
A 3-year old boy examined his testicles while taking a bath.
"Mom", he asked, " Are these my brains?"
"Not yet", she replied.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by mercenary: 8:16pm On Feb 20
Am not even seeing anything oh... Come to Yenegoa anywhere u look its a big back side.... 95% of Ijaw ladies a endowed with lovely behind
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Haute: 8:20pm On Feb 20
Not interested.
4 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by lefulefu(m): 8:20pm On Feb 20
Oyind17:Lala is more into snake threads than yansh threads
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Oyind17: 8:25pm On Feb 20
lefulefu:
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by EVILFOREST: 8:58pm On Feb 20
Splinz:All her senses traveled down to her NYANSH.
The worst is that she is sitting on her BRAIN now..
That's why such Ladies are zero at normal atmospheric temperature, pressure
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Preca(f): 9:14pm On Feb 20
Now she has to make herself uncomfortable in her pics just to show the butt
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by ibroh22(m): 9:28pm On Feb 20
Preca:wetin cosign you,is it your bumbum
somebody please borrow me that wetin concern you picx
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by RadicallyBlunt: 9:31pm On Feb 20
Why does she enjoy snapping from behind
|Re: Beautiful Corper Whose Backside Got Guys Talking by Preca(f): 9:33pm On Feb 20
ibroh22:wetin consign you too now ..lol
Reckless Driver Kills Corps Member In Ondo / FG Pays December Allawee / The 2016 NYSC Call Up Letter Circulating Is Unauthorized - NYSC DG
Viewing this topic: Kekostic(m), LesbianBoy(m), Babsnip, Eldeee, Kenchukky(m), eastman11, edudguy(m), powerfulsettingz, almarthins(m), Sempumping(f), Prettyhurts(f), pusskhole(m), gbnet(m), Khalhabs(m), lapariah, AYODEJI94(m), bolamp(m), yeahh(m), peterveo(m), Mrflyguy, Mandesz(m), Phunmmielurlar(f), hibly(m), koolangel1(m), nossycheek(f), twinskenny(m), adexoramo, doctokwus, oluwilson, tripleaa, ebuka1993(m), sekem, rayralph(m), lourash(m), Trendsoulmate, kolado(m), denkyw(m), papshaun, jjk24(m), ERCROSS(m), yomihinmikaiye(m), Phrankin(m), beey4u(m), Ayeesharh(f), alBHAGDADI, Emperorone(m), omemero, kenboss, bjhaid, opetomi, kaywhynoni, fatdick(m), Dabigbroda(m), Oladelson(m), realtemi(m), deiikonac(m), CanadianNurse, Mememan, Wendyi, azuson(m), samirchudi(m), freeDR(m), Nerica(m), Tobari(m), dansantus1986, tmama1, mosho4all(m), sammyhands, Oshoko(m), Abukia404(f), Adebanjids1(m), lekanlaniyan(m), neatideas, Smartlife(m), sdavirus, LaExpert, Misypee(f), hajodolyn, LockDown69(m), APCHaram, vichyke, donsaint2(m), magicalx(m), panthera4, jummy604(f), micho1, Emekamex(m), evidon1(m), Eliona, tico1212(m), princekalani, Chudichu(m), jerrykings1(m), mobiy007(m), Wfaluse, badassProdigy(m), Aksimple47(m), ichommy(m), bayulll011, NaijaEfcc, Odingo1, teepha(f), Igbouwanile(m), Simon94(m), Mrukk(f), Carshopper(m), unclekev(m), azeecoboy(m), yusuf2(m), dammyagboola(m), skoloppy31(m), Hiroshize(m), lestat(m), naturalwaves, sanerugwei, demzey(m), pacharles1(m), mustydeen(m), Ab4all(m), Handsomecole(m), harlee(m), dljbd1(m), tobiy3k, Duke007(m), udemzy101(m), skoda62(m), sauta(m), Annruby(f), Adedaniel211(m), xxgig, Kaykay(m), valyzubxx(m), Titiluvly(f), jayyemmy and 257 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17