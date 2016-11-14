₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by metronaija: 9:57pm On Dec 22
2016 Headies hosts, Falz The badguyz and actress,Adesua Etomi
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by optional1(f): 10:02pm On Dec 22
one word for Adesua
HOT
and for mr Soft Work Cute
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by nawtibownie(f): 10:05pm On Dec 22
Nice, but they don't look good together.
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Tiffbuxas: 10:11pm On Dec 22
so Erin u want make lalasticlala and mynd44 do?
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Tiffbuxas: 10:11pm On Dec 22
so wetin u want make lalasticlala and mynd44 do?
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by wordbank(m): 10:16pm On Dec 22
My second outfit during my wedding
Him na badt guys
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by sweetjude: 10:24pm On Dec 22
pillow say greenroom but the room white
think una dey do me , where olamide come scatter party
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:25pm On Dec 22
Simi will not like this!!!
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by iyanigold: 10:25pm On Dec 22
metronaija:nice one
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by LaPresidente(f): 10:25pm On Dec 22
firstly Tekno disqualified himself from the award, then Poor audio quality, poor video quality (like coverage done with Express music camera), old school niggas from nokia 3310 days, Alotta artistes missing #ItCanOnlyGetWorse.
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by iamawara(m): 10:26pm On Dec 22
We no struggle to collect best artist
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by BruzMoney(m): 10:26pm On Dec 22
Click like if you smoke igbo
....
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Antara0503(m): 10:26pm On Dec 22
They have been sighted.over
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Donbabajay12(m): 10:27pm On Dec 22
First award from Headies was rubbish... Who you EPP doesn't deserve the Street Hop of the year ....#Headies would never learn
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm On Dec 22
Where is Simi?
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by iamawara(m): 10:27pm On Dec 22
Adesua is beautiful
She Fyn pass Zahra Buburi......
APC goonsss drop ur insults here \____/
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by frankloloko: 10:28pm On Dec 22
Why all these celebrity nor go fresh ? Look at this beautiful cup cake . Forget it Then when you're on top . The beauty will make you cum very we'll and you will be glad you did . See poverty God go punish you . E nor go ever better for you . See if you nor leave me . Thunder from Zambia go fire you . Period. I JUST MADE MY POINT .
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by weblord1900(m): 10:28pm On Dec 22
Nice one
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by wabbyland(m): 10:28pm On Dec 22
I catch am after many attempts
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by olabolawasiu(m): 10:29pm On Dec 22
Who u eepp
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Flashh: 10:31pm On Dec 22
BruzMoney:That moment, when you just smoke igbo...
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Funkybabee(f): 10:31pm On Dec 22
Donbabajay12:
it's deserve it which song u think its can?kole work or what, na who uepp ni
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Freiden(m): 10:31pm On Dec 22
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by MrSmith007: 10:31pm On Dec 22
What re other categories?
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by akoredebadru: 10:31pm On Dec 22
That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole [b]That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole [/b]That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 10:33pm On Dec 22
headies couple
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:33pm On Dec 22
Why are all the award winners absent? This isn't good.
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Pebcak: 10:33pm On Dec 22
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by booqee(f): 10:34pm On Dec 22
This award is starting on a dry note.. I knew the olamide crew would not come cos of what happened last year..
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 10:34pm On Dec 22
I just like dis guy Falz
|Re: Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) by bizzy500(m): 10:35pm On Dec 22
nawtibownie:y did u say dat?
