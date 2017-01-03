Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Which Tank Will Be Full First? (4069 Views)

Let's go

3rd

3 nd 4 will fill at d Same tym

4th will finish first

Tank 3 I think.

3rd one must full b4 leaking...

tank 3.



Tank 1 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 2.



Tank 2 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 3.



Tank 3 can only start filling up tank 4 once it gets sufficient volume/pressure to push water up that height to tank 4. So it's going to get filled up before tank 4 does.



Hope ayam not an olodo o. Oya clap for LadyF.



Tank 1 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 2.Tank 2 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 3.Tank 3 can only start filling up tank 4 once it gets sufficient volume/pressure to push water up that height to tank 4. So it's going to get filled up before tank 4 does.Hope ayam not an olodo o. Oya clap for LadyF.

3

4

Tank 3 all the way!





Mean while, I can't find 'Edit Profile' on Nairaland again. Abeg, make una check well. Abi na only me dey observe am?



The 3rd tank. Don't ask me why.Mean while, I can't find 'Edit Profile' on Nairaland again. Abeg, make una check well. Abi na only me dey observe am?Seun and the mods, who stole the 'Edit Profile' nah?I wan change signature...my Urhobo girlfriend say I must use her name as siggy through out 2017. Me sef no wan disobey because she dey take ukwuani weed dey do salad and to break bottle na one of her hobbies!

4th

The 4th tank.

4th

WARRIS THIS 2 Likes

3

Happy new year!

3rd

obviously tank3

3rd one

My problem with this kind of post is that the OP might not even know the real answer.. And he will keep people guessing until he got the answer or got really confused and the thread die because of too much debate by the association of ITKs.. Shalom 1 Like

The third tank. If the third tank isn't full, the fourth tank can't fill up

yes it the 3rd one but this how u all fails examinations how will answer such question without backing it up with explanations

anyways.....

Solution:

the 3rd will first gets filled up because 1 and 2 doesn't need force to distribute water to next tanks but some amount of force is needed for number 3 to distribute to number 4 because of the way the pipe that connects both of them is, hence number 3 needs to first get filled up then weight of the quantity of water inside number 3 will be the force to make water passes to the upward pipe down to number 4 .... once number 3 reaches half filled up distribution will definitely begins to number 4 but the more the distribution the force needed from 3 to supply number 4 but at the end 3 definitely needs to be filled up before 4 then 2 and lastly 1 which brings us to =3,4,2,1

D

3

3

Tank 1

Tank 2