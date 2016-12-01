₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by sirequity(m): 9:08pm On Dec 22
FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked an online report which claimed that he spoke about 2019 elections in a meeting with his kinsmen in his hometown, Otuoke, Bayelsa state.
Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2016/12/jonathan-disowns-comment-on-2019-elections/
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Garrithe1st: 9:09pm On Dec 22
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Mujaheeeden: 9:16pm On Dec 22
The rate buhari and his media thugs wants to bring this mann down is mind bboggling
Ride on GEJ
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Mujaheeeden: 9:17pm On Dec 22
Garrithe1st:Dependant still being spoon fed.
Hope daddy has bought xmas cloth for you
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by tigerclaws: 9:26pm On Dec 22
Mujaheeeden:shuuuu!!
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by asuustrike2009: 9:31pm On Dec 22
Garrithe1st:Don't say what you don't know. Do you want PMB to faint before then?
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by GMBuhari: 9:49pm On Dec 22
I suspected the news but even if it were true people with sense wouldn't vote for GEJ even if he uses all the loots to bribe INEC
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by yarimo(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Mtcheeew GEJ been claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, as if he is somebody in today's Nigeria's democracy
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by mykeljosef: 3:18am
loading...
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Pavarottii(m): 5:43am
Garrithe1st:Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.
Mark my words.
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by klbakare(m): 5:56am
Nairaland hmmnn
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Atiku2019: 6:06am
GEJ
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by ISDKING: 6:10am
Hero of Democracy
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by iokpebholo: 6:14am
Garrithe1st:are u God? Buhari till 2033 my foot. By d way have u seen buhari lately? He looks like stock fish
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by payosehtor(m): 6:24am
No more stealing is not corruption patron.gone forever
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by ivandragon: 7:24am
Pavarottii:
with a budget of N180m for 'social media influencers', they have no choice but to earn their pay.
even if fuel is N500 per litre, they just have to defend their paymaster. they are nothing but MERCENARIES...
No conscience, no morals, no principles.
a lot of persons that praise PMB are just low lives who depend on politicians or family members for their daily bread.
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:27am
Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by sirequity(m): 7:32am
babyfaceafrica:
You no well at all
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by veekid(m): 12:32pm
e dey fear?
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by BrutalJab: 12:32pm
Our Hero if Democracy, Fire on!
Don't mind those Zombies that are trying all their best to bring you down.
Long Live GEJ!
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by weedtheweeds: 12:32pm
Hmm
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Adeevah(f): 12:33pm
Ok
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Remilekun101: 12:34pm
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by 5starmilitant: 12:34pm
U
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by PIPPROF(m): 12:34pm
GEJ shud stay off Nigerian politics
its meant for illiterate recession lords like Buhari and misfits like Fashola
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by SWORD419: 12:35pm
babyfaceafrica:especially premium times
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by yinkslinks(m): 12:35pm
Just like they wanted to kill mmm
Mujaheeeden:
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Imodii: 12:35pm
GEJ our hero
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by freeborn76(m): 12:35pm
He tested the waters to guage public reactions; when he realized any attempt to run for office would translate into monumental failure, he quickly retracted his statement...nonsense!
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Iamkami: 12:35pm
klbakare:
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by agabusta: 12:36pm
Better
|Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by arsenal33: 12:36pm
ISDKING:
Inspector Mbu
