Ozzybosko too







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2FcSyUdNo4 It's lit mheen





Baddest Ela of laive



Chaii.. Baddest snub of life!!

Smellymouth:

Baddest snub of life!!



Chaii.. ibile Alaga, you sev see am

BEENUEL:

ibile Alaga, you sev see am

Bruh, I weep for the guy



Bruh, I weep for the guy
WIZZY get beef with the guy?

That one loud o 6 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:





Bruh, I weep for the guy



walahi me sev no understand, Kai! The snubbing deep .......babaly you notice the dude sitting beside him? Dude don dry freeze like MMM

iamharkinwaley:

That must be deliberate.

wen i wake Smellymouth u will gist me abt the snub.....







Good night 1 Like

optional1:

wen i wake Smellymouth u will gist me abt the snub.....









Good night

U will meet me in za oda room for further discussion..

BEENUEL:

walahi me sev no understand, Kai! The snubbing deep .......babaly you notice the dude sitting beside him? Dude don dry freeze like MMM

1 Like



My guy jus hang small bfor e Sitdun I didMy guy jus hang small bfor e Sitdun 2 Likes 1 Share

Smellymouth:



U will meet me in za oda room for further discussion..

already there waiting the cold is much... Come with big cassava oh..







already there waiting the cold is much... Come with big cassava oh..
good night from here...

optional1:







already there waiting the cold is much...

Come with big cassava oh..









good night from here...

Lol.. I dey come with yam I just harvested..



Lol.. I dey come with yam I just harvested..
Sleep tight..





https://mobile.twitter.com/SemilooreAkoni/status/812094306290831360?s=09 See Video

Will you keep Quiet

that guy need to sue wizkid asap. mess up his emotions

Dude right now 24 Likes

Lmao Nailed It 26 Likes 2 Shares

lewispius:

See Video



https://mobile.twitter.com/SemilooreAkoni/status/812094306290831360?s=09



that guy would plan WizKids death!!!

Chai dat e pain am pix go make sense here nw cha







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=528Vyvy8aJ0 here's the video

mannequin challenge live



mannequin challenge live
That guy should just sue wizkid for emotional trauma!

Lol...the guy wan dey form familiarity 17 Likes 1 Share

Omg! This is so embarassing. 2 Likes



Meeen, av got to see that again.





Meeen, av got to see that again.
In another news, wizkid no fit waka well again

ObiOmaMu:

here's the video





http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=528Vyvy8aJ0



Chisos!



Chisos!
The beef is raw mhen.

more painful than MMM freezing your account haaaa, wizkid this is total wickedness haaaaaaaamore painful than MMM freezing your account haaaa, wizkid this is total wickedness 8 Likes

over familiarity no good ooo. have self respect.. 4 Likes