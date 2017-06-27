₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by feranmi400: 4:42pm
Tension is mounting in the Assin Dansame township in Ghana, following an order by the chief of the town for a corpse to be exhumed.
The chief, Nana Twum Barima V is said to have ordered for the body of the deceased, Kofi Emmanuel to be exhumed from the cemetery on Monday 26th June , a day after his burial , on the grounds that the deceased flouted community’s rule by abstaining from communal labour when he was alive.
The chief argues that since the deceased failed to respect the laws of the land, then he does not deserve to be buried on the same soil but elsewhere hence the exhumation.
The corpse has since been dumped at the town’s lorry station after it was initially left along a footpath in the town. Fluid from the corpse leaks unto the ground with many fearing of a possible disease outbreak as a result of that unhealthy discharge.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/27/chief-orders-corpse-of-buried-man-to-be-exhumed-over-failure-to-attend-communal-labor-in-ghana/
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by madone: 4:46pm
This one go they thinks he be God ooo. Mtcheeeew. Give power to a fool and you see his full glory in stupidity.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by ESDKING: 4:48pm
That chief is a demon in human body. He didn't even respect the dead.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by feranmi400: 5:04pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:07pm
The family of the deceased should carry the coffin to the useless chief door mouth.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Larwin(m): 6:13pm
wetin ear no go hear in this end time...God have mercy o
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Izecson3D(m): 6:14pm
who get #200 mk he give the chief to goan buy sense.. ��
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by asahnwaKC: 6:14pm
Seriously
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 6:14pm
Hahahaha..... make sure descendants of odudua don't locate this corpse o!.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:15pm
Even Haiti will deport nigerians..
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by dayleke(m): 6:15pm
Iru katikati wo leleyi now?
Let the man RIP now....
Se make him come do the communal thingy now ni?.....
Haba Chief!!!
Think am well o.....
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by TonyCizzy: 6:15pm
Earthly Power And It's Intoxication...
Forgetting that one day, he gonna be a dead soul... GOD HAVE MERCY ON US
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:16pm
Ghana just dey compete with kenya for bad news..
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by heckymaicon(m): 6:16pm
the chief is high on tramadol
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by jagugu88li(f): 6:16pm
I have noticed how the chiefs orders the exact opposite of what the law prescribes, or atleast what a human with a functioning head would normally do......and some people will on my head when I say monarchies are demonic.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by susidy(m): 6:17pm
you can ask the family to pay some fine instead of putting the entire village in danger. Thank God you're not God.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by TonyCizzy: 6:17pm
Partnerbiz3:Seems you are confused... Check your brain
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by pythonkid: 6:17pm
ok , let me try my best to give 0.5 Bleep , you'll see the result below
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by mrtegation99(m): 6:17pm
That is a way to do rituals. . Only the chief and the native doctor understands. Come to Nigeria, you'll know what we are talking about. Even smoke of Iced fish is used as Ritual.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Fisayo1212: 6:18pm
Those chief should eat it then
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Originality007: 6:18pm
Africa
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 6:19pm
Now will the corpse do the community service. This one weak me. Nobody should faint beside me
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Olachase(m): 6:19pm
Has Ghana won Start competition with Kenya the matter con day tire me
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by emmanwandud(m): 6:20pm
Yeye chief, e be like say the dead guy been collect am babe when he was alive, as there was no time to revenge, this na the best time for payback. Chief dey form karma.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Dee04(m): 6:21pm
Nna ehh dis kyn film sef..
Perhaps the family of the deceased are lower class that they can't do anything that is why some human will order some other people to exhume someone's corpse and dump it by the road side..
If na one of the chief relation be that now them go do am dis kyn tin?..
Make una no worry d man de cum with broom
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by OBAGADAFFI: 6:21pm
The Chief is inviting epidemic to the village.
Their is a reason human corpse are properly disposed.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by theway83: 6:21pm
rubbished
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by loyasina: 6:21pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by nell4: 6:23pm
madone:Chaii if men were God.
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Rick9(m): 6:26pm
Exhuming a dead body is a wrong thing to do. Let the dead rest abeg
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by Rick9(m): 6:28pm
I no know why Africa just backward like this
|Re: Chief Orders Corpse Of Buried Man To Be Exhumed In Ghana (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 6:28pm
Na so craze dey start
