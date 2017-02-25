Prologue

CHIOMA.

I stared intently into his eyes. I didnt know if believing him was a good idea. But then, i loved this man. I couldnt do without him.



I closed my eyes then opened them again. Tears filled my eyes 'Chuks, why do you keep doing this to me?'



'i'm so sorry'



'why do you continue cheating on me? What have i done to deserve all this ill-treatment from you? Why?'



'i was seduced, i swear'



I started crying again.



Crying was all i did nowadays. No matter how much i try to stop myself, the tears never stopped flowing.



'baby please...' he said moving closer to me, he wrapped his hands around my shoulder 'she seduced me. It was never my intention'



I cried even harder.



'this is the third time you are sleeping with my best friends!' i cried slapping my laps 'when will you change? What do they have that i dont have? Eh, Chuks?'



'i'm so sorry'



'how many time? How many times do you have to apologise to me for the same mistake? Why do you have to always destroy the friendship between my friends and i?'



'i'm so sorry...' his voice was shaky now 'if i have to apologise over and over again, then i will have to do so over and over again. But please, forgive me'



I stood up. I looked at him again and i made my decision 'i've made my decision Chuks...' i moved away from him 'i want a divorce'



KAINENE.



I know i should have told mum about dad's sudden disappearance but i knew better.



Mum was going to break down again and i couldnt bear seeing mum in pains. She still loved dad, i could tell and i was scared she could easily take him back again which i didnt want.



We were much better on our own, we certainly did not need dad in our lives, we were better off without him.



'is there something you are not telling me Nene?' mum asked interrupting my thoughts.



'eh..no, why do you ask?'



'you seemed distant, which is very much unlike you' she said.



I forced a smile 'everything is okay mum, i was just thinking about how i was going to carry out a very tough assignment, but dont bother, its not something i cannot handle'



She gave me a doubtful look 'are you sure?'



'of course mum'



'okay oo, no problem. Just know that i'll always be here incase you need anything' she continued knitting whatever she was.



'mum, can i ask you a question?'



'yes, go ahead my dear'





'if...thats, are you still in love with dad?'



She stiffened.





'i...i mean no harm'





She quietly dropped the knitting pin and the wool beside her 'why do you ask?'





'i just wanted to know'





Then she forced a smile 'i always loved your dad Nene, i never stopped loving him. But i just couldnt cope with his unfaithfulness again. I know marriage is for better for worse..but i didnt..i couldnt cope any longer. I loved him but i was more than convinced that he wasnt the one for me..' i noticed tears welling in her eyes already.





I felt bad. Father was a bastar.d for hurting mother and i vowed within myself to make him pay.







'men are bastar.ds!' i said angrily.







'not all..' she wiped the tears with the back of her hand 'Nene, just pray you meet the right man for you. Because when you do, you'll feel nothing but peace, happiness and contentment'







'i dont want any man in my life mum. I cant stand being hurt'







'but you have to get married, dont you want to be a mother too?'







'i'd rather be a single mother mum. No need getting married'







'dont say that Nene, i need to carry my grandchild' she said reaching for my hands.







'you'll carry your grandchild, that i assure you'







JOLADE.



I came down from the car and walked into the building.



I saw his mother in the sitting room, her hands on her cheeks, staring into space.



'good day ma..' i greeted politely.



She looked up then smiled at me 'Jolade! You're welcome, its been a while' she spread her arms for a hug.



I hugged her 'how have you been ma? Nathan told me you travelled for your medical check up. How is your health now?'



'i'm fine by God's grace' she replied warmly.



'okay ma..' i straightened my dress 'i guess Nathan is inside his room, i'm here to see him'



'oh..okay, you can go ahead..'



I smiled and was about walking away when she called my name.



'Jolade?'



'yes ma?' i answered turning around.



'does Nathan love you?'



I was shocked and surprised. What brought about the question?

'eh..eh...yes ma...i..why do you ask?' i stuttered.



'nothing...' she shrugged 'i just wanted to know'



I nodded and turned around, taking the stairs two at a time. That question kind of unsettled me, what was happening? Did Nathan do or say something? Did i do something wrong?



I knew mummy Mabel to be a very nice and understanding woman and she just wouldnt ask that kind of a question without a reason.



I knocked on his door twice then opened it.



The smell of marijuana wafted through my nostrils immediately.



I coughed loudly. Nathan was at it again.



He was on the bed, totally unclad and had his erected manhood in his hands, wanking with his left hand while he held the marijuana in his right hand.



'Nathan!'



He looked up, he didnt stop wanking.



Then he smiled and winked at me.



He threw the marijuana in the ash tray beside him and beckoned on me to come over.



I did 'Nathan, whats all this? Do you want to...' i had barely finished my statement when he shoved me roughly into his bed tearing at my clothes.



I screamed 'Nathan?! What is wrong with you? Leave me alone! Ah!' he forcefully bit my ni.pple and it was painful.



The door opened immediately and mummy Mabel came running in.



'Nathan, what are you doing?! Leave her alone!' she screamed and pulled Nathan away from me. She pulled me into her arms and covered me with the sheets.



I was glad she came to my rescue, who knows, Nathan might have raped me again.



Again, yes.



Nathan had raped me countless number of times. Sometimes, he was sweet enough to ask for sex but other times, he did it the violent way.



I started crying.



'Nathan, what is wrong with you? Do you want to rape this girl? Why would you want to do something like that?!' mummy Mabel asked angrily 'so if i wasnt at home, you would have taken advantage of her? Are you mad? Is this how i raised you to be?!'







I hadnt told her about the other rape incident. She didnt know the monster she had for a son.







'is it that you're an addict or what? Earlier, i walked into you having sex with a girl and now you want to rape her? Havent you had your fill yet!'







I wasnt surprised.



I was a bit happy she said a girl and not girls. It was a normal thing and i've learnt to live with it and tolerate it.





I loved Nathan that much.



KAINENE.



'common bae, you should give him a chance, my cousin is not all bad you know' Kaka, my childhood friend said playing with my locks.







I was a naturally born dada.







I didnt know where i inherited it from though. My mum had natural hair, same with the demon called my father. My locks were dark, neat and long and it suited my very fair skin very well.







'look Kaka, i've told you before and i'm going to repeat myself. This cousin of yours, Marcus or whatever his name is, is going to cause problems between us. I dont know how many times i'm going to tell you this. I'm not interested in a relationship and thats final. You pestering my life isnt going to do our friendship any good, so quit!' i was very serious when i said it.





Marcus could ruin our friendship. Kaka had no idea how much i hated him. I hated him to the extent his mere presence alone irritated me.





She shook her head 'you dont know what you are doing to yourself K, i've told you this before and i'm going to repeat myself over and over as well, you dont live your life in other people's shadows. Other people's ill-lucks might be your goodluck, that someone else did not succeed in a particular area does not mean you wont succeed as well, K...'









'Kaka, stop this now!' i said vehemently 'stop this now and i mean it, i am very serious'







'fine!' she raised her hand up in defeat 'i've long known that you dont like taking corrections, whatever you believe is the right thing, every other thing someone says is useless and unreasonable! If you like, dont get married! Dont give any guy a chance! Remain and die a virgin, its ur da.mn business, i'm done talking sense into you. That your father left your mother does not mean your husband would also leave you!'







I lost it. I slapped her.



JOLADE.



I checked my wristwatch for the umpteenth time and looked at the entrance of the fast food and i sighed.





He had asked me to come by 1pm, but now it was almost 2:30 and he was nowhere to be found.







I wondered where he was and what he was doing at the moment. He could be with another girl...

I shuddered at the thought of that.









I wondered if Nathan was ever going to change. He was the most handsome guy i've ever met but then, his manners suck.









He was rude and disrespectful to me all the time, no matter how much i tried to please him. No matter how much i tried to make him love me the way i did. He just didnt know how much i really loved him.









I sighed in relief when i saw him enter the fast food. He looked around and when he found me, he started walking towards me.







I loved everything about him. His swag. His dressence. His walking step, everything about me.







He got to my table, pulled out a chair and sat on it without as much glance towards me or even a greeting.







Then he pulled out his phone and began to type.







Not again! I sighed. When will i ever get the attention of this young man? God please help me! Help me in this.









'Nathan, hi...' i greeted with a slight shaky voice.







'hi, you too' he said not looking up from his phone.







'how are you doing?'







'fine'









'what about your mum?'







'you have her phone number right?'







'um...eh..yes i do. I'll call her later'









Then he looked up, tucked his phone back into his pocket then stood up 'lets get out of here. Have you had something to eat?' he asked with a devilish smile.







'eh...um...yeah, but where are we going to?'







'you're going to need that food in few minutes from now. Get up' he said walking towards me. He pulled me up quickly i almost kicked my foot on the table.









Then he proceeded to drag me out of the restaurant.





*****







He dumped me on the bed and pulled off his clothes.





Then he came upon me, kissing and groping at the same time.







I sighed in relief, i thought he was going to be forceful but no, it seems he was in a good mood today. He was very calm, gentle and romantic and it didnt take much time to arouse me.





****





I woke up to the smell of marijuana. And i knew it, Nathan was at it again.





I sat up gently and coughed.





He was sitting on the couch opposite the bed, he was smoking, unclad and wanking again.









I was like....was this guy an addict or something.









'Nathan?'











He looked up at me and stood up.





'what took you so long to wake? You'd me starving here. Lie down and spready your legs quickly' he commanded.











TBC.





MABEL.





I flipped through the pages of the photo album from my youthful days. I smiled at some, frowned at some and laughed at some. I had had a very beautiful childhood filled with wonderful memories.









I smiled at a photo that had me and my friends way back in a beach.





We all had ice creams smeared on our faces and we all looked very cheerful.





Vivian, Joyce, Martha, and....







Chichi...





Chichi. Her name rolled off my lips. Then i forced a smile, circling my fingers round her smiling face. My heart thugged in guilt. We had been very close friends. We shared everything together, we had the same birthdate though she was a year older than me.

I loved her so much.









A tear rolled off my left eye. I've never been able to get rid of the guilet i feel whenever i thought of what i'd done to her.







Will she ever forgive me?







****







KAINENE.





'make sure the accountant transfers all the money to....' i was saying to the receptionist when i heard my name being called from behind.





I turned around to see who that person was but then i accidentally bumped into someone and the person's bag fell on the floor.







'oh my God!! I'm so sorry, i never meant to...' i bent down to pick the bag. I dusted the bag and handed it back to the owner.







It was a very beautiful young lady linking arms with an equally handome young man who had an arrogant look on his face.







I had to say they complemented each other. Beautiful. Handsome.







'i'm very sorry, it wasnt intentional....' i was slapped.







I was momentarily dumb.







The lady had slapped me. I blinked twice unsure of the next step to take.





'how dare you? Are you blind or something? Do you know how much that bag cost me?' the lady fumed.







'what the....' i was very shocked.







I thought i apologised....







In reflex, i found myself giving her three slaps, all at once.





The guy she was with held me and slapped me.





I spat on his face and fought him with all i've got, i made sure i tore his shirt and pinching his face.







It was the security guards that held up apart. I was so angry and mad, i felt like strangling both him and the lady he was with.









'let go of me!' i screamed fighting with the guard who held me.







'you are a very stupid girl!' the other girl cursed 'just take a look at what you've done to his face! You were the one at fault, yet you couldnt even apologise! Foolish animal!'









'both you and your entire family are the foolish animals here and not me! Didnt i apologise? How dare you lay your filthy hands on me? But you and your shameless boyfriend who has no respect for womanhood! What man slaps a woman he had never seen before? You dont even know the kind of man he is! I wonder how many times he has turned you into a punching bag!' i retorted angrily.









'shut up!' the lady barked. I could tell she was angry. Because i just spat out the truth.







'bark all you want, the truth is bitter!' I turned to the security 'throw this two disgusting pigs out of my mother's hotel. I dont want to ever see them here again!'

I turned to leave when the guy held my hand.





My heart fluttered for some unknown reason.







Then he came closer, so close, i could feel his breathe 'i will make you pay for this humiliation. Mark my words!' He wiped the blood from his face and smeared it on my clothes.









Then he walked away.





The lady walked towards me, eyed me 'stupid girl!' she cursed and walked away.







