Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos)
|Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 11:29pm On Dec 22
Denrele Edun rocked this pink outfit to the Headies 2016.
Hot or cold??
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOVegs-Djdd/
1 Like
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by softwerk(m): 11:31pm On Dec 22
Heeeeeeeew
This one is just mad!
10 Likes
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by HungerBAD: 11:32pm On Dec 22
Lol.
He even dress well like a woman,pass the woman interviewing him.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:33pm On Dec 22
Mtchew
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by ekanDamie: 11:35pm On Dec 22
as long as his making money,who cares? well, this is how MMM people justify dier 30%.
2 Likes
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by ladyF(f): 11:39pm On Dec 22
lol...this guy sha!!!
He would have just topped it up with a pair of ear-rings and lipstick to match.
It's LadyF again
5 Likes
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by veekid(m): 11:40pm On Dec 22
His madness Never disappoint
4 Likes
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by sheddo619(m): 11:40pm On Dec 22
What do u expect
Na mad man b4 na
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by PsalmieD(m): 11:40pm On Dec 22
W
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by olusledge: 11:40pm On Dec 22
disgusting
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Aare2050(m): 11:40pm On Dec 22
My advice to the advisers and sympathizers of Denrele is in the picture below
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by MrIcredible: 11:41pm On Dec 22
Mumu
Den-weyrey
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by fuckpro: 11:42pm On Dec 22
ladyF:.
.. You back were have you been
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by shiffi(m): 11:43pm On Dec 22
Boring award, first 3 Awards the winners were absent, empty venue too.
4 Likes
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by todyms: 11:43pm On Dec 22
honestly, I think this guy's craze be like play play for Bobrisky own level.
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by kayo80: 11:43pm On Dec 22
Denrele has come a long way...i don't think insults from people get to him any longer.
1 Like
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Rapmoney(m): 11:43pm On Dec 22
Na wa o! It seems we won't read any other news on fp apart from those related to these shady awards!
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by tunbosun9: 11:44pm On Dec 22
Oh gadhh..what's dis? Them dey do d one from village
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by sashx(m): 11:44pm On Dec 22
Don't nid 2 check. Miss
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by scholes23(m): 11:45pm On Dec 22
obviously he forgot to take his medications before putting on that outfit and op is asking hit or miss?
1 Like
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by ladyF(f): 11:45pm On Dec 22
fuckpro:
I went on sabbatical.
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by KealDrogo: 11:45pm On Dec 22
Scary
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:46pm On Dec 22
wont be surprised to see derenle wearing pant and bra on beach
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:46pm On Dec 22
This guy self!
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by steppins: 11:47pm On Dec 22
Damn you Homo!
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Padipadi(m): 11:47pm On Dec 22
Derele is a girl
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by AmuEwu: 11:48pm On Dec 22
Well this is the best thing I've seen him wear
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by radiokilla(m): 11:48pm On Dec 22
I think he is gay. Like if you concur , share if you disagree.
1 Like
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by AYOdeji2102: 11:49pm On Dec 22
This year headies is not as fun as last year and previous one....
You Must Remember, Poor And Quick Sex is Weakening Activity And Can Destroy Your Sexual Prowess, Your Self-esteem And Ultimately Your Relationships!
Follow this trend to save yourself from this embrassment: http://www.nairaland.com/3420211/premature-expulsion-major-problem-most
|Re: Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Ne0w1zarD: 11:49pm On Dec 22
Oh no!
