Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos

Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:18am
Stephanie Coker got married few months ago, And marriage sure looks good on her.

Gist Via http://www.gistmore.com/media-personality-stephanie-coker-goes-blonde-looks-stunning-new-photos







2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:18am
1 Like 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 7:19am
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by mhizesther(f): 7:33am
Babe's too hot

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by itspzpics(m): 8:25am
beautiful

1 Like

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Larrey(f): 8:36am
Lovely

1 Like

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by LuvU2(f): 8:39am
Looks a bit off.
Fashion Rule 13 says ur hair should not be lighter than ur skin tongue

7 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Johnthentic: 10:53am
extremely beautiful

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Elnino4ladies: 11:03am
I like the last picture

1 Like

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by helobabe: 1:01pm
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by 30BillionGang: 2:46pm
extremely cute
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Slayer2: 3:15pm
since this girl marry that old man, she come look old undecided old blood don scatter her fresh blood. Choi

3 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by umarwada(m): 3:15pm
wow
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 3:15pm
Don't know her

1 Like

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by BiggerPRICK1(m): 3:15pm
Vaseline crew grin
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by 12345baba: 3:16pm
Fugly lady
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by TheNextAce: 3:16pm
See the mosquito net I've been looking for cry
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by jaxxy(m): 3:16pm
Average

2 Likes

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by NoChill: 3:17pm
So make we fry banana
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by ezex(m): 3:17pm
awon ti bleacher
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oxster(m): 3:18pm
If I open up mouth talk say mah babe fine pass am,some people go fit just chop me off #Nne imaka shaa
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Duru009(m): 3:19pm
U nava still get belle!
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Alwaysking: 3:19pm
This one is brighter than her future
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Factfinder1(f): 3:19pm
Everybody na media personality for Nigeria
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Slaveman343: 3:20pm
manageable
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Oxster(m): 3:20pm
BiggerPRICK1:
Vaseline crew grin


grin

Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by sukkot: 3:21pm
deez fool tryna be white
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Juskiddbull(m): 3:21pm
NoChill:
So make we fry banana
As if i care.....mtchew
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by innocent1992(m): 3:24pm
glad to be here JJC lol
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by Thobiy(m): 3:24pm
ezex:
awon ti bleacher
WO
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by AuroraB(f): 3:29pm
Isn't that a wig undecided
Thought she bleached her hair
Re: Stephanie Coker Goes Blonde, Looks Stunning In New Photos by iswallker(m): 3:33pm
Old gal... grin

