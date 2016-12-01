₦airaland Forum

Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by sujex94(m): 7:21am
The sleepy community of Ekwulumilli in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the delay in releasing the autopsy report, by the state police command barely six months after the mysterious death of six children of the same parents in the area.

The absence of the police autopsy report, according to the elders of the community, might equally lead to the exhumation of the six dead bodies for more investigations to be carried out.

Facts had emerged recently that homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Awka, collected the samples of the tissues of the deceased persons before their burial.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Nkiruka Nwode, told newsmen on phone that she was not in a position to give detailed information regarding the situation, but some elders of the community, who spoke on the matter, confirmed that they were yet to see the police autopsy result and, therefore, might request for the exhumation of the bodies.


source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/bodies-6-siblings-exhumed-anambra :


Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by buddymate: 7:53am
When will anything work normally in my dear Nigeria? Why do these people want to open up healing wounds? Why did they not conclude autopsy before burial? Probably waiting for the grieving family to grease their palms first. God no dey sleep sha

Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by arma: 12:03pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Goldenheart(m): 12:03pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by timmycris(m): 12:04pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Coldfeet(f): 12:04pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Divay22(f): 12:05pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by riczy(m): 12:05pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Ahmed99(m): 12:05pm
hmmm only God knows d cause of d death...exhuming d bodies and varying out autopsy won't end d sorrow y not leave d case for God 2judge anyway Always tank God for ur life#moshintudupe Always

Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by mercato: 12:06pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by abbeyoye2001(m): 12:06pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by emmabest2000(m): 12:06pm
Eternal rest grant unto them O'Lord and may Your perpetual light shine upon them ....

Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Stranger101: 12:06pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Realali(m): 12:06pm
Bad news rip to the dead
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Glossyclick(m): 12:07pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Philinho(m): 12:07pm
allow those innocent children to rest well.. at d end it'll b still sorrow n stories
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by jasysandra(f): 12:07pm
Leave these kids to rest in peace biko angry
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Coldfeet(f): 12:07pm
Philinho:
allow those innocent children to rest well.. at d end it'll b still sorrow n stories
for closure! let them be exhumed and conclude investigation so as to apprehende the culprit or find out the cause.

Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by AntiWailer: 12:08pm
6months after.

Why the delay ?
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by monimekaz(m): 12:08pm
God forbid but if to say na me be the parent ,I go just bribe police to forget the case ...I contact amadioha and all the wicked gods in Africa to do the needful. That community might just be a forgotten history ..walahi
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Lucid1(m): 12:09pm
I go bet my money say Dem no sabi run that autopsy matter, what a shame...6 months
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by fineboynl: 12:10pm
who will pay? the Nigeria police are criminals who will steal from you. if you don't have anything to offer them just forget justice.

they collect samples to do what? autopsy cost above 100,000 for an individual. who will pah for this service?
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Kaybaba5(m): 12:10pm
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by bobbybrains(m): 12:10pm
This is just f**ked up.

Police why?
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by CplusJason(m): 12:11pm
Why don't you guys allow the kids to rest peacefully?
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by IYANGBALI: 12:12pm
what happens thereafter?.........................nothing,absolutely nothing
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Ezedon(m): 12:13pm
God Will not fail to punish the killer of these children, and his generation
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Danny287(m): 12:14pm
Hmmm police with delay tactics i thought the had finished dis long time ago
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by MrPresident1: 12:14pm
The days are evil.
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by Johnbosco77(m): 12:14pm
may their souls continue to rest in peace.....
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by tosyne2much(m): 12:14pm
monimekaz:
God forbid but if to say na me be the parent ,I go just bribe police to forget the case ...I contact amadioha and all the wicked gods in Africa to do the needful. That community might just be a forgotten history ..walahi
Re: Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra by excess4luv: 12:17pm
Shame on Nigerian police!
I wish police could be abolished in this country, they are waiting for bribe either from the deceased parents or the suspect to publish the report.

Spits on Nigerian police.....
