Here are a few tips to bear in mind while driving your car or as you ride as a passenger this season:



1. Keep doors locked and windows up at all times when in traffic, if you can

2 .Refrain from keeping valuables and attractive items such as phones where they are clearly visible

3. Do not let your car’s fuel level drop below quarter tank

4. Park in secure areas and avoid parking in the open street. Walk to your car with the keys in your hand

5. Check your surroundings before getting out of your car and do not leave the vehicle if you feel insecure

6. Exercise due caution; if you witness an accident or come across a stranded motorist at night, call the rapid response number or emergency services (112) to report the incident

7. Be cautious if a passer-by indicates that your car has a flat tyre or other defect and urges you to stop

8. At unusual/unexpected roadblocks keep windows up and doors locked and display the required documents if required

9.Remain in your car if it is rear-ended by another car and ensure it is not a hijacking or kidnapping attempt before inspecting any damage

10. If you suspect that you are being followed, drive to the nearest police station, another safe haven or public place and avoid lonely routes



Please remember to dial the hotline “112” in case of an emergency.



Drive safely this season.



My addition

1. Pray and commit your journey to God's hand

2. Plea the blood of Jesus.

3. Avoid drinking before driving

4. When on the wheels ur handset should be your enemy.

5. Avoid side distractions.

6. Avoid playing ur songs too loud

7. The name Jesus should be close to your mouth always.

8. Be at alert

9. Thank God for every city passed

10. Know that in Christ your safety is sure 27 Likes

Which state??

These are the normal things you should do every time you drive around Lagos.



Nowadays you don't dare drive in traffic without locking your doors, windows and hiding your valuable (phones, chains laptops) cuz the way people are now being robbed on the highway is alarming.



That was how a thug snatched a lady's handbag from inside her car in a moving traffic... Though he never got far before he was knocked down by an alarmed driver

Uhm let see what poster below me have to say...

Dis period everybody is a suspect ooo. Now it's not the time to form good samaritan

11.if you are driving n no vehicles coming from the opposite direction slow down n observe.

12. If you sight a checking point without an official patrol vehicle around don't stop.

13.if you see men in police or Army uniform armed with pump action....flee 3 Likes







MykLANNY:

My addition

1. Pray and commit your journey to God's hand

2. Plea the blood of Jesus.

3. Avoid drinking before driving

4. When on the wheels ur handset should be your enemy.

5. Avoid side distractions.

6. Avoid playing ur songs too loud

7. The name Jesus should be close to your mouth always.

8. Be at alert

9. Thank God for every city passed

10. Know that in Christ your safety is sure

11. why not just close your eyes and let Jesus take the wheel? 11. why not just close your eyes and let Jesus take the wheel? 6 Likes

This is nice.

vodutive:





11. why not just close your eyes and let Jesus take the wheel? shey you say you have faith? if u don't have any reasonable thing to say, keep ur mouth shut if u don't have any reasonable thing to say, keep ur mouth shut 1 Like

vodutive:





11. why not just close your eyes and let Jesus take the wheel? well I never thought of it bt since u ave done the thinking its wise u practice it FIRST well I never thought of it bt since u ave done the thinking its wise u practice it FIRST 1 Like

awoo47:

if u don't have any reasonable thing to say, keep ur mouth shut

You think prayer occupying 5 of 10 points is reasonable advice? Look at advice given to motorists in countries with low accident rates, not once will it mention prayer. You think prayer occupying 5 of 10 points is reasonable advice? Look at advice given to motorists in countries with low accident rates, not once will it mention prayer. 3 Likes

MykLANNY:

well I never thought of it bt since u ave done the thinking its wise u practice it FIRST

I'm not the one giving prayer as motoring advice I'm not the one giving prayer as motoring advice 2 Likes

vodutive:





I'm not the one giving prayer as motoring advice then its wise you mind your bussiness and allow those who needs d advice to use it.. then its wise you mind your bussiness and allow those who needs d advice to use it.. 1 Like

You are just a typical brainless religious Nigerian. Iam minding my business because you are giving me advice to pray. you are giving advice on motoring, you say pray, call Jesus' name, know that in christ your journey is safe. Then i ask you practise what you preach and let Jesus take the wheel and you say "you first". Doesn't that prove you really have no faith and all your talk of Jesus and prayer is just mouth like 90% of Nigerians?



idiotic moronic religious fanatic Nigerian, you didn't mention basics like check your tyre, don't speed, check your suspension, instead it's prayer, prayer prayer.





It's idiots like you that will overload a car with bald tyres, faulty brakes, poor lights and then kill innocent people because you enter the roads saying "God is with me" 4 Likes 1 Share