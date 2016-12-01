₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,339 members, 3,270,772 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 12:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra (4290 Views)
False Alarm: Family Of 6 Escape Death / SEE Dead Bodies Of Police Corporal, Inspector, Girlfriend Who All Died Over ‘lov / Coffins Bearing The Dead Bodies Of Indonesian Drug Convicts Get Buried (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by sujex94(m): 7:21am
The sleepy community of Ekwulumilli in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the delay in releasing the autopsy report, by the state police command barely six months after the mysterious death of six children of the same parents in the area.
source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/bodies-6-siblings-exhumed-anambra :
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by buddymate: 7:53am
When will anything work normally in my dear Nigeria? Why do these people want to open up healing wounds? Why did they not conclude autopsy before burial? Probably waiting for the grieving family to grease their palms first. God no dey sleep sha
3 Likes
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by arma: 12:03pm
2tc
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Goldenheart(m): 12:03pm
speechless
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by timmycris(m): 12:04pm
me I just book space. I don't even know what to type!
space for sale
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Coldfeet(f): 12:04pm
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Divay22(f): 12:05pm
Too bad
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by riczy(m): 12:05pm
Y kwan,let d dead rest
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Ahmed99(m): 12:05pm
hmmm only God knows d cause of d death...exhuming d bodies and varying out autopsy won't end d sorrow y not leave d case for God 2judge anyway Always tank God for ur life#moshintudupe Always
1 Like
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by mercato: 12:06pm
Na wa o
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by abbeyoye2001(m): 12:06pm
RIP Kids
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by emmabest2000(m): 12:06pm
Eternal rest grant unto them O'Lord and may Your perpetual light shine upon them ....
1 Like
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Stranger101: 12:06pm
Coldfeet:True
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Realali(m): 12:06pm
Bad news rip to the dead
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Glossyclick(m): 12:07pm
Nawa oooo. 9ja sef
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Philinho(m): 12:07pm
allow those innocent children to rest well.. at d end it'll b still sorrow n stories
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by jasysandra(f): 12:07pm
Leave these kids to rest in peace biko
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Coldfeet(f): 12:07pm
Philinho:for closure! let them be exhumed and conclude investigation so as to apprehende the culprit or find out the cause.
1 Like
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by AntiWailer: 12:08pm
6months after.
Why the delay ?
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by monimekaz(m): 12:08pm
God forbid but if to say na me be the parent ,I go just bribe police to forget the case ...I contact amadioha and all the wicked gods in Africa to do the needful. That community might just be a forgotten history ..walahi
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Lucid1(m): 12:09pm
I go bet my money say Dem no sabi run that autopsy matter, what a shame...6 months
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by fineboynl: 12:10pm
who will pay? the Nigeria police are criminals who will steal from you. if you don't have anything to offer them just forget justice.
they collect samples to do what? autopsy cost above 100,000 for an individual. who will pah for this service?
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Kaybaba5(m): 12:10pm
God dey
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by bobbybrains(m): 12:10pm
This is just f**ked up.
Police why?
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by CplusJason(m): 12:11pm
Why don't you guys allow the kids to rest peacefully?
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by IYANGBALI: 12:12pm
what happens thereafter?.........................nothing,absolutely nothing
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Ezedon(m): 12:13pm
God Will not fail to punish the killer of these children, and his generation
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Danny287(m): 12:14pm
Hmmm police with delay tactics i thought the had finished dis long time ago
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by MrPresident1: 12:14pm
The days are evil.
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Johnbosco77(m): 12:14pm
may their souls continue to rest in peace.....
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by tosyne2much(m): 12:14pm
monimekaz:Very funny dude
|Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by excess4luv: 12:17pm
Shame on Nigerian police!
I wish police could be abolished in this country, they are waiting for bribe either from the deceased parents or the suspect to publish the report.
Spits on Nigerian police.....
Tragic News: Robbers Kill Many At Alaba Market In Broad Day Light See Photos! / Manager Ejaculates sperm into Employee's Coffee? Recommend Punishment For Him / 'I Am Finished...my Church Members Now Know I'm An Armed Robber' - Popular Alaba
Viewing this topic: XpensivK, ealtutu, wi5dom(m), legalvoice(m), IceSplash(f), Jesusloveyou, Talius(m), omatule2000, NJPot(m), cheetarjet5, blezzy080, agog, ubahtraco, mznel(m), preciousmaro, kkon(m), Daluuzor(m), rukkyluv(f), biyon(m), GreatUniben, ArcFrisky(m), lammie21(m), HOLYDICK(m), ALEXIS0240(m), ahamonyeka(m), FemiMaduka(m), olatunji14, pachuz, say4gunit(m), Richie0974, Muyesky(m), Kelechi2020(m), odunH(f), Eyop, ElDeeVee(m), SamuelFrosh, jayjayfancy(m), cybermic007, Dudutane01(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16