Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) (8837 Views)

Nigerian Cultist 'Gbaja Marine' Killed By Rival Cult Group In Ghana. Photos / Bodies Of 6 Siblings To Be Exhumed In Anambra / Female Robbery Gang Arrested In Ghana (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

.

The chief, Nana Twum Barima V is said to have ordered for the body of the deceased, Kofi Emmanuel to be exhumed from the cemetery on Monday 26th June , a day after his burial , on the grounds that the deceased flouted community’s rule by abstaining from communal labour when he was alive.

.

.

The chief argues that since the deceased failed to respect the laws of the land, then he does not deserve to be buried on the same soil but elsewhere hence the exhumation.

.

.

The corpse has since been dumped at the town’s lorry station after it was initially left along a footpath in the town. Fluid from the corpse leaks unto the ground with many fearing of a possible disease outbreak as a result of that unhealthy discharge.





Source: Tension is mounting in the Assin Dansame township in Ghana, following an order by the chief of the town for a corpse to be exhumed.The chief, Nana Twum Barima V is said to have ordered for the body of the deceased, Kofi Emmanuel to be exhumed from the cemetery on Monday 26th June , a day after his burial , on the grounds that the deceased flouted community’s rule by abstaining from communal labour when he was alive.The chief argues that since the deceased failed to respect the laws of the land, then he does not deserve to be buried on the same soil but elsewhere hence the exhumation.The corpse has since been dumped at the town’s lorry station after it was initially left along a footpath in the town. Fluid from the corpse leaks unto the ground with many fearing of a possible disease outbreak as a result of that unhealthy discharge.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/chief-orders-corpse-of-buried-man-to-be-exhumed-over-failure-to-attend-communal-labor-in-ghana/ 1 Like

This one go they thinks he be God ooo. Mtcheeeew. Give power to a fool and you see his full glory in stupidity. 26 Likes 1 Share

That chief is a demon in human body. He didn't even respect the dead. 4 Likes 1 Share

Cc: Lalasticlala

The family of the deceased should carry the coffin to the useless chief door mouth. 3 Likes 1 Share

wetin ear no go hear in this end time...God have mercy o 1 Like

who get #200 mk he give the chief to goan buy sense.. �� 7 Likes

Seriously

Hahahaha..... make sure descendants of odudua don't locate this corpse o!. 4 Likes

Even Haiti will deport nigerians..

Iru katikati wo leleyi now?

Let the man RIP now....

Se make him come do the communal thingy now ni?.....

Haba Chief!!!

Think am well o.....

Earthly Power And It's Intoxication...

Forgetting that one day, he gonna be a dead soul... GOD HAVE MERCY ON US 3 Likes

Ghana just dey compete with kenya for bad news..

the chief is high on tramadol 1 Like

I have noticed how the chiefs orders the exact opposite of what the law prescribes, or atleast what a human with a functioning head would normally do......and some people will on my head when I say monarchies are demonic.

you can ask the family to pay some fine instead of putting the entire village in danger. Thank God you're not God. 3 Likes

Partnerbiz3:

Even Haiti will deport nigerians.. Seems you are confused... Check your brain Seems you are confused... Check your brain 2 Likes

ok , let me try my best to give 0.5 Bleep , you'll see the result below

. Only the chief and the native doctor understands. Come to Nigeria, you'll know what we are talking about. Even smoke of Iced fish is used as Ritual. That is a way to do rituals.. Only the chief and the native doctor understands. Come to Nigeria, you'll know what we are talking about. Even smoke of Iced fish is used as Ritual.

Those chief should eat it then

Africa

This one weak me. Nobody should faint beside me Now will the corpse do the community service.This one weak me. Nobody should faint beside me

Has Ghana won Start competition with Kenya the matter con day tire me

Yeye chief, e be like say the dead guy been collect am babe when he was alive, as there was no time to revenge, this na the best time for payback. Chief dey form karma.

Nna ehh dis kyn film sef..



Perhaps the family of the deceased are lower class that they can't do anything that is why some human will order some other people to exhume someone's corpse and dump it by the road side..





If na one of the chief relation be that now them go do am dis kyn tin?..

Make una no worry d man de cum with broom 1 Like





The Chief is inviting epidemic to the village.



Their is a reason human corpse are properly disposed. The Chief is inviting epidemic to the village.Their is a reason human corpse are properly disposed.

rubbished

na wa ooo

madone:

This one go they thinks he be God ooo. Mtcheeeew. Give power to a fool and you see his full glory in stupidity. Chaii if men were God. Chaii if men were God.

Exhuming a dead body is a wrong thing to do. Let the dead rest abeg

I no know why Africa just backward like this