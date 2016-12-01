₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:03pm On Dec 22
Residents of Lagos State on Thursday besieged the various sale centres across the State to buy the much-anticipated LAKE RICE, with vast majority of the people lauding the initiative of government to introduce the commodity at a critical time of the Yuletide season.
LAKE RICE, which is locally produced, came into being following a partnership between Lagos State and Kebbi State, and was aimed at ensuring food security as well as to showcase the ability of Nigeria to become a producing nation.
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu had launched the rice on Wednesday in Lagos, describing the development as a great and historic moment not just for the two states but the country at large.
As promised by Lagos State Government, the rice was sold at a reduced price of N12, 000 for 50kg; N6000 for 25kg; and N2,500 for 10kg.
When our correspondent visited some of the designated centres listed for the sale of the rice, it was discovered that the commodity was available for sale with people queuing in an orderly manner and waiting for their turn to buy.
In Oshodi, residents had besieged the Ikeja Grammar School in Bolade, Oshodi, the selling point for the sale of the LAKE RICE.
Speaking to journalists shortly after successfully purchasing his bag of rice, a resident, Alanran Muyideen Kehinde said he was glad to be among the first.
He also urged Lagosians to patronise LAKE RICE as a means to guard against the incident of purchasing adulterated rice.
"I feel very happy, I feel encouraged. I also thank the State Government for giving us the opportunity because when we go outside, we know the cost of rice, but we thank the Lagos State Governor for this opportunity and we hope that more would be made available so that
the process of purchasing would be easier.
"With the issue of plastic rice flooding the market, this is a safer option because we can trust the source," he said.
Another resident, Mrs. Alebiousu Olufunmilayo said the cost of the LAKE RICE was pocket friendly.
"I will like to tell Lagosains that this is for real. If they get to any of the centres, they should queue orderly and they will get the rice," she said.
At Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre (Rowe Park) in Yaba, residents were seen queuing orderly to buy the commodity at government approved
prices.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/lagos-residents-excited-as-they-queue.html
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:04pm On Dec 22
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by rusher14: 6:04pm On Dec 22
Good job Ambode
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by IVORY2009(m): 6:07pm On Dec 22
nice one baba governor for feeding the nation!
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by dainformant(m): 6:09pm On Dec 22
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by SEUNOKIKI: 6:12pm On Dec 22
This a welcome devlop....
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by informant001: 6:16pm On Dec 22
nice one
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by abdeiz(m): 6:18pm On Dec 22
nice development, trust Nigerians to double and triple up on it
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:23pm On Dec 22
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by NigeriaKitchen: 7:23pm On Dec 22
Nigerian politicians are really funny; they know how to distract Nigerians, rice is now the national development projects our governors and FG should have focused on, chai
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by fergieboy(m): 7:23pm On Dec 22
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by korel9: 7:23pm On Dec 22
Afonjas queuing for food again?
We the ipob yuths we yaf show
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by princeofpeace22(m): 7:24pm On Dec 22
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by helphelp: 7:24pm On Dec 22
Like I said earlier, I still dey nurse my plastic rice from China
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by fergieboy(m): 7:24pm On Dec 22
NigeriaKitchen:I they tell you.. This country is messed up
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by ISDKING: 7:24pm On Dec 22
This lake rice of a thing is getting out of hand. Is there no better news to post on nairaland ?
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by ireneony(f): 7:25pm On Dec 22
It must be those seize goods
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by Oildichotomy(m): 7:25pm On Dec 22
We are so used to being played and deceived by politicians and government as it were that whenever they do they their job as "government" we worship them.
And when somebody like myself show any anti-sycophantic view and remind them they are NOT doing anybody any favours we are labelled ungrateful. For pete sake this is the same rice that was sold for 9k and some dunce will thank a governor for providing it at 12k just a year after. And in 2019 it becomes a campaign slogan - Provision of subsidised LAKE rice
That is how low our conditioned psyche as a country is!
I give up
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by VaselineCrew: 7:25pm On Dec 22
Lining up to buy essential commodities, where have i heard that before
oh wait...
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by mascot87(m): 7:25pm On Dec 22
I hope it can be sustained & improved on.
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by omooba969: 7:26pm On Dec 22
2017 is around the corner & this is one of the developments in Nigeria.
Nawa o!
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by GboyegaD(m): 7:26pm On Dec 22
I hope the number of bags per head is restricted otherwise, some might buy and go price discriminate elsewhere.
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by NigeriaKitchen: 7:26pm On Dec 22
fergieboy:Na only rice Nigerians will eat till 2019, all governors are now claiming they produce rice, no plans to create massive jobs for the geometrically increasing unemployed youth graduates, no clear plan by Nigerian state governors to start generating/distributing steady electricity to Nigerians, no clear plans to end increasing insecurity, robbery, etc in Nigeria, its now about Anambra rice, Lagos rice, Kogi rice, Nasarawa rice, Abia rice, Ebonyi rice, too bad for our Nigerian politicians/leaders, we lack vision as a nation
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by bamasite(m): 7:26pm On Dec 22
This is very good. If rice importation was not banned, how would we have ever known that WE HAVE THIS CAPACITY?
#KEEP IMPORTATION OF RICE THROUGH THE BORDERS BANNED!
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by ifeanyi83(m): 7:27pm On Dec 22
NigeriaKitchen:
At least he's doing something positive. It is worthy of note....
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by gurunlocker: 7:27pm On Dec 22
watch how greedy people turn this into business by coming there more than a time
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by Pavore9: 7:27pm On Dec 22
Nice one.
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by mrlaw93(m): 7:28pm On Dec 22
Lagos; the only state that can survive without Nigeria..
Eko o ni baje
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by mayoor15(m): 7:29pm On Dec 22
NigeriaKitchen:Tell us what your governors have done to alleviate hunger in your states
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by Professor101(m): 7:29pm On Dec 22
Nice one from a working governor.
|Re: Lagos Residents Buying Lake Rice Queue Up. PICS by DaBullIT(m): 7:29pm On Dec 22
and they always complain Buhari is not doing anything
