|Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by WAECFlyer: 11:27pm On Dec 22
Congrats to the Street King as he wins in this category!
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by WAECFlyer: 11:27pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by veekid(m): 11:53pm On Dec 22
I guess olamide's rant last year damaged the credibility of the Headies...
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Zehner(f): 11:53pm On Dec 22
Award that he wasn't there to receive
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by iwezor1(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by MOSICATED5(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
Street ti take ofa
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Titilayodeji13(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by prince985(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by olusledge: 11:54pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by kayceeD2(m): 11:54pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by jotey(m): 11:55pm On Dec 22
make dem scrap headies abeg
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by NickleTheory: 11:55pm On Dec 22
Street pop artiste? Is that a way of saying Loudest Thug of the year?
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Padipadi(m): 11:55pm On Dec 22
Olamide aburo mi. Congrats
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by drizslim(m): 11:56pm On Dec 22
Olamide Baddo.. Voice Of The Street
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Businessideas: 11:56pm On Dec 22
jotey:Headies is not JAMB na
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Lovelynature(m): 11:56pm On Dec 22
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by BarakOkenny(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
To avoid stories that touches the heart. Headies quick give baba, award sharp sharp/
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by phlamesG(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
Oshey badoo
Iyalaya anybody
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by aremed(m): 11:57pm On Dec 22
WALAHI...OLAMIDE SPOIL SHOW FOR HEADIES GAN
BAD MARKET FOR THEM OS D SHOW WACK SELF
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by WebSurfer(m): 11:58pm On Dec 22
Boring headies
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by MrIcredible: 11:58pm On Dec 22
We wee rest now
Area boy
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Nairalanded: 11:58pm On Dec 22
Well, congrats to the King himself!
Such a pity on the worth and value of Headies when you realise that the hottest artiste at the moment and arguably the hottest hit maker ever in Nigeria music industry didn't even one award.
Tekno they got nothing on you young man, shine on!
So the first three awards for the Headies are been
collected by representatives of the winners? I laugh!
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Zeus100(m): 11:58pm On Dec 22
Padipadi:olamide omo mi..lol
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by Legacyltd: 11:59pm On Dec 22
Shun Bebe chai some people get cap dem no see head wear am some get head dem no see cap wear anyway it alright atleast Headies self wear hat remain walking stick wey dem go design join am make him be real traditional trophy.
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by queenitee(f): 11:59pm On Dec 22
Zehner:Oyamilenu oo,Headies is irrirating this year
*off to bed*
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by stevenson007: 12:00am
NickleTheory:
THIS ONE IS A TYPICAL IDIOT O!
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by stealthjustice: 12:00am
I give ma own to erriga.
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by tzargeemedia: 12:00am
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by wisdomagbai(m): 12:01am
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by osemoses1234(m): 12:05am
Who send dem
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by optional1(f): 12:07am
poor planning management
|Re: Olamide Wins Best Street Pop Artiste At The Headies 2016 by lifestyle1(m): 12:07am
