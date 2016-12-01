Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra (4290 Views)

False Alarm: Family Of 6 Escape Death / SEE Dead Bodies Of Police Corporal, Inspector, Girlfriend Who All Died Over ‘lov / Coffins Bearing The Dead Bodies Of Indonesian Drug Convicts Get Buried (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The sleepy community of Ekwulumilli in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the delay in releasing the autopsy report, by the state police command barely six months after the mysterious death of six children of the same parents in the area.



The absence of the police autopsy report, according to the elders of the community, might equally lead to the exhumation of the six dead bodies for more investigations to be carried out.



Facts had emerged recently that homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Awka, collected the samples of the tissues of the deceased persons before their burial.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, told newsmen on phone that she was not in a position to give detailed information regarding the situation, but some elders of the community, who spoke on the matter, confirmed that they were yet to see the police autopsy result and, therefore, might request for the exhumation of the bodies.





source:





source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/bodies-6-siblings-exhumed-anambra

When will anything work normally in my dear Nigeria? Why do these people want to open up healing wounds? Why did they not conclude autopsy before burial? Probably waiting for the grieving family to grease their palms first. God no dey sleep sha 3 Likes

2tc

speechless speechless

me I just book space. I don't even know what to type!









space for sale

Too bad

Y kwan,let d dead rest

hmmm only God knows d cause of d death...exhuming d bodies and varying out autopsy won't end d sorrow y not leave d case for God 2judge anyway Always tank God for ur life#moshintudupe Always 1 Like

Na wa o

RIP Kids

Eternal rest grant unto them O'Lord and may Your perpetual light shine upon them .... 1 Like

Coldfeet:

True True

Bad news rip to the dead

Nawa oooo. 9ja sef

allow those innocent children to rest well.. at d end it'll b still sorrow n stories

Leave these kids to rest in peace biko

Philinho:

allow those innocent children to rest well.. at d end it'll b still sorrow n stories for closure! let them be exhumed and conclude investigation so as to apprehende the culprit or find out the cause. for closure! let them be exhumed and conclude investigation so as to apprehende the culprit or find out the cause. 1 Like

6months after.



Why the delay ?

God forbid but if to say na me be the parent ,I go just bribe police to forget the case ...I contact amadioha and all the wicked gods in Africa to do the needful. That community might just be a forgotten history ..walahi

I go bet my money say Dem no sabi run that autopsy matter, what a shame...6 months

who will pay? the Nigeria police are criminals who will steal from you. if you don't have anything to offer them just forget justice.



they collect samples to do what? autopsy cost above 100,000 for an individual. who will pah for this service?

God dey

This is just f**ked up.



Police why?

Why don't you guys allow the kids to rest peacefully?

what happens thereafter?.........................nothing,absolutely nothing

God Will not fail to punish the killer of these children, and his generation

Hmmm police with delay tactics i thought the had finished dis long time ago

The days are evil.

may their souls continue to rest in peace.....

monimekaz:

God forbid but if to say na me be the parent ,I go just bribe police to forget the case ...I contact amadioha and all the wicked gods in Africa to do the needful. That community might just be a forgotten history ..walahi Very funny dude Very funny dude