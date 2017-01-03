₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,113 members, 3,287,314 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Which Tank Will Be Full First? (4069 Views)
I Felt Bad When I Saw This . / Tell Me What You Saw In The Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Which Tank Will Be Full First? by dipopooo(m): 1:55pm On Dec 11, 2016
Let's go
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by harzhan: 2:18pm On Dec 11, 2016
3rd
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Adabass: 8:33pm On Dec 14, 2016
3 nd 4 will fill at d Same tym
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by cliqtips: 12:12am On Dec 16, 2016
4th will finish first
2 Likes
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by MrMarvelous(m): 6:29am On Dec 17, 2016
Tank 3 I think.
2 Likes
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by joshysmartie: 12:01pm On Dec 19, 2016
3rd one must full b4 leaking...
2 Likes
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by ladyF(f): 11:44pm On Jan 02
My answer is tank 3.
Tank 1 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 2.
Tank 2 can't get filled up because it keeps losing water to tank 3.
Tank 3 can only start filling up tank 4 once it gets sufficient volume/pressure to push water up that height to tank 4. So it's going to get filled up before tank 4 does.
Hope ayam not an olodo o. Oya clap for LadyF.
It's LadyF again
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Janetessy(f): 11:44pm On Jan 02
3
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Oyind17: 11:44pm On Jan 02
4
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by nairaman66(m): 11:44pm On Jan 02
Tank 3 all the way!
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Rapmoney(m): 11:45pm On Jan 02
The 3rd tank. Don't ask me why.
Mean while, I can't find 'Edit Profile' on Nairaland again. Abeg, make una check well. Abi na only me dey observe am?
Seun and the mods, who stole the 'Edit Profile' nah? I wan change signature...my Urhobo girlfriend say I must use her name as siggy through out 2017. Me sef no wan disobey because she dey take ukwuani weed dey do salad and to break bottle na one of her hobbies!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by JVgal(f): 11:45pm On Jan 02
4th
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Benita27(f): 11:45pm On Jan 02
The 4th tank.
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by cyrielo(m): 11:45pm On Jan 02
4th
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by toluleke(m): 11:45pm On Jan 02
WARRIS THIS
2 Likes
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by fatherAbraam(m): 11:45pm On Jan 02
3
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Kennitrust: 11:45pm On Jan 02
Happy new year!
1 Like
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Neckson(m): 11:46pm On Jan 02
3rd
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by koolcat: 11:46pm On Jan 02
obviously tank3
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Culin(f): 11:46pm On Jan 02
3rd one
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Jdesilentkiller(m): 11:46pm On Jan 02
My problem with this kind of post is that the OP might not even know the real answer.. And he will keep people guessing until he got the answer or got really confused and the thread die because of too much debate by the association of ITKs.. Shalom
1 Like
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Bigsteveg(m): 11:46pm On Jan 02
The third tank. If the third tank isn't full, the fourth tank can't fill up
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by EWAagoyin(m): 11:47pm On Jan 02
yes it the 3rd one but this how u all fails examinations how will answer such question without backing it up with explanations
anyways.....
Solution:
the 3rd will first gets filled up because 1 and 2 doesn't need force to distribute water to next tanks but some amount of force is needed for number 3 to distribute to number 4 because of the way the pipe that connects both of them is, hence number 3 needs to first get filled up then weight of the quantity of water inside number 3 will be the force to make water passes to the upward pipe down to number 4 .... once number 3 reaches half filled up distribution will definitely begins to number 4 but the more the distribution the force needed from 3 to supply number 4 but at the end 3 definitely needs to be filled up before 4 then 2 and lastly 1 which brings us to =3,4,2,1
1 Like
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:47pm On Jan 02
How many unit course is this
1 Share
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Bigsteveg(m): 11:47pm On Jan 02
D
1 Like
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by donnie(m): 11:47pm On Jan 02
3
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Odunharry(m): 11:47pm On Jan 02
3
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Donshemzy1234(f): 11:47pm On Jan 02
Who move the rubbish to front page
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by SafeDavid(m): 11:48pm On Jan 02
Tank 1
1 Like
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by Odunharry(m): 11:48pm On Jan 02
Bigsteveg:U for call E not D.. space booker
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by sonofluc1fer: 11:49pm On Jan 02
Tank 2
|Re: Which Tank Will Be Full First? by aaronson(m): 11:49pm On Jan 02
3
The more liquid in 3, the more force and momentum it gathers to forcefully push water into 4, Now how would that force come about? Container 3 will be filled up to gather in mass to bring about that force.
1 Like
"if" Game / Solve This Jumbled Word & Set Your Jumbled Word For The Next Person / Bet u could'nt find a rhyme for your name
Viewing this topic: Pprovost, yungchief(m), polite2(m), Physicist(m), KingsleyTMTTM(m), Tolumiide, dontel(m), MemeTroll, kekakuz(m), BreadandBeans(m), knuckbuck(m), ashewoboy(m), PeterKbaba, louie3(m), xtratagem(m), TheTega(m), chronique(m), Wolef7(m), Tobium1(m), annie74(f), Thisis2raw, KingEbukasBlog(m), DaFlash, Soljaboi44(m), organicfoods(m), TheEminentLaity and 67 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18