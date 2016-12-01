₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,239 members, 3,270,497 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' (9813 Views)
Ekiti Gov Ayo Fayose Replies PDP Chairman Muazu On Twitter / Gov. Ayo Fayose's Son Tomiwa Shows Off Swag In New Photos / Gov. Ayo Fayose Says Buhari Is His Father (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by AnnaKareninaFan: 2:16am
Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has predicted what he calls “Fayose’s predictions”. According to him, “I predicted 20 things that will be experience this year 2016. Almost 90 per cent of what the Holy Spirit led me to predict came to pass. The Holy Spirt has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017. We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria.” Below are Fayose’s predictions:
http://dawntodusknews.com/gov-ayo-fayoses-2017-predictions-directed-holy-spirit/
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by WizBLANCE(m): 2:32am
WHEN THERE IS LIFE, THERE IS HOPE.
5 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by hotice01: 2:43am
Fayose's 2016 prophecies came to pass,now he has given 2017 prophecies......let's wait and see.
I'm sure after his tenure he might open a church and go into ministry.
All Hail the bravest Yoruba man alive.
All Hail Prophet Fayose the great!
Some people won't like this!
Oya zombies and haters of truth come and bash his personality without thinking about the message he has delivered!
Come and tell us how stup.id he is without duly taking notes of his message.
God bless Nigeria!
56 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by mykeljosef: 3:09am
panstor revren binshop ancbinshop dickin fayose
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by freeze001(f): 3:13am
Hmm. I wish one could just have something positive to go on but seeing the hapless pigs some voodoo practitioners voted into office, I daresay Fayose was fairly charitable.
We watch n wait!
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by ajani1978(m): 3:33am
Please let see good vision to Nigeria instead of bad prophecy. Bad prediction of Nigeria enemy will not come to pass.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Leboska(m): 3:51am
As far as that presi_idiot is still ruling no good news will come out of naija
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by ilohemmy(m): 4:19am
Lol,,,,,well these raw and dry prophecy may turn good at coming
2 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by andersonbaba(f): 4:27am
.
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by wickyyolo: 4:52am
Nothing good will come out as long as Bubu is our president... Everything he touches turns to badluck.
7 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Tonyosas101(m): 4:58am
Nollywood
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by mu2sa2: 5:01am
This comedian should release his 2017 predictions for ekiti state, his immediate constituency.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by divicode: 5:10am
Pure guesswork and permutation coming from the stable of the ponmo cutting governor, any id*iota can predict these rubbish
Misteeew!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by moscobabs(m): 5:41am
Lol somebody should remind me his 2016 predictions Abi na prophecies he called ham.
"egbe ni fun eniti a ko fi ise ran, to nje o"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by pol23: 5:46am
Oga Fayos guess and prediction.
You 'll make a better pastor.
You 're a good governor already, But you can do far better.
You 've earned my support( lol, Like I be Buhari).
This man's really strong, OBJ sef know...
Very few people can survive what this man went through.
He's not perfect, But he's better than many of em.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Realdeals(m): 5:51am
All negative!
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by iambijo(m): 5:52am
Fayose prediction's make sense o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by klbakare(m): 5:54am
Nairaland
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by twosquare: 5:59am
All eyes on prophecy number 22....Canada yaa.
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by EVILFOREST: 6:11am
Realdeals:Except 2..
1). Agricultural boost.
2). Death of former Head of State/President
3 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Chikelue2000(m): 6:49am
Is Fayose among d Prophets?
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Atiku2019: 6:57am
Crisis in the APC will deepen as Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave and declare his intention to run for president in 2019.
These are not Prophecies but Reality
10 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by sirequity(m): 7:00am
Lalasticlala original source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/fayose-goes-prophetic-gives-22-predictions-2017/
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by sapiosexual1(m): 7:05am
Even though these predictions are basic arithmetic, I would take Fayose's version of his "Holy Spirit influenced predictions " over those of any so called man of god.
Number 10 though.. .......
2 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Wealthyonos(m): 7:58am
It's called prediction not prophecy. The Holy Spirit of God does not predict, He prophecies. Abi na another 'holy spirit' him dey refer to? ;DIt's called prediction not prophecy. The Holy Spirit of God does not predict, He prophecies. Abi na another 'holy spirit' him dey refer to?
2 Likes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by NaijaMutant(f): 7:59am
Prophet Fayose
Why no prediction on Buhari
Do you mean Buhari will complete 2017 as a president
Kindly review your predictions Prophet Fayose
1 Like
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Wealthyonos(m): 8:00am
Atiku2019:
It has not become a reality, though it's a prediction.
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Mujaheeeden: 8:09am
ajani1978:There can't be Light as long as Sai Baba Darkness is still around
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by NaijaMutant(f): 8:09am
Yes
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by veekid(m): 8:17am
Buhari own nightmare
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by gen2briz(m): 8:17am
So Ekiti will not experience anything come 2017 abi?
|Re: Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' by Segadem(m): 8:17am
by the power confer on me as an apostle of the LORD, I hereby declare all the 21 statement stated above as null and void save No 19
Harold Smith On Colonial Britain’s Hidden Agenda In Nigeria / Awolowo’s Dynasty Cannot Be Rubbished - H.I.D. Awolowo Tells Tinubu And Co / Protesters At AIT Studios In Alagbado, Lagos
Viewing this topic: Tope2580(m), sambraveman, ESUNAM(m), demoBaba, unlimitedesq(m), paalo, kickman(m), harykeh(f), PTimber(m), Yomidee(m), Ubyy, topazgold, hardun63, teejay4all(m), kovic7(m), Idondome, bamosagie(m), Stevebamdex(m), Tommy3750(m), ceeceebobo(m), kingkakaone(m), Tunbolity, Stan642, Kolize(m), Trippledee(m), guy2two, DEBUCHMANNY, ThimmyWood(m), ogbevireo(m), finddate1, 2seventeen(m), Zeemarch(m), kingcity(m), mohciz69(m), lordmanuel, tobigerard(m), GoldenJAT(m), Tochi93, Emychina(m), dapsoneh, PerfectFortune, TAJIBADE and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9