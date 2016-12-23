Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Denrele's Outfit To The Headies 2016 (Photos) (10064 Views)

Denrele's Outfit To Lagos Fashion Week Last Night / Denrele's Outfit To Dinner With German President (photos) / Denrele's Outfit To African Entertainment Legend Awards 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Hot or cold??



https://www.instagram.com/p/BOVegs-Djdd/ Denrele Edun rocked this pink outfit to the Headies 2016.Hot or cold?? 1 Like





This one is just mad! HeeeeeeeewThis one is just mad! 10 Likes

Lol.



He even dress well like a woman,pass the woman interviewing him. 18 Likes 1 Share

Mtchew

as long as his making money,who cares? well, this is how MMM people justify dier 30%. 2 Likes





He would have just topped it up with a pair of ear-rings and lipstick to match.



It's LadyF again lol...this guy sha!!!He would have just topped it up with a pair of ear-rings and lipstick to match.It'sagain 5 Likes

His madness Never disappoint 4 Likes

What do u expect

Na mad man b4 na

W

disgusting

My advice to the advisers and sympathizers of Denrele is in the picture below

Mumu





Den-weyrey 7 Likes 2 Shares

ladyF:

lol...this guy sha!!!



He would have just topped it up with a pair of ear-rings and lipstick to match.



It's LadyF again .

.. You back were have you been .. You back were have you been

Boring award, first 3 Awards the winners were absent, empty venue too. 4 Likes

honestly, I think this guy's craze be like play play for Bobrisky own level.

Denrele has come a long way...i don't think insults from people get to him any longer. 1 Like

Na wa o! It seems we won't read any other news on fp apart from those related to these shady awards!

Oh gadhh..what's dis? Them dey do d one from village

Don't nid 2 check. Miss

obviously he forgot to take his medications before putting on that outfit and op is asking hit or miss? 1 Like

fuckpro:

.

.. You back were have you been

I went on sabbatical. I went on sabbatical.

Scary

wont be surprised to see derenle wearing pant and bra on beach

This guy self!

Damn you Homo!

Derele is a girl

Well this is the best thing I've seen him wear

I think he is gay. Like if you concur , share if you disagree. 1 Like







You Must Remember, Poor And Quick Sex is Weakening Activity And Can Destroy Your Sexual Prowess, Your Self-esteem And Ultimately Your Relationships!

Follow this trend to save yourself from this embrassment: This year headies is not as fun as last year and previous one....You Must Remember, Poor And Quick Sex is Weakening Activity And Can Destroy Your Sexual Prowess, Your Self-esteem And Ultimately Your Relationships!Follow this trend to save yourself from this embrassment: http://www.nairaland.com/3420211/premature-expulsion-major-problem-most