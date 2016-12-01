₦airaland Forum

Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by sirequity(m): 9:08pm On Dec 22
FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked an online report which claimed that he spoke about 2019 elections in a meeting with his kinsmen in his hometown, Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

A statement issued by Jonathan’s media aide, Mr.Ikechukwu Eze, dismissed the claim as lies, stressing that the former President was neither in his home state on the stated date nor met with his “kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit”, as claimed in the false report.

The statement reads: “Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday.

“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks, so he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.

“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?

“The former President wishes his fellow compatriots a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, and advises all to always channel their efforts towards working to attain the nation of our collective dreams.”


Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2016/12/jonathan-disowns-comment-on-2019-elections/

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Garrithe1st: 9:09pm On Dec 22
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Mujaheeeden: 9:16pm On Dec 22
The rate buhari and his media thugs wants to bring this mann down is mind bboggling



Ride on GEJ

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Mujaheeeden: 9:17pm On Dec 22
Garrithe1st:
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.

Dependant still being spoon fed.


Hope daddy has bought xmas cloth for you

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by tigerclaws: 9:26pm On Dec 22
Mujaheeeden:
Dependant still being spoon fed.


shuuuu!!

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by asuustrike2009: 9:31pm On Dec 22
Garrithe1st:
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.

Don't say what you don't know. Do you want PMB to faint before then?

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by GMBuhari: 9:49pm On Dec 22
I suspected the news but even if it were true people with sense wouldn't vote for GEJ even if he uses all the loots to bribe INEC grin

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by yarimo(m): 10:24pm On Dec 22
Mtcheeew GEJ been claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, as if he is somebody in today's Nigeria's democracy undecided

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by mykeljosef: 3:18am
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Pavarottii(m): 5:43am
Garrithe1st:
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.

Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.

Mark my words.

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by klbakare(m): 5:56am
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Atiku2019: 6:06am
GEJ

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by ISDKING: 6:10am
Hero of Democracy

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by iokpebholo: 6:14am
Garrithe1st:
Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.

are u God? Buhari till 2033 my foot. By d way have u seen buhari lately? He looks like stock fish

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by payosehtor(m): 6:24am
No more stealing is not corruption patron.gone forever
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by ivandragon: 7:24am
Pavarottii:

Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.

Mark my words.

with a budget of N180m for 'social media influencers', they have no choice but to earn their pay.

even if fuel is N500 per litre, they just have to defend their paymaster. they are nothing but MERCENARIES...
No conscience, no morals, no principles.

a lot of persons that praise PMB are just low lives who depend on politicians or family members for their daily bread.

Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:27am
Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by sirequity(m): 7:32am
babyfaceafrica:
Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill

You no well at all
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by veekid(m): 12:32pm
e dey fear?
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by BrutalJab: 12:32pm
Our Hero if Democracy, Fire on!



Don't mind those Zombies that are trying all their best to bring you down.



Long Live GEJ!
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by weedtheweeds: 12:32pm
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Adeevah(f): 12:33pm
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Remilekun101: 12:34pm
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by 5starmilitant: 12:34pm
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by PIPPROF(m): 12:34pm
cheesy


GEJ shud stay off Nigerian politics



its meant for illiterate recession lords like Buhari and misfits like Fashola undecided undecided
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by SWORD419: 12:35pm
babyfaceafrica:
especially premium times
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by yinkslinks(m): 12:35pm
Just like they wanted to kill mmm
Mujaheeeden:
The rate buhari and his media thugs wants to bring this mann down is mind bboggling



Ride on GEJ
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Imodii: 12:35pm
GEJ our hero
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by freeborn76(m): 12:35pm
He tested the waters to guage public reactions; when he realized any attempt to run for office would translate into monumental failure, he quickly retracted his statement...nonsense!
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by Iamkami: 12:35pm
klbakare:
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by agabusta: 12:36pm
Re: Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections by arsenal33: 12:36pm
ISDKING:
Hero of Democracy

Inspector Mbu

