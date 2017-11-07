₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,908,229 members, 3,898,513 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 November 2017 at 04:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos (8001 Views)
Tiwa Savage Goes Blonde, Looks Completely Stunning In New Photos / Iyanya Changes Look, Goes Blonde / Bbnaija Gifty Goes Blonde In New Look (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:18am
@GISTMORE
Stephanie Coker got married few months ago, And marriage sure looks good on her.
Gist Via http://www.gistmore.com/media-personality-stephanie-coker-goes-blonde-looks-stunning-new-photos
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:18am
More Photos http://www.gistmore.com/media-personality-stephanie-coker-goes-blonde-looks-stunning-new-photos
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:19am
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by mhizesther(f): 7:33am
Babe's too hot
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 8:25am
beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Larrey(f): 8:36am
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by LuvU2(f): 8:39am
Looks a bit off.
Fashion Rule 13 says ur hair should not be lighter than ur skin
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Johnthentic: 10:53am
extremely beautiful
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 11:03am
I like the last picture
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 1:01pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by 30BillionGang: 2:46pm
extremely cute
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Slayer2: 3:15pm
since this girl marry that old man, she come look old old blood don scatter her fresh blood. Choi
3 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by umarwada(m): 3:15pm
wow
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:15pm
Don't know her
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by BiggerPRICK1(m): 3:15pm
Vaseline crew
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by 12345baba: 3:16pm
Fugly lady
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by TheNextAce: 3:16pm
See the mosquito net I've been looking for
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by jaxxy(m): 3:16pm
Average
2 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by NoChill: 3:17pm
So make we fry banana
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by ezex(m): 3:17pm
awon ti bleacher
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oxster(m): 3:18pm
If I open up mouth talk say mah babe fine pass am,some people go fit just chop me off #Nne imaka shaa
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Duru009(m): 3:19pm
U nava still get belle!
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Alwaysking: 3:19pm
This one is brighter than her future
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Factfinder1(f): 3:19pm
Everybody na media personality for Nigeria
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Slaveman343: 3:20pm
manageable
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oxster(m): 3:20pm
BiggerPRICK1:
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by sukkot: 3:21pm
deez fool tryna be white
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Juskiddbull(m): 3:21pm
NoChill:As if i care.....mtchew
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by innocent1992(m): 3:24pm
glad to be here JJC lol
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Thobiy(m): 3:24pm
ezex:WO
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by AuroraB(f): 3:29pm
Isn't that a wig
Thought she bleached her hair
|Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by iswallker(m): 3:33pm
Old gal...
Saidi Balogun Finally Divorces Fathia, Remarries (pictures) / Jim Iyke Celebrates Birthday With Fiance Keturah Hamilton. / New Beauty Queen Emerges: Queen Of South South Nigeria
Viewing this topic: HomoDroid(m), hayoholla(m), SKANKHUNT, adebayal(m), etosly, chidexnwa(m), alossy, pumpkin27, nawtibownie(f), ReachRich(m), mizclassy(f), Mzthowxeen(f), richsnub(m), Rahym001(m), jackson555, BBraid(m), CannyBrainy(m), kingsmaila(m), Momsietwins, OROSUNBOLB(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3