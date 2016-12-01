₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by metronaija: 11:29pm On Dec 22
The newly crowned Miss Nigeria made her first red carpet appearance at The Headies2016
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-newly-crowned-miss-nigeria-at.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 11:36pm On Dec 22
is that a an engagement ring or a key holder ring on her finger It really looks dull like bronze or chrome. Or maybe it's the type they wear in one of these orthodox churches
3 Likes
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by zicoswagg(m): 12:01am
Booked
15 Likes
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Legacyltd: 12:02am
.
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by prince985(m): 12:02am
.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by BarakOkenny(m): 12:02am
Cucumber loading...
14 Likes
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by astereex(m): 12:02am
Wow!
Baby gal u dey enter my eye
U dey blind me like sunrays
Ur beauty is overflowing
Tell me what morecan i say..
More red carpets to u Miss
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by GMan650(m): 12:02am
M.I no go kill person
5 Likes
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 12:03am
I have nothing to say
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by timsTNA: 12:03am
hmm
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Catastrophe1: 12:03am
Bonita
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by vtcomdegov(m): 12:03am
DIS PEOPLE ABOVE ME UNA NO DE SLEEP
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by StFrank2(m): 12:03am
Lol abi Mrs AJ city
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by princeofpeace22(m): 12:04am
Cucumber
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by demsid(m): 12:04am
Stupid show. Rubbish nigerian artistes forming lord of the rings for headies. Nansense. thunder fire all of them that snub headies nite.
2 Likes
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by optional1(f): 12:04am
I need money for cucumber since my big cassave tekno don go for tour...
Abeg cucumber or the money please.
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Rilwayne001: 12:05am
Light face dark skin, it just doesn't add up
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by SIMPLYkush(m): 12:05am
So? we should what? get her more cocumbers?
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 12:05am
Just passing
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Teejayphillip(m): 12:05am
Headies or leggies as lost it glory...
Everything about these show looks outdated
Only God knows who does there program... Dj Jimmy Jatt should be dropped from all these archaic selection of award nominees...
Hiptv should brace up and learn from all these thrash jaare..
Very boring program
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by lordfizco(m): 12:05am
Na picture we go chop
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by blogAlive(m): 12:08am
Nice young girl. Must be her first time at the headies. The pose could tell. Next!
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by native2(f): 12:08am
Good
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by eminent007(m): 12:08am
So, make we.......
1 Like
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by tolimaxman: 12:08am
And so....not interesting
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by lifestyle1(m): 12:10am
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by blogAlive(m): 12:10am
Aare2050:Why are u selling ur blogsite? Tired of bogging?
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by biggerboyc(m): 12:10am
K
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Zeus100(m): 12:13am
optional1:u no need casava sef i dey around...lol aw was ur day??
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by dopemama: 12:13am
Wowwww... Congrats to her... Hope she didn't have to do anything crazy sha..... Just saying......
|Re: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by tzargeemedia: 12:13am
She is just there.
