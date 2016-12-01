Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) (11678 Views)

Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) / And The Winner Of Headies 2016 Next Rated Artist Is ? (see Photos) / Yemi Alade's Hairstyle To MTV Africa Music Awards 2016 (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-newly-crowned-miss-nigeria-at.html The newly crowned Miss Nigeria made her first red carpet appearance at The Headies2016 1 Like 1 Share

It really looks dull like bronze or chrome. Or maybe it's the type they wear in one of these orthodox churches is that a an engagement ring or a key holder ring on her fingerIt really looks dull like bronze or chrome. Or maybe it's the type they wear in one of these orthodox churches 3 Likes

Booked 15 Likes

.

. 10 Likes 1 Share

Cucumber loading... 14 Likes

Wow!

Baby gal u dey enter my eye

U dey blind me like sunrays

Ur beauty is overflowing

Tell me what morecan i say..



More red carpets to u Miss 1 Like 1 Share

M.I no go kill person 5 Likes

I have nothing to say

hmm

Bonita

DIS PEOPLE ABOVE ME UNA NO DE SLEEP 1 Like

Lol abi Mrs AJ city

Cucumber

Stupid show. Rubbish nigerian artistes forming lord of the rings for headies. Nansense. thunder fire all of them that snub headies nite. 2 Likes

I need money for cucumber since my big cassave tekno don go for tour...



Abeg cucumber or the money please.

Light face dark skin, it just doesn't add up

So? we should what? get her more cocumbers?

Just passing

Headies or leggies as lost it glory...



Everything about these show looks outdated



Only God knows who does there program... Dj Jimmy Jatt should be dropped from all these archaic selection of award nominees...



Hiptv should brace up and learn from all these thrash jaare..



Very boring program

Na picture we go chop 1 Like 1 Share

Nice young girl. Must be her first time at the headies. The pose could tell. Next!

Good

So, make we....... 1 Like

And so....not interesting

Aare2050:

Just passing Why are u selling ur blogsite? Tired of bogging? Why are u selling ur blogsite? Tired of bogging?

K

optional1:

I need money for cucumber since my big cassave tekno don go for tour...





Abeg cucumber or the money please. u no need casava sef i dey around...lol aw was ur day?? u no need casava sef i dey around...lol aw was ur day??

Wowwww... Congrats to her... Hope she didn't have to do anything crazy sha..... Just saying......