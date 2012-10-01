Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / How I Was Scammed By A Hotel / Booking Agency At Murtala Mohammed Airport (8896 Views)

Hello nairalanders, I'd like you all to read this my epistle on my bad experience with a travel / hotel booking agency in Muritala Mohammed international Airport, Lagos , Nigeria.



I and my wife got a 3 months visitor's visa to South Africa , our visas were granted after we had satisfied all their visa requirements ( with our hotel bookings and statement of account verified) .



On the day we were meant to travel, we got to the departure area of Kenya airways (the airline company we were meant to fly with), the airline attendants asked for a copy of our hotel booking and "yellow card", to my surprise I and my wife forgot the print out of our hotel booking, but luckily we had our yellow cards.



The flight attendant told us that we couldn't go through without our hotel reservation, I told him that we got the visa because the south African Embassy had verified all our documents -hotel reservations included- before granting us the visa , the attendant ( a nigerian) was adamant that without the reservation we couldn't go through, he even told us that even if he let's us pass that when we get to South Africa they would send us back because we didn't have evidence that we had a hotel reservation, I thought to myself " which kain wahala be this sef".



A lady who was standing beside called my wife aside and said she could help us book another hotel accommodation, she directed us to her desk just opposite where the airline attendant was harassing us, we had to cancel our former booking and eventually ended up paying 105,000 naira for 4 nights stay in another hotel, the lady printed out the document and handed it to us, we took it to the attendant and he granted us passage.



When we eventually arrived Johannesburg, South Africa to our surprise they didn't even ask us for the hotel booking, they only checked our yellow cards , warmly welcomed us to their beautiful country and stamped us in , we found our way to the hotel they booked for us, after showing the hotel manager ( who coincidentally is a Nigerian) the booking print out he looked at it and told us that the booking was only done for 1 night, I and my wife didn't look at the print out in Nigeria because we were in a hurry not to miss our flight ( it was when the hotel manager pointed out a couple of things on the printout that we realized to our dismay that the lady in Nigeria booked only one night for us after collecting money and claiming she booked 4 nights) , I and my wife were perplexed, we had to pay for another 4 nights . It's obvious that the Nigerian man working with Kenya airways that checked our documents at Muritala Mohammed airport connived with the hotel booking agency to rip us off.



The reason I'm writing this is to bring to the fore the fact that this travel / hotel booking agency with their desk directly opposite Kenya airways departure section is a big scam ( they didn't even put their name on the receipt because they know they are a scam) the reason why we didn't scrutinize the printout like I said was because we were in a hurry not to miss our flight. I really don't know why we ( Nigerians) like to be so cruel to ourselves. This should serve as a warning to all of us that we should always scrutinize receipts and other documents given to us.

Not very easy to read. All the same, thanks for sharing....

Not very easy to read. All the same, thanks for sharing....



Thanks bro, but just read it







Cc- lalasticlala, Mynd44, obinoscopy, Seun, tosyne2much and all other mods and supermods. The way we treat each other is rather poor. Imagine being duped by ur country person. Poverty is trully bringing out d worst in people. Sorry for ur ordeal

|Please what did you do when you returned to Nigeria? Hope you went to ask for your money back? 2 Likes

The way we treat each other is rather poor. Imagine being duped by ur country person. Poverty is trully bringing out d worst in people. Sorry for ur ordeal





That's the society we find ourselves





The way we treat each other is rather poor. Imagine being duped by ur country person. Poverty is trully bringing out d worst in people. Sorry for ur ordeal







Okay, only people of different nationalities should be duped



OP, next time always verify things. Such can never happen to me

But I think you were probably very careless and I personally don't see the scam in all of it, what if the hotel you stayed in was actually 105 k for the first night?



sorry for what happened.But I think you were probably very careless and I personally don't see the scam in all of it, what if the hotel you stayed in was actually 105 k for the first night?

Chai!!! Me soberdrunk!!!! I too trust myself, for this type of case, it is certain at least six people go collect slap!! See as i dey wish say This Op nah my brother and he callled me the day he arrived in SA and gave me this gist, walahi i wont even wear shoes or shirt drive reach airport! I remember the time one fastfood in Portharcourt sold me spoilt food one night, as i reach house wan chop after a long day chinese rice dey draw like say them mix am with okro, am sure the manager of that fastfood will "never" forget me!





The money you feel you made from someone else's misery, you'd end up using it to pay up your karmic debts in one way or another, either from treating terminal diseases or even much bigger losses in life.



Sadly, people never learn, always looking for means to get-rich-quick to the detriment of someone else.



It is well. I don't even know what to say. What people don't realise if you can't rip people off and go free. Karma is a real bittch.The money you feel you made from someone else's misery, you'd end up using it to pay up your karmic debts in one way or another, either from treating terminal diseases or even much bigger losses in life.Sadly, people never learn, always looking for means to get-rich-quick to the detriment of someone else.

just pay one agbero at the airport to help you manhandle that guy and the lady sef

You shall meet again, don't worry.

it is well brother. The scammers shall be scammed. Or better, MMM shall scam them.

hmmmm,good to know, so next time I would take caution

sorry man.

Use jumia travels...reliable

Hope you returned to the Airport to tear the idiot slap?

|Please what did you do when you returned to Nigeria? Hope you went to ask for your money back?

oh yes. He went back....and they gave him twice the amount.....IT'S A SCAM. You can't ask for refunds!

You will be replenished but if you have the time and energy please pursue it. Being cheated is one of the worst things to feel.

@op sorry to hear that,I hope you won't leave them to go free when you return to Nigeria,go and drag with them,I love this kind of thing wella,I go follow drag so tey dem go arrest both of us.

clap for yourself!

Henhen guy

Someone should summarize pls

boss go and ask for your money jare, you should have evidence that the lady booked for one night instead of four nights



Enjoy your stay with your wife.

They can't spoil your joyEnjoy your stay with your wife.Merry Christmas





This man again flooding our frontpage today



This man again flooding our frontpage todayWe yaf hear...e don do