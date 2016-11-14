Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Falz And Adesua Etomi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) (16272 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photo-falz-and-adesua-etomi-headies2016.html 2016 Headies hosts, Falz The badguyz and actress,Adesua Etomi 2 Shares

one word for Adesua





HOT



and for mr Soft Work Cute 11 Likes

Nice, but they don't look good together. 12 Likes 1 Share

so Erin u want make lalasticlala and mynd44 do?

My second outfit during my wedding

Him na badt guys







think una dey do me , where olamide come scatter party pillow say greenroom but the room whitethink una dey do me , where olamide come scatter party 2 Likes

Simi will not like this!!! 3 Likes

nice one nice one

#ItCanOnlyGetWorse. firstly Tekno disqualified himself from the award, then Poor audio quality, poor video quality (like coverage done with Express music camera), old school niggas from nokia 3310 days, Alotta artistes missing#ItCanOnlyGetWorse. 3 Likes

We no struggle to collect best artist 5 Likes

They have been sighted.over

First award from Headies was rubbish... Who you EPP doesn't deserve the Street Hop of the year ....#Headies would never learn 3 Likes

Where is Simi? 5 Likes

Adesua is beautiful





She Fyn pass Zahra Buburi......



Why all these celebrity nor go fresh ? Look at this beautiful cup cake . Forget it Then when you're on top . The beauty will make you cum very we'll and you will be glad you did . See poverty God go punish you . E nor go ever better for you . See if you nor leave me . Thunder from Zambia go fire you . Period. I JUST MADE MY POINT . 1 Like

Nice one

I catch am after many attempts 2 Likes

Who u eepp

What re other categories?

That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole [b]That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole [/b]That z gud for falz since Sime lik to go for jcole

headies couple

Why are all the award winners absent? This isn't good. 1 Like

This award is starting on a dry note.. I knew the olamide crew would not come cos of what happened last year.. 1 Like

I just like dis guy Falz