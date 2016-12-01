Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan Disowns Comment On 2019 elections (1335 Views)

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked an online report which claimed that he spoke about 2019 elections in a meeting with his kinsmen in his hometown, Otuoke, Bayelsa state.



A statement issued by Jonathan’s media aide, Mr.Ikechukwu Eze, dismissed the claim as lies, stressing that the former President was neither in his home state on the stated date nor met with his “kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit”, as claimed in the false report.



The statement reads: “Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday.



“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks, so he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.



“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?



“The former President wishes his fellow compatriots a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, and advises all to always channel their efforts towards working to attain the nation of our collective dreams.”



Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth. 8 Likes

The rate buhari and his media thugs wants to bring this mann down is mind bboggling







Ride on GEJ 8 Likes 1 Share

Garrithe1st:

Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.



Dependant still being spoon fed.





Hope daddy has bought xmas cloth for you Dependant still being spoon fed.Hope daddy has bought xmas cloth for you 17 Likes 1 Share

Mujaheeeden:

Dependant still being spoon fed.





Hope daddy has bought xmas cloth for you shuuuu!! shuuuu!! 1 Like 1 Share

Garrithe1st:

Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.



Don't say what you don't know. Do you want PMB to faint before then? Don't say what you don't know. Do you want PMB to faint before then? 5 Likes 1 Share

I suspected the news but even if it were true people with sense wouldn't vote for GEJ even if he uses all the loots to bribe INEC 3 Likes

Mtcheeew GEJ been claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, as if he is somebody in today's Nigeria's democracy 1 Like

loading... 1 Like

Garrithe1st:

Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.



Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.



Mark my words. Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.Mark my words. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nairaland hmmnn

GEJ 1 Like 1 Share

Hero of Democracy 1 Like 1 Share

Garrithe1st:

Pls allow this man to recover from the resounding defeat he suffered in 2015. Buhari is going no where till 2023 when he'd have set Nigeria on the path of greatness, prosperity and growth.



are u God? Buhari till 2033 my foot. By d way have u seen buhari lately? He looks like stock fish are u God? Buhari till 2033 my foot. By d way have u seen buhari lately? He looks like stock fish 2 Likes 2 Shares

No more stealing is not corruption patron.gone forever

Pavarottii:



Ur type that does not av PVC like nairalanders, u think u r doing GEJ; wen d real voters buy fuel for 220naira per litre next year; 1gig for 3k; they will be d one campaigning for GEJ. E be like hunger never reset Ur brain b4.



Mark my words.

with a budget of N180m for 'social media influencers', they have no choice but to earn their pay.



even if fuel is N500 per litre, they just have to defend their paymaster. they are nothing but MERCENARIES...

No conscience, no morals, no principles.



a lot of persons that praise PMB are just low lives who depend on politicians or family members for their daily bread. with a budget of N180m for 'social media influencers', they have no choice but to earn their pay.even if fuel is N500 per litre, they just have to defend their paymaster. they are nothing but MERCENARIES...No conscience, no morals, no principles.a lot of persons that praise PMB are just low lives who depend on politicians or family members for their daily bread. 1 Like

Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill

babyfaceafrica:

Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill

You no well at all You no well at all

e dey fear?

Our Hero if Democracy, Fire on!







Don't mind those Zombies that are trying all their best to bring you down.







Long Live GEJ!

Hmm

Ok

U







GEJ shud stay off Nigerian politics







its meant for illiterate recession lords like Buhari and misfits like Fashola GEJ shud stay off Nigerian politicsits meant for illiterate recession lords like Buhari and misfits like Fashola

babyfaceafrica:

Social media and lies....chai!!!!...I wish they pass that social media bill especially premium times especially premium times

Mujaheeeden:

The rate buhari and his media thugs wants to bring this mann down is mind bboggling







Ride on GEJ Just like they wanted to kill mmm

GEJ our hero

He tested the waters to guage public reactions; when he realized any attempt to run for office would translate into monumental failure, he quickly retracted his statement...nonsense!

klbakare:

Nairaland hmmnn

Better