Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ayo Fayose’s 2017 Predictions As 'Directed By The Holy Spirit' (9813 Views)

Ekiti Gov Ayo Fayose Replies PDP Chairman Muazu On Twitter / Gov. Ayo Fayose's Son Tomiwa Shows Off Swag In New Photos / Gov. Ayo Fayose Says Buhari Is His Father (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has predicted what he calls “Fayose’s predictions”. According to him, “I predicted 20 things that will be experience this year 2016. Almost 90 per cent of what the Holy Spirit led me to predict came to pass. The Holy Spirt has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017. We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria.” Below are Fayose’s predictions:





1. 2017 will be a defining year for Nigerians as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government(FG) because of economic hardship.





2. More judges perceived not to be doing the bickling of the FG will be arrested and humiliated.





3. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.





4. Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1.





5. APC-led FG will still not have solution to the economic problems of the country.





6. About 4 ministers will be removed.





7. There will be pressure on President Buhari to sack CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.





8. Code of Conduct Tribunal will absolve Senator Bukola Saraki.





9. Crisis in the APC will deepen as Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave and declare his intention to run for president in 2019.





10. A former Head of State/President may pass on.





11. A new major party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge.





12. More Shi’ites Muslims will be killed and FG will not release IMN leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky







13. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue.







14. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country.







15. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led government.







16. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected.





17. $29.9billion loan: FG will find it difficult to source the loan.





18. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution.





19. There will be boost in agriculture.





20. Halliburton gate may still be revisited.







21. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low.





22. Performance of the FG 2017 budget will be the worst in the history of Nigeria.





http://dawntodusknews.com/gov-ayo-fayoses-2017-predictions-directed-holy-spirit/ 13 Likes 3 Shares

WHEN THERE IS LIFE, THERE IS HOPE. 5 Likes



I'm sure after his tenure he might open a church and go into ministry.

All Hail the bravest Yoruba man alive.

All Hail Prophet Fayose the great!





Some people won't like this!



Oya zombies and haters of truth come and bash his personality without thinking about the message he has delivered!

Come and tell us how stup.id he is without duly taking notes of his message.



God bless Nigeria! Fayose's 2016 prophecies came to pass,now he has given 2017 prophecies......let's wait and see.I'm sure after his tenure he might open a church and go into ministry.All Hail the bravest Yoruba man alive.All Hail Prophet Fayose the great!Some people won't like this!Oya zombies and haters of truth come and bash his personality without thinking about the message he has delivered!Come and tell us how stup.id he is without duly taking notes of his message.God bless Nigeria! 56 Likes 1 Share

panstor revren binshop ancbinshop dickin fayose 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmm. I wish one could just have something positive to go on but seeing the hapless pigs some voodoo practitioners voted into office, I daresay Fayose was fairly charitable.



We watch n wait! 3 Likes

Please let see good vision to Nigeria instead of bad prophecy. Bad prediction of Nigeria enemy will not come to pass. 7 Likes 1 Share

As far as that presi_idiot is still ruling no good news will come out of naija 5 Likes 3 Shares

Lol,,,,,well these raw and dry prophecy may turn good at coming 2 Likes

. 1 Like

Nothing good will come out as long as Bubu is our president... Everything he touches turns to badluck. 7 Likes 4 Shares

Nollywood 1 Like 1 Share

This comedian should release his 2017 predictions for ekiti state, his immediate constituency. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Pure guesswork and permutation coming from the stable of the ponmo cutting governor, any id*iota can predict these rubbish



Misteeew! 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol somebody should remind me his 2016 predictions Abi na prophecies he called ham.





"egbe ni fun eniti a ko fi ise ran, to nje o" 2 Likes 1 Share

Oga Fayos guess and prediction.

You 'll make a better pastor.

You 're a good governor already, But you can do far better.

You 've earned my support( lol, Like I be Buhari).

This man's really strong, OBJ sef know...

Very few people can survive what this man went through.

He's not perfect, But he's better than many of em. 18 Likes 1 Share

All negative!

Fayose prediction's make sense o 7 Likes 1 Share

Nairaland

All eyes on prophecy number 22....Canada yaa.

Realdeals:

All negative! Except 2..

1). Agricultural boost.

2). Death of former Head of State/President Except 2..1). Agricultural boost.2). Death of former Head of State/President 3 Likes

Is Fayose among d Prophets? 1 Like











These are not Prophecies but Reality Crisis in the APC will deepen as Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave and declare his intention to run for president in 2019.These are not Prophecies but Reality 10 Likes



Number 10 though.. ....... Even though these predictions are basic arithmetic, I would take Fayose's version of his "Holy Spirit influenced predictions " over those of any so called man of god.Number 10 though.. ....... 2 Likes

It's called prediction not prophecy. The Holy Spirit of God does not predict, He prophecies. Abi na another 'holy spirit' him dey refer to? ;DIt's called prediction not prophecy. The Holy Spirit of God does not predict, He prophecies. Abi na another 'holy spirit' him dey refer to? 2 Likes





Why no prediction on Buhari



Do you mean Buhari will complete 2017 as a president





Kindly review your predictions Prophet Fayose Prophet FayoseWhy no prediction on BuhariDo you mean Buhari will complete 2017 as a presidentKindly review your predictions Prophet Fayose 1 Like

Atiku2019:

Crisis in the APC will deepen as Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave and declare his intention to run for president in 2019.









These are not Prophecies but Reality

It has not become a reality, though it's a prediction. It has not become a reality, though it's a prediction.

ajani1978:

Please let see good vision to Nigeria instead of bad prophecy. Bad prediction of Nigeria enemy will not come to pass. There can't be Light as long as Sai Baba Darkness is still around There can't be Light as long as Sai Baba Darkness is still around

Yes

Buhari own nightmare

So Ekiti will not experience anything come 2017 abi?